67-year-old woman with medical conditions missing in Compton

Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to find a 67-year-old woman with schizophrenia, diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease who was last seen in Compton.

Arcelia Looney was

about 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 12000 block of Wilmington Avenue, near Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Looney is Black, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light shirt, white sweater and dark pants, and was carrying a large orange purse.

Anyone with information on Looney’s whereabouts was asked to contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.