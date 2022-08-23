ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

news9.com

Police Release Bodycam Video Of Oklahoma City Hostage Situation, Shooting

Newly released bodycam video details the moments Oklahoma City Police say they were forced to shoot a man during a hostage situation. The domestic call came in just after 1 a.m. on August 13. The scene quickly took a turn once officers arrived on the scene. “As far as I’m...
okcfox.com

OKC Police investigating homicide in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a homicide in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday. Officials say the incident occurred between North Western Avenue and North Santa Fe Avenue. Reports say one man was found dead. There is reportedly one suspect in question.
KOCO

1 killed in apparent homicide, OKC police said

OKLAHOMA CITY — One person was killed in an apparent homicide near an apparent homeless encampment, Oklahoma City police said. Detectives are on the scene trying to figure out what happened. The location isn't clear. Police said it was on a service road near N Santa Fe Avenue. Stay...
blackchronicle.com

Man stabbed with crowbar at Oklahoma City motel

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A southwest Oklahoma City motel is the center of violent crime once again after a man claims he was stabbed and robbed at the motel Monday night. “He stabbed me in the head,” said Tyler Reed. Reed told KFOR he suffered a cut to...
okcfox.com

1 shot overnight in downtown Oklahoma City, police investigating

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in downtown Oklahoma City that left one person in the hospital. Officials say one person was shot outside a club near West Sheridan Avenue and North Classen Blvd on Friday night. The person was taken to the hospital and is...
KFOR

Woman shot leaving a bar in Oklahoma City overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman was shot in the stomach near the 800 block of West Sheridan Avenue in Oklahoma City. OKCPD were called outside of a bar in the area around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. The woman is in stable condition after being transported to a nearby hospital, according to police. There […]
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma City police shoot suspect who allegedly fired at OKCPD helicopter

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police Department officers shot a suspect Friday evening after the suspect allegedly opened fire on a police helicopter flying overhead. - Advertisement - Officers were serving a warrant on the suspect in the 15000 block of Haley Drive, near I-40 and Choctaw Road, shortly before 5:30 p.m.
1600kush.com

Californian freed on $100,000 bail on marijuana trafficking charge

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 54-year-old man from Stockton, Cal, who was arrested on Highway 51 by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Ryan Long, has been ordered to appear in court on Oct. 3 when he can seek a preliminary hearing on a Payne County charge of trafficking 360.8 pounds of marijuana in Stillwater.
International Business Times

Boy, 12, Tries To Save His Mother As She's Repeatedly Stabbed By Her Husband

A 12-year-old boy was injured as he tried to protect his mother as she was being stabbed by her husband with a knife in Enid, Oklahoma. The accused, James Allen Schmitt, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and child abuse for the incident. The Enid Police...
