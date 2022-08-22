Read full article on original website
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County e-bike rider faces several charges including driving while intoxicated after he was stopped Thursday in Byram Township, according to police. On August 25, an officer observed an e-bike being driven on Route 206 North and was delaying traffic and swerving...
An odd-shaped bulge in a business patron's sock spotted by a police officer turned out to be a crack pipe, said authorities in Somerset County who also seized several vials of cocaine from him. A Branchburg officer was outside of a local business speaking to Diego Mena-Quesada, when he noticed...
A Georgia man kidnapped his girlfriend at gunpoint and shot her multiple times when she tried to escape at a New Jersey hotel last weekend after she tried to end their relationship, according to authorities in Somerset County. Eder Gelin, 39, of Douglasville, Georgia, was arrested Sunday after police responded...
State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Identifying Suspect Wanted for Robbery. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man wanted for allegedly robbing a victim at a casino in Atlantic City, N.J. On Sunday, August 21, at approximately 10:22 p.m., the male...
Several suspects were arrested after burglarizing their former employer’s Morris County home while armed with a handgun, authorities said. Officers responded to the burglary report at a home on Ridgedale Avenue in East Hanover on Thursday, Aug, 18, a release from the local police department said. Upon arrival, officers...
A Monmouth County man was arrested Wednesday on charges he offered a child money in exchange for exposing intimate body parts, authorities said. Marcus Brady, 42, of Keansburg, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Middletown police Chief Craig R. Weber. “Middletown police...
A few people in Monmouth County weren’t able to drive their cars on Wednesday because thieves stole the catalytic converts from underneath the vehicles.
A 28-year-old Union County woman died early Friday after she was found stabbed in the Ironbound section of Newark, authorities said. Angelika K. Miles, of Summit, was found with stab wounds about 3:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Ferry Street, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and city Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
A 22-year-old man has been charged charged with shooting at a person who was walking on a Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park trail in Lawrence Wednesday morning, police said. John Kachmar, a Lawrence resident, is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a deadly weapon and related firearm possession charges. He’s accused of firing at a person on the trail near the park’s footbridge over U.S. Route 1 (Brunswick Pike), north of Bakers Basin Road.
Stroudsburg, Pa. - The 13-year prosecution of Emily Gross is finally over. The New Jersey woman who police said bought a gun that was used to shoot and kill a state trooper was sentenced to 12-24 months in state prison. Gross pleaded guilty to persons not to possess firearms, as...
UNION, NJ – Jennifer Grambor, a former employee of a large pharmaceutical company in Union...
FRANKLIN TWP., N.J. – (Somerset County Press Release) – Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald,...
ASBURY PARK – Two men have been charged with killing an Ocean County resident in Asbury Park earlier this year, officials said. Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, both of Asbury Park, are each charged with first-degree Murder, first-degree Conspiracy to Commit Murder, and related weapons offenses in connection with the death of Yahnie Patterson, 26, of Lakewood.
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – Authorities are looking for a suspect after a bank was robbed Monday afternoon in Franklin Township, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. On August 22, at around 2:08 p.m., police received a call that a robbery had occurred at the Chase...
A 33-year-old man was wanted in a Newark shooting last month, authorities said. Seth Muhammad is wanted in the Wednesday, July 27 incident in which a man was shot, 10 shell casing were found, and properties were damaged on West End Avenue near Pine Grove Terrace around 9:40 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
A wedding was underway when a boiler fire broke out at a popular Bergen County event venue early Thursday night, authorities said. The four-alarm fire extended to the second floor of The Rockleigh on Paris Avenue after igniting in the boiler room shortly before 6 p.m., Northvale Police Chief Howard Ostrow said.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — Shots fired at someone walking the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail along Route 1 ended with a barricade and an arrest Wednesday night. Lawrence police said the incident started near the footbridge over Route 1 in Lawrence Township around 9 a.m. when a...
The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Ewing Police Department are investigating an overnight shooting death in Ewing Township, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported. Just after 1:00 a.m. on August 24, 2022, Ewing police were dispatched to an apartment on Mid Way Lane on a report of...
A South Jersey man was wounded in a shooting in Paterson on Wednesday evening, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 29-year-old, of Willingboro, was struck by gunfire on North Main and Clinton streets at around 7:18 p.m. Police found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at...
Ramapo police say they made 3 separate DWI arrests in the span of 10 hours on Sunday into Monday.
