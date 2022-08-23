Read full article on original website
Community members voice concerns over new bus facility
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Community members in Greenville took their concerns about a new bus facility to the the county council. Greenville County Council held a public comment session to give the public an opportunity to voice their concerns on Thursday. At the session, one group says they do...
Downtown revival in Laurens sets example for others
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Nearly three dozen visitors with the Main Street South Carolina organization took a tour of town square on Thursday. A day-long meeting included a closer look at the ongoing renovations and what made them possible. “We are able to demonstrate a lot of the best...
More than 1000 customers without power in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says there are more than 1000 residents without power in the Upstate. According to the power company, the power is expected to be restored at around 2 a.m. As of 9:20 p.m., 1,072 customers are without power in Spartanburg County and 644 are...
Three injured during overnight shooting at bar in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office announced that three people were injured during a shooting at a bar on Old Georgia Highway in Gaffney, South Carolina. Deputies said they responded to the scene after someone reported a “shooting with injuries.”. When deputies arrived...
Firefighters investigating Sunday morning camper fire in Gaffney
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney City Fire Department said firefighters responded to a fire at a camper near Stage Coach Road on Sunday morning. Officials said the camper was in the woods when it caught on fire. Thankfully, they said no injuries were reported. According to officials, they...
Revolutionary War driving tour being set up in Upstate county
LAURENS CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 200 Revolutionary War battles happened in South Carolina and some of the most important ones were fought in the Upstate. In Laurens County, there are 14 sites related to the Revolutionary War that have historical significance. “We are in the middle of...
GETTING ANSWERS: Parris Bridge Road follow-up
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Not only do we report on the roads with the most potholes and problems in The Upstate but we follow up to see if officials make the repairs on schedule. We covered Parris Bridge Road in January. We started getting submissions again by March.
Deputies searching for runaway teen in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen who was last seen on Thursday night. According to deputies, 15-year-old Tiejahya Chapman was last seen on Arnold Street wearing a black shirt that had pink Chinese writing on it and black shorts.
Zero-turn lawn mower safety tips
UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A John Hopkins University study shows there are about 6,400 lawn mowing injuries per year. Michael’s Lawn and Landscape is providing tips to those who use the machines for the weekly chore. Michael Mance, of Anderson, is the president. “I’ve been doing this since...
‘I’d still be homeless again,’: Spartanburg Litter Hero program offers a way out of homelessness
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There’s a special team of workers in Spartanburg keeping the streets free of litter. They’re called heroes you might have seen around. The Litter Hero program was started years ago in light of an increase in litter throughout the county and a growing need to help people experiencing homelessness.
Overnight crash in Greenville Co. leaves one person dead
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that one person died Saturday morning following a crash in Greenville County. Troopers said the crash happened at around 1:30 a.m. on Mauldin Road. According to troopers, a pickup truck was trying to make a “U” turn on Mauldin...
Help in a small package; Upstate teen starts non-profit creating hygiene kits for homeless
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 3,000 men, women and children are experiencing homelessness in Greenville County right now. That’s according to the Greenville Homeless Alliance. There are several large non-profits serving the homeless population, but there are much smaller ones too. Everyday items you use, like a...
‘I freaked out,’ Atlanta man wins lottery while visiting friends in Upstate
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone recently won $300,000 while visiting friends in the Upstate. The winner said he stopped at the Lil Cricket on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg to buy a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket. According to the...
LIVE : Crash causing delays on I-85 South
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash is causing traffic delays on I-85 South near mile marker 82 in Spartanburg County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 7:16 p.m. on I-85 South near mile marker 82.
1 hurt, 1 arrested following shooting in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in custody and another is hurt following a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a scene after a man called 911 stating someone he knows had shot him at the intersection of Ghana Drive and Blassingame Road just before 4:30 p.m.
Woman arrested on drug charges in Pickens County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on multiple drug charges. According to deputies, Tabitha Rose King was found in an outbuilding in possession of drug paraphernalia, including a glass pipe. Deputies say King was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin...
Deputies working to identify suspect from armed robbery in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are trying to identify the person who allegedly robbed a gas station on Friday night. Deputies said the armed robbery happened at a 7-Eleven along Highway 81 North. According to deputies, he left the area in a...
Food Truck Friday: Yum Bai
Performer, Actor and Musician Tommy Davidson, on what a re-boot of “In Living Color” would look like, his current projects, what he likes about Greenville and his local performances at The Comedy Zone through this weekend. The Comedy Zone Greenville 221 N. Main Street Greenville, SC 29601 Tickets: https://greenvillecomedyzone.com/calendar or 864.603.1583 Shows: Thursday: 8pm, Friday: 7pm & 9pm, Saturday: 6pm & 9pm, Sunday: 7pm.
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt following ATV crash in Anderson County
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the person who died following a crash on U.S Highway 29 on Friday night. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers, the crash happened at around 7:20 p.m. on U.S. Highway 29 near Hickory Forest Drive. Troopers said...
Suspect charged after target practice turns deadly
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said one person was charged after a deadly target practice incident. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Songbird Lane at around 6:30 p.m. about a shooting on Saturday. Once on scene, deputies found one victim, unresponsive...
