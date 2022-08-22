ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Route 440 Closure Update For Jersey City & Bayonne

Photo Credit: googlemaps.com The City of Jersey City has informed the Bayonne Office of Emergency Management that there will be NO CLOSURE of Route 440 this weekend. The Bayonne OEM expects the repair work to begin early next week. As more information becomes available, Hudson TV will share it with...
BAYONNE, NJ
South Jersey man wounded in Paterson shooting

A South Jersey man was wounded in a shooting in Paterson on Wednesday evening, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 29-year-old, of Willingboro, was struck by gunfire on North Main and Clinton streets at around 7:18 p.m. Police found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at...
PATERSON, NJ
73 Things to Do in Hoboken + Jersey City This Weekend | August 25-28

Hudson County is still soaking up the last few weeks of summer with a variety of happenings. This week’s local Hoboken + Jersey City events guide has everyone covered with the Jersey City LGBTQ+ Pride Festival, Le Dîner en Blanc, reggae night at Fox + Crow, and more. Below is the list of Hoboken + Jersey City events happening this weekend, August 25th – August 28th.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Bronx shooting: Man found dead inside Concourse NYCHA building

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was found fatally shot in the hallway of a public-housing building in the Concourse section of the Bronx late Wednesday, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 report of gunfire in a Morrisania Air Rights development high-rise on Park Avenue near East 158th Street around 9:30 p.m. […]
BRONX, NY
NYPD Police Officer, Danilo Cruz, 40, Arrested

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 1950 hours, the following 40-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Danilo Cruz. NYPD Officer. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fired Investment Banker from Jersey City Arrested for Cyberstalking

NEWARK, N.J. – A former investment bank employee was arrested today in Hudson County, New Jersey, for cyberstalking former bank colleagues, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Gawargyous, aka “George,” Shind, 31, of Jersey City, New Jersey is charged by complaint with cyberstalking. Shind is scheduled to appear by...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

