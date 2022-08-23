Read full article on original website
New attendance policy raises concerns from parents
HAYTI, MO. (KAIT) - As the bell rang and students started their first week of school in Hayti, they were met with a strict new attendance policy. “My first reaction, it says ‘absence without no excuse, Saturday school or detention’ That should not be called for,” said a Hayti community member.
Schools work to combat low economic well-being rating
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Schools in North Arkansas are working to combat the state’s low economic well-being rating. Arkansas ranked 43rd in the nation for total economic well-being. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, most schools have taken some type of financial hit, and the effects are...
North Arkansas school honored with top 30 ranking
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A school in North Arkansas made some significant gains in the past year. A recent study by SchoolDigger said the Highland School District ranked 30 out of 249 school districts in the state of Arkansas. Officials said they were proud of the high number, especially after...
Residents demand answers as police chief returns
HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents in the city of Hoxie are outraged. “I just think it is crooked,” Janet Sartin said. After finding out Hoxie Police Chief Glen Smith is back patrolling the streets. “It makes me feel weary and uncomfortable,” said resident Amy Ellis. Smith was on...
Pageant to be held to raise money for Sydney Sutherland scholarship
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) – An event is hoping to raise money for a scholarship in honor of a woman who lost her life two years ago. The body of Sydney Sutherland was found on Aug. 20, 2020, and since that time, Sydney’s family and friends have worked to create a scholarship in her memory.
New milk depot and dispensary opens in Dunklin County
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) – If you are a mother who is needing breastfeeding options, there’s some new help in Kennett. The Bootheel Mother’s Milk Depot and Dispensary located at the Dunklin County Health Department on 402 Recovery Road is now open. Officials said approved milk donors can...
Jonesboro man charged with raping child
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A 19-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested after police took in a report which said he raped a child. Craighead County rosters said Donald Travis Martin Neer was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 24. A probable cause affidavit stated on Monday, Aug. 15, Jonesboro police received a...
Teeing up for a cause
MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - A man on a mission to honor his late brother, mother, and father. The third annual B & B Memorial golf tournament teed off at 10 a.m. this morning at Big Lake County club in Manila. The course was packed with over 30 two-man teams participating...
Counties declared disaster areas, federal funds available
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday it has declared 20 Arkansas counties as primary natural disaster areas. The declaration follows weeks of severe to extreme drought conditions in the state. According to the USDA, the designation allows its Farm Service Agency “to extend much-needed emergency...
A Family for Me: Emma
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emma is just over a year old. She was born prematurely, so she’s a little behind on her development, but that doesn’t stop her from persevering, always with a big smile on her face. Emma is in foster care. She has cerebral palsy, among...
Georgia-based company to bring new jobs to Northeast Arkansas
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – New opportunities are coming to Mississippi County. Amy Alvarez of Chime Solutions told Region 8 News the company is bringing 500 jobs to Blytheville within the next two years. Chime Solutions is a black-owned company based out of Georgia. The goal will be to open...
A-State has banquet to kick-off football season
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Pre-Season Kick-off Banquet, presented by the 1200 Club, took place at Arkansas State University Thursday evening. Attendees had a chance to hear from head coach Butch Jones about the football team, its fall camp, and the upcoming season. Fans were also invited to tour the...
Truck drives straight into shed off highway
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A truck driver is okay after he drove into a shed in Craighead County. Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said he got a call about 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26 about the incident. He explained the driver was heading north on Highway 141 when they...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Temporary closure due to highway improvements
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – If you travel along Highway 91 often, you will need to be aware of this traffic alert. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, crews will close Highway 91 immediately north of Egypt starting at 8 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30 to replace deteriorating metal pipes.
Police warn of dangerous gun modification amid discovery
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A dangerous trend affecting parts of the country has now made its way to Northeast Arkansas. On Sunday, Aug. 7, Jonesboro police officers found a modified gun, known as a “glock switch”, during a traffic stop. The discovery has Police Chief Rick Elliott nervous.
Arkansas State volleyball outlasts Little Rock in five sets, go 2-1 in A-State Invitational
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Trailing 2-1 in the match entering the fourth set, the Arkansas State volleyball team relied upon late-match energy and a raucous crowd to oust rival Little Rock in five sets Saturday at First National Bank Arena. The Red Wolves (2-1) took a 25-23 fourth-set triumph to...
Emergency crews respond to house fire
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Fire crews are clearing the scene of a Saturday house fire near Arkansas State University. The Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant said the fire is burning in the 16-hundred block of Aggie Road. Officials on scene told Reporter Jace Passmore the fire was small and happened during...
Guilty plea brings prison sentence
A man who has had criminal cases opened against him in three Arkansas counties appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-three-year-old Daniel Rhease Hoskins, who lists a home address in Paragould, pled guilty to charges against him in two cases and was given five years in prison. Hoskins was...
A much-needed grocery store is on the horizon
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Osceola has a food desert. The USDA defines a food desert as a low-income census tract with low access to healthy food. The city is looking to bring a grocery store to the east side of town to fix this. This ensures that it is within one mile of an Osceola city housing unit.
Brother of Arkansas State Rep. charged with rape of minor in Poinsett County
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - The brother of Arkansas State Representative Milton Nicks has been charged with raping a teenager in Cross County. The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged 64-year-old Rickey Nicks on one count of rape on Friday after a probable cause hearing was held at the Poinsett County District Court.
