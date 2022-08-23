ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Norwin notebook: Soccer standouts set to begin college careers

A bout of injuries plagued Norwin at the wrong times last girls soccer season, leaving the team and fans wondering what could have been. But every senior player, injured or healthy, has gone on to a college career. All eight of them are set to play at the next level,...
Westmoreland football notebook: Secret is out on Latrobe’s Fulton

Latrobe first-year football coach Ron Prady joked Friday night that the “secret’s out” on Robby Fulton IV, his senior running back and linebacker. There won’t be any hiding his secret weapon now. “He’s something else,” Prady said after Fulton, a transfer from Central Catholic, rushed for...
George Guido: Freeport no stranger to christening H.S. football stadiums

While Freeport opened its new stadium six years ago, the Yellowjackets will help christen another new stadium Friday. Freeport will help South Allegheny open its new facility Friday at the school’s campus in Liberty Borough. But Freeport being on hand to open a new stadium is nothing new. Besides...
State
Indiana State
Elizabeth Forward not ready to relinquish top spot in Class 3A Interstate Conference

Elizabeth Forward has heard all the rumblings about certain Interstate Conference newcomers. But as far as the Warriors are concerned, they’re still the top dogs. The Warriors have won the Interstate four out of the last five years, and with a talented lineup coming back, coach Mike Collodi thinks his team is still the favorite there and among the favorites in Class 3A.
High-scoring Strawser leads Gateway boys soccer into 2022 campaign

Gateway boys soccer coach Bernie Stiles said championship victories at a pair of winter indoor tournaments — futsal events at Deer Lakes and Penn Hills — were sparks that fueled the team in its offseason preparation for the 2022 season. “Our second team, too, made it into the...
New Penn Hills girls soccer coach looks to keep pushing forward

Myron Cook is excited about the challenge in front of him. The longtime assistant coach of the Penn Hills girls soccer program is moving into the top job at a time when the program is trending in an upward direction. The challenge for Cook, who was an assistant coach for...
Greensburg Central Catholic runs away from Mt. Pleasant

A late-August dogfight became a rout in a hurry. Did lightning provide Greensburg Central Catholic a spark?. Da’sjon Craggette rushed for 114 yards and scored two touchdowns during a crucial second-half rally, Tyree Turner passed for 109 yards and two scores and Greensburg Central Catholic tallied 28 third-quarter points after a lengthy weather delay to run away from host Mt. Pleasant, 56-35, on Friday night in a season-opening WPIAL football game.
Mars surges past Montour as coach Eric Kasperowicz wins in return to sidelines

A year ago, coaches and players throughout Western Pennsylvania had a familiar refrain following their Week Zero contests. They got, as so many said, “back to normal.”. Eric Kasperowicz finally got to experience that. The former Pine-Richland coach, who was controversially ousted last spring by the school’s administration, returned...
