Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChesapeake, VA
Top 3 Most Romantic Restaurants in Virginia BeachChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach rapper without hands lifts othersAccording to StephVirginia Beach, VA
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
Chesapeake, VA Comedian Donates Game Show Winnings to Children's HospitalChannelocityChesapeake, VA
Related
Juvenile shot in Hampton, Police investigate
Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male victim who had been struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Suspect wanted in connection to early Sunday morning Suffolk shooting
Suffolk police say they were called to a home on Nansemond Parkway around 4:30 a.m. and found a woman dead.
Man dead in 5-car crash that closed portion of Jefferson Ave. in Newport News
Police say the crash happened on Habersham Drive near the Sam's Club by Newport News/Williamsburg Airport.
13newsnow.com
16 cars involved in overnight crash inside Downtown Tunnel
NORFOLK, Va. — A 16-car crash in the Downtown Tunnel Sunday around 1 a.m. left all eastbound lanes closed for around 3 hours, according to tweets from 511 Hampton Roads. The group posted about the Portsmouth crash just after 1 a.m., and they said all east bound lanes were closed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State Police investigating multi-vehicle crash in I-264 tunnel in Norfolk
It is believed that a vehicle was going through the tunnel at high speeds when its bumper came off, causing the drivers of several vehicles behind it to slam on their brakes. This caused a chain reaction of vehicles hitting each other, three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
13newsnow.com
One dead after 5-car crash on Jefferson Avenue
NORFOLK, Va. — A section of Jefferson Avenue was closed in both directions due to a 5-vehicle crash that happened just after midnight Sunday Killing a man, the Newport News Police Department said. The department said the crash happened in the area of Habersham Drive, and one of the...
Two men taken into custody after police pursuit on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk
According to police, the call for the vehicle pursuit came in around 3:30 p.m.
msn.com
Virginia State Police investigating fatal pedestrian accident on Interstate 64
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident overnight on Interstate 64. At approximately 12:41 a.m., a trooper observed traffic stopped westbound in the HOV system in Norfolk. Upon further investigation, the trooper found a crash had occurred involving a pedestrian. According to police, a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Southampton police chase ends when suspect goes home, pulls into driveway
According to Virginia State Police, on Friday, Aug. 26, a state trooper saw a 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe traveling at high speeds in a 25 MPH zone and passing vehicles on the solid white line in the town of Ivor. The trooper tried to stop the car but the driver refused to pull over.
Sister and close friend of man shot on Pembroke Avenue speaks out
A string of shootings in Hampton is raising a lot of concerns within the community. The most recent shooting this week took the life of a man who was in a business's parking lot.
2 men arrested after police pursuit involving stolen vehicle in Norfolk
According to police, a police pursuit took place in the 6700 block of Tidewater Drive. The call came in around 3:30 p.m.
Alert from biology teacher leads police to car thief suspect in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach Police said they have seen an uptick in motor vehicle thefts in the city and region as a whole. They said they are continuing to monitor the city as a whole for any specific trends.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing Portsmouth boy found safe
NORFOLK, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said a boy was safely located Saturday, after family reported him missing and the department sought the public's help to find him. Family previously told police 1-year-old Yermyah Mann-Anderson had been missing since Friday around 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon, police said the...
Man shot on Shore Drive in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Virginia — A man was shot on Shore Drive in Norfolk Friday afternoon. According to the Norfolk Police Dept., it happened in the 9600 block just after 1 p.m. That area is near the East Beach Shoppes. Officers who went to the scene found a man with a...
Newport News PD says fatal shooting on Oyster Point Road a result of road rage
On Friday, around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Oyster Point Road for a shooting. Police now say the deadly shooting began as a case of road rage.
A drunk driver who rammed cop cars, a high speed motorcycle chase and a man hit and killed on the highway: a busy night for VSP
NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia State Police had a long night Friday in Hampton Roads. Among the incidents they dealt with were a motorcyclist who drunkenly crashed into a family's SUV, a pedestrian hit and killed by a car on I-64 and a drunk driver who hit three VSP cars, the agency said.
Man dies after shooting on West Pembroke Avenue in Hampton
A 38-year-old Georgia man has died following a shooting Thursday night in Hampton.
msn.com
Police identify suspects in 7-Eleven altercation
Police are looking for the individuals involved in an altercation in the parking lot of a James City County convenience store earlier this week. On Wednesday, officers responded to the 7-Eleven on Longhill Road after receiving reports of shots fired. Witnesses told police that individuals had gotten into an altercation in the parking lot before shots were fired and they ran off.
Pedestrian seriously injured in Norfolk crash on Robin Hood Road
Norfolk Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that left him seriously injured Thursday evening.
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0