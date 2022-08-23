Read full article on original website
Related
WBKO
Warren Co. Fiscal Court approves Narcan for volunteer fire departments
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Fiscal Court approved the use of Narcan kits to be administered by area volunteer fire departments. Narcan is a drug designed to stop an opioid overdose within a matter of minutes. It can be the difference between life and death. Any overdose could cause a variety of things to happen such as respiratory failure and even brain damage.
clayconews.com
Glasgow Escapee captured in Pulaski County, Kentucky
SOMERSET, KY (August 26, 2022) - According to a report by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office via socical media on Thursday August 25, 2022, Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck has reported that on Friday, August 5, 2022, the Sheriff’s Office received an alert that Donald Shelton escaped from a work detail with the Barren County Jail in Glasgow, Kentucky. Shelton had previous addresses on Frances Drive and Isle Road in Pulaski County.
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Michael Taylor
EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. Small acts of kindness are what people will remember for a lifetime. For Tonya Reece and her son, Remington, it’s gestures like this one that brighten their day. Reece, a...
WBKO
Interstate 165 and KY 9007 paving set to begin in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A project to resurface Interstate 165 and KY 9007 from the interchange with I-65 to U.S. 231 in Warren County is expected to start next week. Motorists should expect lane closures and delays from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Crews are expected to begin removing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Did You Know Kentucky is Home to the World’s Largest Pocket Knife?
While traveling through the state of Kentucky, you are bound to see quite a few amazing things. As you may know, Kentucky is home to a few world records. Some of these include the world's largest baseball bat at the Louisville Slugger Museum in Louisville and the world's largest go-kart track in Shepherdsville. However, did you know that Kentucky is also home to the world's largest pocket knife too?
WBKO
Missing Glasgow man found deceased
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department has confirmed that a man reported missing has been found deceased. The department issued a Golden Alert for 85-year-old Melvin Lemmons on Saturday. In an update on Facebook posted on Sunday, the department said Lemmons had been located. Officials confirmed to WBKO...
WBKO
Warren County shares plans ahead of general elections
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Board of Elections have approved the county’s election plan ahead of the general elections Nov. 8. The plan, approved unanimously on Monday and sent to the state board Thursday, will be the same plan that was used during the primary elections in May.
WBKO
Shae Dunn welcomed as newest Purples softball head coach
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green High softball enters a new era. The Purples entered the Shae Dunn era on Thursday after welcoming her as their newest softball head coach. Dunn was greeted by players, parents and even some fans in a meet-and-greet event in the team fieldhouse. Dunn,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcluradio.com
Free oil change for single mothers returns this weekend
GLASGOW — Single mothers will have the opportunity to get their vehicle’s oil changed for free this weekend. Highland Hills Community Church said it plans to host the event for the eighth year. Over 600 oil changes have been provided to area women in need. “We think it’s...
wdrb.com
Radcliff Police investigating after 14-year-old attacked at popular weekend hangout
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 14-year-old is eating through a straw after getting jumped by a half dozen kids at a popular weekend hangout in Radcliff. His family hopes more security gets put into place so it doesn't happen again. What should've been a night of fun at Hardin County...
wnky.com
Logan County man arrested in puppy mill investigation
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – An arrest has been made following an investigation that led to a large number of dogs being rescued from a mill in Logan County. On Aug. 1 around 2:05 p.m., the LCSO conducted a search warrant at a residence belonging to Perry E. Shifflet, 54, on Milton Sharpe Road in reference to multiple tips about animal neglect, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials stated a lengthy investigation on suspected animal abuse and neglect took place, leading to 115 dogs and puppies being removed from poor living conditions and medical neglect. The dogs were taken in by the Logan County Humane Society, later assisted by Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society, for fostering, medical care adoptions.
Wave 3
14-year-old left with broken jaw after being jumped at Hardin County skating rink
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 14-year-old teen was left with bruises and a broken jaw after he was physically assaulted at a skating rink on Aug. 20. The teen said he and his family have had countless memories of coming to Hardin County Skateland to have fun. He wants to share what happened the night he was assaulted in hopes of saving someone else.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBKO
WKU Hilltopper fans tailgate to kickoff 2022 season
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2022 college football season is officially underway! With the return of college football, also comes the pre-game festivities outside of the stadium. The tailgating experience outside of L.T. Smith Stadium was filled with lots of comradery amongst the WKU faithful. Many Hilltopper fans were...
WBKO
WKU students react to Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Millions of Americans are eligible for debt forgiveness as President Joe Biden announced Wednesday his plan to forgive some student loans. “I believe it’s a step in the right direction,” said Matthew Hazel, WKU Junior. Biden plans to eliminate $10,000 in federal student...
k105.com
Infant airlifted, 3 other Grayson Co. residents suffer serious injuries in 3-vehicle crash in Leitchfield
Four people have suffered serious injuries, including two small children, in a three-vehicle accident in Leitchfield. Thursday evening at approximately 6:40, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Robert Jackson and Officers Kelsey Overton and Missy Skaggs, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the accident at the intersection of the William Thomason Byway and Brandenburg Road.
adairvoice.com
Stapleton arrested on several charges
Matthew Stapleton of Columbia is facing numerous charges after being arrested early Saturday morning. Officers from the Columbia Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Burkesville St, inspecting the vehicle Stapleton was driving. K9 unit Nitro was called, and he alerted on the vehicle where suspected methamphetamine was found. Officer...
WBKO
Mainly Dry Weather Continues
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Expect another warm and slightly muggy night across South Central Ky, with Lows falling into the upper 60s tonight. Two separate systems located to our North and South will provide slight storm chances Friday afternoon, but don’t change any plans. Not everyone will see this activity. Hot and muggy weather will continue Friday and for the weekend with highs expected around 90. Mostly dry conditions are expected also with the exception of a few pop up Thunderstorms. Better chances for widespread rain will enter the forecast Monday and Tuesday.
WBKO
Fournier Named on Top 30 Assistant Coach Hires of 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball Assistant Coach Rob Fournier was named to the Top 30 Assistant Coach Hires of this offseason by D1Baseball.com Fournier comes in at No. 14 on the list. “It’s difficult to find an assistant hire with as much experience and winning as Fournier,” said...
WBKO
Expert weighs in on what the student loan forgiveness plan means
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many may be wondering if they will have part of their debt forgiven, after the President’s announcement on Wednesday. “Anytime you forgive debt, that means somebody’s going to have to recover that debt,” says Tony Walker, a financial advisor at Tony Walker Financial.
Comments / 0