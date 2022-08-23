ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

3 injured in shooting at Peppermill Lounge South Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people were hurt in a shooting outside Peppermill Lounge South early Sunday morning. KCPD officers responded to a noise disturbance call at the business on Hickman Mills Dr. at 2:30 a.m. There was a large crowd outside and officers heard several rounds of gunshots.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

One dead in fatal pedestrian incident in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a fatal pedestrian incident. KCPD said the incident occurred at 5:53 a.m. Sunday morning on southbound 71-Highway and Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard. According to the police, the pedestrian suddenly ran out into the southbound lanes of 71 Highway, directly in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KCTV 5

Motorcycle crash leaves one dead in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The driver of a Suzuki motorcycle that crashed and was killed Thursday evening has been identified as Adrian E. Wright, 50, of Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Police Department said they were called to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Prospect Avenue, to the site of a two-vehicle collision at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Violent Crime#Olive Street
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Kansas City man killed after boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KMIZ) One person is dead after a boat hit a wake on the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop F investigated the crash that happened around 4:30 Saturday afternoon at the 13 mile-marker of the main channel. According to the online crash report, the driver 31-year-old The post Kansas City man killed after boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMBC.com

One transported with critical injuries following wreck on I-670

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The driver of a Ford F250 has been transported to a local hospital with critical injuries following a traffic accident on Interstate 670 near Oak Street. Officers were dispatched to an injury accident just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday. An investigation revealed the driver of a...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Grandview police identify Thursday fire victim as 19-year-old man

Police have identified the individual killed in a suspicious early morning fire in Grandview, Missouri as a 19-year-old. Just after 6 a.m. Thursday, Grandview Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a residential fire in the 6000 blk. of 127th Street. Responding crews were made away that there were people...
GRANDVIEW, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy