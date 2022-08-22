Read full article on original website
KPD: Males (and woman) in masks couldn’t find mobile, but later found themselves in South Kearny
On Aug. 9 at 11:36 a.m., Officer Mat Lopez and several back-up officers (including yours truly) were dispatched to the 100 block of Devon Street after a 911 caller reported approximately five masked males forced their way into an apartment building and ran to an upstairs apartment. Arriving officers detained...
hudsontv.com
Route 440 Closure Update For Jersey City & Bayonne
Photo Credit: googlemaps.com The City of Jersey City has informed the Bayonne Office of Emergency Management that there will be NO CLOSURE of Route 440 this weekend. The Bayonne OEM expects the repair work to begin early next week. As more information becomes available, Hudson TV will share it with...
South Jersey man wounded in Paterson shooting
A South Jersey man was wounded in a shooting in Paterson on Wednesday evening, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 29-year-old, of Willingboro, was struck by gunfire on North Main and Clinton streets at around 7:18 p.m. Police found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at...
Man stabbed to death in Midtown was arrested last week for swinging hatchet at people
The 49-year-old was stabbed at W. 44th Street and Eighth Avenue around 1 a.m. NYPD officers responding to a 911 call came found him with stab wounds to his neck and groin.
NYPD seeking help identifying man brought to Brooklyn hospital
The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance identifying a man who was taken to a Brooklyn hospital Tuesday unable to communicate.
hobokengirl.com
73 Things to Do in Hoboken + Jersey City This Weekend | August 25-28
Hudson County is still soaking up the last few weeks of summer with a variety of happenings. This week’s local Hoboken + Jersey City events guide has everyone covered with the Jersey City LGBTQ+ Pride Festival, Le Dîner en Blanc, reggae night at Fox + Crow, and more. Below is the list of Hoboken + Jersey City events happening this weekend, August 25th – August 28th.
Man shot dead in 19th-floor hallway of Bronx housing tower
The unidentified victim was gunned down at NYCHA’s Morrisania Air Rights housing project at Park and Morris avenues in Concourse Village around 9:30 p.m.
Newark Police Issue Amber Alert for Missing 16-Year-Old
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are asking the public for help in locating a...
Newark Man Arrested for Gloucester Township Shooting
Gloucester Township, NJ- A Newark man is in jail after having been arrested and charged...
Bronx shooting: Man found dead inside Concourse NYCHA building
CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was found fatally shot in the hallway of a public-housing building in the Concourse section of the Bronx late Wednesday, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 report of gunfire in a Morrisania Air Rights development high-rise on Park Avenue near East 158th Street around 9:30 p.m. […]
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Danilo Cruz, 40, Arrested
On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 1950 hours, the following 40-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Danilo Cruz. NYPD Officer. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
2 men, 1 terminally ill, jump to their deaths just hours apart in NYC
Two men in their 60s jumped to their deaths in New York City just over eight hours apart, police said Thursday.
hudsontv.com
Fired Investment Banker from Jersey City Arrested for Cyberstalking
NEWARK, N.J. – A former investment bank employee was arrested today in Hudson County, New Jersey, for cyberstalking former bank colleagues, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Gawargyous, aka “George,” Shind, 31, of Jersey City, New Jersey is charged by complaint with cyberstalking. Shind is scheduled to appear by...
Bronx man sentenced to 22 years in prison for fatally shooting trans woman
A Bronx supreme court justice sentenced a man who fatally shot a transgender woman at a Fordham Heights basketball court in 2020 to 22 years in prison, the Bronx District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.
'Can I have money for diapers?' man asks before robbing Grand Central subway rider
The 17-year-old victim had just departed a 6 train and was exiting the turnstiles at the Grand Central subway stop at Lexington Avenue and E. 42nd Street last Wednesday evening when the man came up to him.
Woman stabbed multiple times to death inside Queens apartment: police
A woman in her 20s was found stabbed to death inside a Queens apartment early Friday.
15-Year-Old Reported Missing Since August 8th Out of Newark
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark have issued an amber alert for a boy who...
16-Year-Old Reported Missing Tuesday in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl tonight. Newark...
Brooklyn man who fatally shot girlfriend in lobby of apartment building arrested
A 56-year-old Brooklyn man was arrested Tuesday for fatally shooting his girlfriend in the lobby of her apartment building, authorities said.
Man fatally struck by NJ transit train
A man was fatally struck by a NJ Transit train Wednesday morning in Bergen County, authorities said.
