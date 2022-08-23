RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – An arrest has been made following an investigation that led to a large number of dogs being rescued from a mill in Logan County. On Aug. 1 around 2:05 p.m., the LCSO conducted a search warrant at a residence belonging to Perry E. Shifflet, 54, on Milton Sharpe Road in reference to multiple tips about animal neglect, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials stated a lengthy investigation on suspected animal abuse and neglect took place, leading to 115 dogs and puppies being removed from poor living conditions and medical neglect. The dogs were taken in by the Logan County Humane Society, later assisted by Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society, for fostering, medical care adoptions.

RUSSELLVILLE, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO