78-year-old man critically injured in Woodland Hills house fire

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
| Photo courtesy of Coolcaesar/WikiMedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

A 78-year-old man was severely burned in a house fire Monday in Woodland Hills.

Los Angeles Fire Department units were called just after 2:25 p.m. to the home at 5144 N. Don Pio Drive, near Topanga Canyon Boulevard, according to department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

Firefighters extinguished the flames — on the second floor of the home — about 10 minutes after they arrived, and rescuers located the man suffering from severe burns inside.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. No other injuries were reported in the fire.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

HeySoCal

HeySoCal

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that's been here the whole time.

