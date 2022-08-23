78-year-old man critically injured in Woodland Hills house fire
A 78-year-old man was severely burned in a house fire Monday in Woodland Hills.
Los Angeles Fire Department units were called just after 2:25 p.m. to the home at 5144 N. Don Pio Drive, near Topanga Canyon Boulevard, according to department spokesman Brian Humphrey.
Firefighters extinguished the flames — on the second floor of the home — about 10 minutes after they arrived, and rescuers located the man suffering from severe burns inside.
The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. No other injuries were reported in the fire.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
Comments / 0