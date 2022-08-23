Read full article on original website
Table of Hope Free Fresh Food DistributionMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Last Chance to "Meet Me in Morristown"Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
3000 New Potential Markets Announced For Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Combo StoresJoel EisenbergPlainfield, NJ
This Riverfront Resort is the Most Relaxing Pennsylvania GetawayTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Why Is No One Listening to the NJ DEP? 7 Environmental Lawsuits, Defendants Ignored NJ DEP Orders for YearsMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Shots fired at walker on NJ canal trail leads to 16 hour standoff
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — Shots fired at someone walking the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail along Route 1 ended with a barricade and an arrest Wednesday night. Lawrence police said the incident started near the footbridge over Route 1 in Lawrence Township around 9 a.m. when a...
The Most Fatal Intersection In America Is Located in Mercer County, NJ
There was a list made of the top 10 deadliest intersections in the entire country and 4 of the 10 are located right here, in the garden state. Two of the 4 in New Jersey are just blocks apart from each other in the area of Elizabeth, according to streetsblog.org.
Curious Teen Learns the Hard Way That Wildlife Is Called Wild for a Reason
A Bucks County teen learned the hard way that despite the mnemonics about snake colors — red on yellow, deadly fellow… or is that yellow on red? — sometimes it’s best to leave them alone. Michael Tanenbaum reported for PhillyVoice on her dangerous encounter. Audrey Weir,...
franklinreporter.com
Canal Walk Resident Is One-Man Street Cleaner
For the past seven years, Gene Grosso, a resident of Canal Walk, has been taking the time to clean up the litter on several different streets. From 4:30-5 a.m., four days a week, he goes to the streets wearing a reflective vest and carrying a flashlight. Grosso spent most of...
Pickup pulling excavator loses brakes, crashes into N.J. tire shop, authorities say
A pickup truck driver towing an excavator on a flatbed trailer lost his brakes, flipped over and crashed into a tire store Tuesday night in Sussex County, authorities said. The crash occurred about 9 p.m. when the brakes gave out as the driver traveled down Glen Road headed toward Main Street in Sparta, according to police.
franklinreporter.com
Motorcycle Bandit Robs Franklin Park Chase Bank
An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen from Chase Bank on Route 27 in Franklin Park on August 22 by a man who escaped on a motorcycle, authorities said. Township police were notified about the robbery at about 2:08 p.m., according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.
Old school rollerskating revolution happening weekly at N.J. city park
Jaclyn Duncan is a classical musician who also happens to love roller skating. Looking for people who shared her fondness for free-wheeling, she asked online, “Would anyone be interested if I started hosting some outdoor skate meetups in Trenton, N.J.?”. And with that Facebook post, Trenton SK8S was born.
Cops: Man in all black robbed bank along Route 27 in Somerset County, NJ
FRANKLIN (Somerset) — Officials are searching for a man who robbed a bank Monday afternoon in Franklin Park. According to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office, the robbery occurred around 2:00 p.m. at the Chase bank located on Route 27. According to witness reports, a male entered the bank demanding...
Jersey Shore Vacationers Robbed at Rental Home in Sea Girt
Sea Girt, NJ (MCPO Press Release) – A Morris County resident who burglarized a beachfront...
NBC Philadelphia
Police To Pick Up Crossing Guard Duties Amid Shortage at NJ School District
Police may have to pick up the slack for Trenton Public Schools if 30 crossing guard positions aren't filled in less than two weeks, school officials and authorities say. The district's typical 70-person crossing guard force now lists just 40 members less than two weeks before classes are set to start again, according to school officials. School and city leaders have noted the difficulty of getting crossing guards back on the job since the COVID-19 pandemic moved students online.
Newark Man Arrested for Gloucester Township Shooting
Gloucester Township, NJ- A Newark man is in jail after having been arrested and charged...
School is starting nearly 2 weeks before Labor Day in some N.J. districts. Here’s why.
While most New Jersey kids still have nearly two more weeks to enjoy their summer vacation, it is the first day of school this week for students in at least two districts as start dates continue to creep ever earlier. Wednesday is the first day of the 2022-2023 school year...
Charges dropped against truck driver who fatally struck N.J. woman 5 years ago
Prosecutors in Philadelphia have dropped a vehicular homicide case against a truck driver who was charged with fatally striking a bicyclist from New Jersey in 2017. Jorge Fretts, 31, of Philadelphia, was charged with a crash that killed Emily Fredricks, a 2011 graduate of East Brunswick High School in Middlesex County.
4 people stabbed during fight outside Levittown elementary school, police say
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Two people are fighting for their lives after four people were stabbed outside of an elementary school in Bucks County late Tuesday night. Those stabbings weren't the only crimes police in Levittown were called to.Early Wednesday morning, there was a drive-by shooting on Willow Lane. Police believe the shooting and stabbings are connected.Police say four people were stabbed at the Penn Valley Elementary School parking lot around 11:45 p.m. Shortly after, officers were called to a home about a mile away for a drive-by shooting."It was loud, it was very, very loud," Don Byers said.Several bullets...
sauconsource.com
Missing Quakertown Man Found Dead, Center Says
The man who disappeared from a Quakertown group home earlier this month has been found dead, the facility announced in a Facebook post Monday. “It is with a heavy heart that we report that there is no longer an active search for Adam Smith,” New Vitae Wellness and Recovery posted. “The police believe his body has been found. Smith was reported missing on Aug. 11, 2022. A body, believed to be Smith’s was found on Aug. 21, 2022. We have no further details at this time. There is an ongoing investigation. If you believe you have information, please contact Quakertown Police Department at 215-536-5002. Our sincere condolences to all who are affected by this news.”
Newark Man Charged In South Jersey Shooting
A 34-year-old man from Newark has been arrested and charged with attempted murder for shooting a man in Gloucester Township, authorities said. Saladin Stafford also was charged with weapons offenses, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins. On Friday, Aug. 5 at...
Fast-moving fire destroys N.J. home. No injuries reported.
A fast-moving fire engulfed and destroyed a home in Hunterdon County on Monday afternoon, authorities said. The fire began about 2:45 p.m. on Elk Ridge Road in Lebanon Township, fire officials said in a statement. Firefighters from the township and surrounding areas worked through the night, dousing flames and monitoring...
South Jersey man wounded in Paterson shooting
A South Jersey man was wounded in a shooting in Paterson on Wednesday evening, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 29-year-old, of Willingboro, was struck by gunfire on North Main and Clinton streets at around 7:18 p.m. Police found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at...
Police Investigating Robbery at Franklin Township Bank
FRANKLIN TWP., N.J. – (Somerset County Press Release) – Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald,...
Man sought in alleged assault at N.J. motel nabbed after K9, helicopter search
A man wanted for an alleged assault at a Gloucester County motel on Monday was arrested in a wooded area following a search by multiple agencies, authorities said. Franklin Township Police officers responded to the Liberty Bell Motel on Route 40 around 1:30 p.m. for a reported assault, police said.
