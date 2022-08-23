Read full article on original website
Related
news9.com
Police Release Bodycam Video Of Oklahoma City Hostage Situation, Shooting
Newly released bodycam video details the moments Oklahoma City Police say they were forced to shoot a man during a hostage situation. The domestic call came in just after 1 a.m. on August 13. The scene quickly took a turn once officers arrived on the scene. “As far as I’m...
Oklahoma City Police investigating a homicide, no arrests or charges made yet
Oklahoma City Police are investigating a homicide in North Oklahoma City near Northwest and North Santa Fe.
okcfox.com
OKC Police investigating homicide in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a homicide in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday. Officials say the incident occurred between North Western Avenue and North Santa Fe Avenue. Reports say one man was found dead. There is reportedly one suspect in question.
Suspect Arrested In Connection With March Homicide In NW OKC
Oklahoma City police said they arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this year. Authorities confirmed the suspect's identity as 24-year-old Rashawn Mason. Police said Mason shot 48-year-old Travian Jefferson March 6 and left his body near Northwest 50th Street and North Ann Arbor Avenue. No word...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOCO
1 killed in apparent homicide, OKC police said
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person was killed in an apparent homicide near an apparent homeless encampment, Oklahoma City police said. Detectives are on the scene trying to figure out what happened. The location isn't clear. Police said it was on a service road near N Santa Fe Avenue. Stay...
At Least 1 Person Shot In Southwest OKC
Oklahoma City police said it is investigating a shooting on the city's southwest side. The shooting happened at an inn just after 6 p.m. Friday near Southwest 15th Street and South Meridian Avenue. Authorities said a male victim went to the inn's office saying he had been shot in the...
blackchronicle.com
Man stabbed with crowbar at Oklahoma City motel
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A southwest Oklahoma City motel is the center of violent crime once again after a man claims he was stabbed and robbed at the motel Monday night. “He stabbed me in the head,” said Tyler Reed. Reed told KFOR he suffered a cut to...
okcfox.com
1 shot overnight in downtown Oklahoma City, police investigating
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in downtown Oklahoma City that left one person in the hospital. Officials say one person was shot outside a club near West Sheridan Avenue and North Classen Blvd on Friday night. The person was taken to the hospital and is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police investigating theft of lottery ticket display
Oklahoma City police are asking for the public's help as they work to identify a woman accused of stealing lottery tickets.
Woman shot leaving a bar in Oklahoma City overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman was shot in the stomach near the 800 block of West Sheridan Avenue in Oklahoma City. OKCPD were called outside of a bar in the area around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. The woman is in stable condition after being transported to a nearby hospital, according to police. There […]
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City police shoot suspect who allegedly fired at OKCPD helicopter
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police Department officers shot a suspect Friday evening after the suspect allegedly opened fire on a police helicopter flying overhead. - Advertisement - Officers were serving a warrant on the suspect in the 15000 block of Haley Drive, near I-40 and Choctaw Road, shortly before 5:30 p.m.
WATCH LIVE: Funeral For OCSO Sgt. Swartz At NW OKC Church
Family, friends and much of the law enforcement community will be in attendance Friday to honor the life of Oklahoma County Deputy Bobby Swartz. The ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. at the Crossings Community Church on Portland Avenue. The public is invited to attend. Swartz was shot and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oklahoma City man says he used Apple AirTag to track down stolen motorbike
It’s rare to get your items back after they’ve been stolen, but that was not the case for one Oklahoman. He claims his miniature motorbike was stolen off his front porch earlier this week. That’s when he took matters into his own hands.
Suspect Accused Of Shooting, Killing Oklahoma Co. Deputy Appears In Court
The man who is accused of killing a deputy and leading law enforcement on a chase appeared in court Thursday. Benjamin Plank's appearance did not take long. News 9's Brittany Toolis had more.
KOCO
Truck crashes into OKC Social Security office, forcing it to close
OKLAHOMA CITY — Federal investigators are looking into an early morning crash that forced a local Social Security office to be closed. The office is at NE 122nd and Kelley. Customers had to be turned away after the truck ripped a huge hole in the building. The driver suffered...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma County deputy Mark Johns released from hospital 4 days after deadly shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Deputy Mark Johns was released from the hospital just four days after suffering life-threatening injuries. Deputy Johns is recovering from a damaged femoral artery after he was shot while trying to shield Sgt. Bobby Swartz from the gunfire. Surgery was done on Tuesday to fix Johns'...
blackchronicle.com
Heading to the bank? Oklahoma City Police have a warning for you
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Before your next trip to the bank, police have a warning for you about a crime called “jugging.”. They’re urging everyone to be very vigilant, not just at the bank but after you leave as well. It’s not a new type of crime...
KRDO
A man from Pueblo is charged with murder after a deadly high-speed chase in Oklahoma
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man from Pueblo has been charged with murder after a deadly high-speed chase in Oklahoma. According to state police working near Oklahoma City Alex Carpenter was the driver in that deadly incident. The man killed was his passenger, 22-year-old Ethan Mestas. A third person, 26-year-old...
1600kush.com
Californian freed on $100,000 bail on marijuana trafficking charge
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 54-year-old man from Stockton, Cal, who was arrested on Highway 51 by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Ryan Long, has been ordered to appear in court on Oct. 3 when he can seek a preliminary hearing on a Payne County charge of trafficking 360.8 pounds of marijuana in Stillwater.
International Business Times
Boy, 12, Tries To Save His Mother As She's Repeatedly Stabbed By Her Husband
A 12-year-old boy was injured as he tried to protect his mother as she was being stabbed by her husband with a knife in Enid, Oklahoma. The accused, James Allen Schmitt, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and child abuse for the incident. The Enid Police...
Comments / 0