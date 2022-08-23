ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Hill, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
franklinreporter.com

Canal Walk Resident Is One-Man Street Cleaner

For the past seven years, Gene Grosso, a resident of Canal Walk, has been taking the time to clean up the litter on several different streets. From 4:30-5 a.m., four days a week, he goes to the streets wearing a reflective vest and carrying a flashlight. Grosso spent most of...
FRANKLIN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Rocky Hill, NJ
franklinreporter.com

Motorcycle Bandit Robs Franklin Park Chase Bank

An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen from Chase Bank on Route 27 in Franklin Park on August 22 by a man who escaped on a motorcycle, authorities said. Township police were notified about the robbery at about 2:08 p.m., according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.
FRANKLIN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Owl#Franklin Township#Raptor Trust
NBC Philadelphia

Police To Pick Up Crossing Guard Duties Amid Shortage at NJ School District

Police may have to pick up the slack for Trenton Public Schools if 30 crossing guard positions aren't filled in less than two weeks, school officials and authorities say. The district's typical 70-person crossing guard force now lists just 40 members less than two weeks before classes are set to start again, according to school officials. School and city leaders have noted the difficulty of getting crossing guards back on the job since the COVID-19 pandemic moved students online.
TRENTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS Philly

4 people stabbed during fight outside Levittown elementary school, police say

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Two people are fighting for their lives after four people were stabbed outside of an elementary school in Bucks County late Tuesday night. Those stabbings weren't the only crimes police in Levittown were called to.Early Wednesday morning, there was a drive-by shooting on Willow Lane. Police believe the shooting and stabbings are connected.Police say four people were stabbed at the Penn Valley Elementary School parking lot around 11:45 p.m. Shortly after, officers were called to a home about a mile away for a drive-by shooting."It was loud, it was very, very loud," Don Byers said.Several bullets...
LEVITTOWN, PA
sauconsource.com

Missing Quakertown Man Found Dead, Center Says

The man who disappeared from a Quakertown group home earlier this month has been found dead, the facility announced in a Facebook post Monday. “It is with a heavy heart that we report that there is no longer an active search for Adam Smith,” New Vitae Wellness and Recovery posted. “The police believe his body has been found. Smith was reported missing on Aug. 11, 2022. A body, believed to be Smith’s was found on Aug. 21, 2022. We have no further details at this time. There is an ongoing investigation. If you believe you have information, please contact Quakertown Police Department at 215-536-5002. Our sincere condolences to all who are affected by this news.”
QUAKERTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Newark Man Charged In South Jersey Shooting

A 34-year-old man from Newark has been arrested and charged with attempted murder for shooting a man in Gloucester Township, authorities said. Saladin Stafford also was charged with weapons offenses, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins. On Friday, Aug. 5 at...
NEWARK, NJ
Paterson Times

South Jersey man wounded in Paterson shooting

A South Jersey man was wounded in a shooting in Paterson on Wednesday evening, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 29-year-old, of Willingboro, was struck by gunfire on North Main and Clinton streets at around 7:18 p.m. Police found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at...
PATERSON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy