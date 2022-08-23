Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Two hospitalized with life-threatening injuries as police investigate triple shooting in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A triple shooting early Sunday morning has left at least two people in critical condition. Kansas City Police Department said the shooting occurred at the Peppermill Lounge South in Kansas City, Missouri. Police said they were responding to a report of a noise disturbance at...
KMBC.com
3 injured in shooting at Peppermill Lounge South Sunday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people were hurt in a shooting outside Peppermill Lounge South early Sunday morning. KCPD officers responded to a noise disturbance call at the business on Hickman Mills Dr. at 2:30 a.m. There was a large crowd outside and officers heard several rounds of gunshots.
3 injured in shooting at Peppermill Lounge South in Kansas City, Missouri
Three people were injured in a shooting at Peppermill Lounge South early Sunday morning at 11612 Hickman Mills Drive in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
One dead in fatal pedestrian incident in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a fatal pedestrian incident. KCPD said the incident occurred at 5:53 a.m. Sunday morning on southbound 71-Highway and Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard. According to the police, the pedestrian suddenly ran out into the southbound lanes of 71 Highway, directly in...
Bicyclist dies in hit-and-run crash in Kansas City
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that took place Saturday morning.
KC-area man shot his girlfriend who was locked in bathroom
KANSAS CITY —A judge on Friday sentenced a Kansas City-area man to 30 years in prison for the the fatal 2020 shooting of his girlfriend, Camry A. Alonzo, in her home, according Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Deon D. Sanders, 28, pleaded guilty earlier to charges of 2nd...
KCTV 5
Man arrested, accused of robbing of 19 Kansas City gas stations & convenience stores
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Federal charges have been brought against a Missouri man suspected of committing a string of gas station and convenience store robberies in the Kansas City area from November 2021 to February 2022. According to federal court documents, Latrell O. Dean, 19, is charged with conspiracy...
KCTV 5
Motorcycle crash leaves one dead in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The driver of a Suzuki motorcycle that crashed and was killed Thursday evening has been identified as Adrian E. Wright, 50, of Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Police Department said they were called to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Prospect Avenue, to the site of a two-vehicle collision at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
1 person dead in Thursday evening traffic crash in Kansas City
A traffic crash killed one person Thursday evening in Kansas City, Missouri. The crash happened at about 5:15 p.m. at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Prospect Avenue.
Kansas City man killed after boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KMIZ) One person is dead after a boat hit a wake on the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop F investigated the crash that happened around 4:30 Saturday afternoon at the 13 mile-marker of the main channel. According to the online crash report, the driver 31-year-old The post Kansas City man killed after boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KCK police attempting to ID suspects in robbery at Argentine gas station
KCKPD is asking for help identifying two suspects involved in an aggravated robbery at a gas station in the Argentine neighborhood.
KMBC.com
KCK police ask for help identifying suspects in robbery in early August
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are asking for help in identifying two people in an aggravated robbery in early August. Investigators said the robbery happened at the Valero gas station at 2101 Metropolitan Ave. at 3:42 a.m. on Aug. 1. Police said the gas station...
Charges filed in deadly KC-area crash into a woman sitting at hotel
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area woman has been charged in the death of a woman who was sitting on curb at a Lee's Summit hotel parking lot on Wednesday, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Camden E. Hager, 23, faces a charges of Driving While Intoxicated --...
Police: Man allegedly uses signature of dead relative to obtain property
A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged with forgery for allegedly using the name of a deceased relative to fraudulently obtain property.
KMBC.com
One transported with critical injuries following wreck on I-670
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The driver of a Ford F250 has been transported to a local hospital with critical injuries following a traffic accident on Interstate 670 near Oak Street. Officers were dispatched to an injury accident just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday. An investigation revealed the driver of a...
KMBC.com
Grandview police identify Thursday fire victim as 19-year-old man
Police have identified the individual killed in a suspicious early morning fire in Grandview, Missouri as a 19-year-old. Just after 6 a.m. Thursday, Grandview Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a residential fire in the 6000 blk. of 127th Street. Responding crews were made away that there were people...
KMBC.com
Kansas City police identify the victim of a deadly shooting near 34th, Indiana
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night near 34th Street and Indiana Avenue. On Wednesday police identified the victim of the shooting as 29-year-old William L. Pearson. The investigation is still classified as a death investigation by KCPD. The...
KMBC.com
Woman asks for help from city officials for problem property along Truman Road
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman says a city dump truck came to clean up trash from a property just steps away from her house after contacting KMBC 9 Investigates for help. Deborah White emailed KMBC about a property along Truman road, saying she needed help, after hitting roadblocks with the property owner and city leaders.
Woman struck, killed by vehicle outside Lee’s Summit hotel
Lee's Summit, Missouri police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by the driver of a vehicle outside a hotel Wednesday night.
Kansas City man accused of filing fake deed to steal house
Miles Thomas, of Kansas City, has been charged with fraud. He's accused of filing a fraudulent deed to steal a house in south KC.
