Hampton, VA

13newsnow.com

16 cars involved in overnight crash inside Downtown Tunnel

NORFOLK, Va. — A 16-car crash in the Downtown Tunnel Sunday around 1 a.m. left all eastbound lanes closed for around 3 hours, according to tweets from 511 Hampton Roads. The group posted about the Portsmouth crash just after 1 a.m., and they said all east bound lanes were closed.
NORFOLK, VA
Hampton, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Hampton, VA
13newsnow.com

One dead after 5-car crash on Jefferson Avenue

NORFOLK, Va. — A section of Jefferson Avenue was closed in both directions due to a 5-vehicle crash that happened just after midnight Sunday Killing a man, the Newport News Police Department said. The department said the crash happened in the area of Habersham Drive, and one of the...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
msn.com

Virginia State Police investigating fatal pedestrian accident on Interstate 64

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident overnight on Interstate 64. At approximately 12:41 a.m., a trooper observed traffic stopped westbound in the HOV system in Norfolk. Upon further investigation, the trooper found a crash had occurred involving a pedestrian. According to police, a...
NORFOLK, VA
#Driving#Police#Violent Crime
Public Safety
13News Now

Missing Portsmouth boy found safe

NORFOLK, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said a boy was safely located Saturday, after family reported him missing and the department sought the public's help to find him. Family previously told police 1-year-old Yermyah Mann-Anderson had been missing since Friday around 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon, police said the...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Man shot on Shore Drive in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Virginia — A man was shot on Shore Drive in Norfolk Friday afternoon. According to the Norfolk Police Dept., it happened in the 9600 block just after 1 p.m. That area is near the East Beach Shoppes. Officers who went to the scene found a man with a...
NORFOLK, VA
msn.com

Police identify suspects in 7-Eleven altercation

Police are looking for the individuals involved in an altercation in the parking lot of a James City County convenience store earlier this week. On Wednesday, officers responded to the 7-Eleven on Longhill Road after receiving reports of shots fired. Witnesses told police that individuals had gotten into an altercation in the parking lot before shots were fired and they ran off.
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
