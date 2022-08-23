Read full article on original website
New school zone on Saratoga near Carroll High School to be activated Monday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation announced Thursday they will extend the existing school zone on Saratoga Blvd. to include the area around the new Carroll High School. This comes after a 3NEWS report from August 19 that the new high school was missing school zones.
Beto O'Rourke postpones planned trip to Corpus Christi due to illness
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Candidate for Texas Governor Beto O'Rourke will postpone his planned trip to Corpus Christi. O' Rourke will miss the events in Three Rivers, Corpus Christi and Goliad due to what his staffers are saying is an illness. His campaign confirmed via text that they do...
University of the Incarnate Word is hiring in the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The University of the Incarnate Word is committed to educational excellence offering over 90 undergraduate majors, minors and over 20 graduate and doctoral programs. They are currently hiring for an advising and outreach specialist at their Corpus Christi center. They also offer tons of courses...
Kingsville ISD students return to the classroom
KINGSVILLE, Texas — 3NEWS has been the Coastal Bend’s back-to-school headquarters-- answering the questions parents have and celebrating the first day of classes. Monday, August 22, students and staff at Kingsville ISD returned to the classroom and before the first bell rang, they spent the morning with First Edition.
U.S. Coast Guard members hold demonstration for TAMU-CC student
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi had front row seats to a Coast Guard demonstration Friday in Corpus Christi Bay. The event was a part of TAMU-CC's Islander Beach Bash, which was a welcome back event for students. The demonstration happened near a boat out...
Volunteer with CASA of the Coastal Bend encourages others to help the non-profit
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CASA of the Coastal Bend said they see children come into foster care daily and with school underway, there’s a possibility they could see even more children enter their doors-- which is why they’re looking for more volunteers. The non-profit has 100 volunteers...
'Forging Forward': How a therapeutic hobby helps build brotherhood of veterans
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today marked the first event of many to come for Forging Forward. The community describes the event simply as "veterans helping veterans". The camaraderie of different generations of veterans and first responders gathering for an event like this to craft items that will last forever is special.
Parents concerned over multiple guns found at CCISD in first two weeks of school
One unarmed gun found in Los Encinos Elementary students backpack, and two weapons found on Moody High School students raised concern amongst parents, students, and CCISD staff members.
Harvey survivors celebrate completion of affordable rental complex
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — People from the Texas General Land Office were in Rockport, Texas on Tuesday to celebrate the completion of an affordable rental complex that was destroyed during Hurricane Harvey. Brittany Eck, with the Texas General Land Office, said her team was in Rockport the day Hurricane...
Looking back at Hurricane Harvey on 5th anniversary
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been five years since Hurricane Harvey made its first landfall in the Coastal Bend as a Category 4 hurricane. "Everything here is measured pre-Harvey and post-Harvey," Rockport Mayor Pat Rios told 3NEWS last year. "It seems like -- there’s times when it feels like Harvey was 100 years ago and sometimes when it feels like yesterday."
newcivilengineer.com
Contractors on $930M Texas bridge could be removed over lack of action on safety deficiencies
The Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge is a cable-stayed bridge being built to carry the US 181 highway across Corpus Christi Ship Channel in Texas as a replacement for the existing six-lane Harbor Bridge, which carries 26,000 vehicles daily and opened in 1959. The original needs replacing because it lacks hard shoulders, has a steep grade and an accident rate that is higher than the state average. The New Harbor Bridge has a main span length of 506m, a main tower height of 164m and a clearance of 62.5m above the water. It is designed to last 170 years.
Here's why the City of Alice was able to lift their water restrictions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City leaders in Alice said there is now enough water supply for their town thanks to all of the recent rain, with the decision being made to rescind their water restrictions. This as residents in the City of Corpus Christi and Portland will have to...
Parishioners upset with Diocese of Corpus Christi's decision to demolish church in Concepcion
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday, in the small town of Concepcion, a large number of parishioners showed up angry about the Diocese of Corpus Christi's plan to demolish their church. "Bottom line is the community is questioning how the diocese came to this decision. So that's what we want,...
Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce to unveil new exhibit highlighting Hurricane Harvey recovery
ROCKPORT, Texas — It’s been five years since Hurricane Harvey struck the Texas coast. It was the first category 4 hurricane to strike the Lone Star State since Carla in 1961. The eye of Hurricane Harvey hovered over Rockport-Fulton for hours. Five years later, the community is stronger...
Tynan under water boil notice, looking for funds for water filtration system
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents in the town of Tynan, Texas, have been advised to boil their water before consumption as officials there seek emergency grants to pay for a new water filtration system. The issue is sand and grit getting into the water supply, which can be bad...
San Patricio County officials respond to RV fire on interstate
EDROY, Texas — Firefighters and San Patricio County sheriff's deputies responded to a major fire on Interstate 37 near Edroy on Saturday morning. An RV caught fire and first responders had to battle the flames and some traffic flying by. Thankfully, no injuries were reported but the RV was...
Texas Attorney Arrested For Human Smuggling At The Border In A Loaner Car
A Texas attorney was recently arrested for alleged human smuggling near the border. Corpus Christi attorney Timothy Japhet was arrested near the border in Del Rio, Texas, on Aug. 13, with four illegal migrants in a loaner car he was driving, he told the DCNF and Galveston
corpuschristicronica.com
Harbor Bridge contractor Flatiron/Dragados linked to Barbara Canales
In a press conference led by area elected officials at City Hall on Wednesday, August 17, 2021, the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) confirmed in their elaborate engineering lingo — the $800 million dollar New Harbor Bridge is sinking. Harbor Bridge contractor Flatiron/Dragados’ Chief Spokesperson Lynn Allison continues to refuse to comment despite TXDOT’s Executive Director saying Flatiron/Dragados’ actions to ensure the safety of the New Harbor Bridge are unacceptable and they have been given a 15 day notice of default or they will be fired. If Flatiron/Dragados continues, the new Harbor Bridge is at risk of collapse.
Police investigating attempted abduction of a Flour Bluff Junior High student
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police are investigating reports that a man attempted to abduct a Flour Bluff Junior High School student as he was heading to an event Thursday evening. According to the Flour Bluff Independent School District, the student reported that the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday...
KEDT Kids Festival provides fun and education for the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 4th annual KEDT Kids Festival kicked off , Saturday afternoon. The event aims to inspire some back-to-school spirit as kids participate in learning activities while having fun at the same time!. 25-30 organizations joined the festival to offer hands-on activities for everyone in attendance....
