Los Angeles, CA

Angela Garner Golden
5d ago

Ann Heche died from injury's that are so horrific, being burned in a wreck car Thats on fire,speeding 90 mph and suffered major injuries she must of fought the fight to live with great strength. even though she did it to herself with living and driving wreck less she paid the ultimate price; lost her life I hope she finds rest and peace in death.my condolences to her family and friends and peers.

D H
5d ago

she ain't dead. she's in witness protective custody....WAKE UP PEOPLE! SHE WAS PUTTING OUT A HUMAN TRAFFICKING FILM...THE GIRL IN ROOM 13.....WAKE UP!

Angela Garner Golden
5d ago

the condition is cardiac tampanod. the heart is squeezed between steering wheel and spinal cord. like a sandwich being flattened. she moved with such force forward then backward to a sudden stop at 90 miles an hour. It was like hitting a brick wall and the wall not being damaged. I can't believe she lived through that injury and then the heart lack of oxygen complicated it also. Wearing a seatbelt properly prevents this horridous heart injury. I doubt she had hers on since it's never been mention.

OK! Magazine

Inside Desperate 911 Call From Anne Heche Crash Scene, Screams Heard About Someone Being Trapped

Anne Heche was trapped in her car after crashing into a two-story home as fire quickly spread, with onlookers desperately trying to help — to no avail.A 911 caller, who seems to be a neighbor of the Los Angeles home Heche barreled her car into on Friday, August 5, reportedly told authorities a car went through the home "very fast." From the recording, it didn't appear the caller was aware the late actress was trapped inside the vehicle, but people in the background could be heard yelling that someone was in trouble.As the panic played out on the phone with...
Page Six

Anne Heche once ‘warned’ Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres

Anne Heche tried to warn Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres, the late actress revealed in a resurfaced episode of her podcast. The “Six Days Seven Nights” star, who died at age 53 last Friday after sustaining severe injuries when she plowed her car into a house, explained to her co-host, Heather Duffy, that de Rossi thought dating the former talk show host would make her a “poster child” for a gay relationship. “I warned Portia,” she said in a June 2021 episode of “Better Together.” “Portia even asked me about Ellen before she came to my wedding [to Coleman Laffoon],...
Fox News

Is Sandra Bullock in a relationship? A look at the actresses' popular partners and blockbuster movies

Sandra Bullock is currently in a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall, who she has been dating since 2015. Bullock has been in quite a few relationships over the years before meeting Randall. She was married to Jesse James from 2005 until 2010. Before James, Bullock dated Don Padilla, Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling. She also was linked to Troy Aikman in 1995 and then again in 2014. She was also linked to Captain America himself, Chris Evans in 2014.
TMZ.com

Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking

4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
Robb Report

Paul Newman Gave Two Rolexes to a Legendary Stuntman. Now They’re Heading to Auction.

Sometimes it pays to have famous friends. Later this year, Sotheby’s is going to sell three vintage Rolexes from the personal collection of legendary Hollywood stuntman, Stan Barrett. While that alone is reason to be excited, two of the timepieces were gifted to the daredevil by his good friend, Paul Newman. Newman and Barrett formed a deep connection during the 40 years they knew one another. Having spent a lot of time together on set, the two pals learned that they shared a love of cars, racing and adventure. It’s because of this that Newman gave Barrett two Rolexes—a GMT-Master “Pepsi” and...
Outsider.com

Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut

The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
E! News

Couple Rescues Al Roker and Wife Deborah Roberts After Their Car Dies

Al Roker and wife Deborah Roberts revealed on Instagram that a few unfamiliar faces stepped in to lend a helping hand after their car died while they were at dinner. "Friday finish. The kindness of strangers," Deborah, an ABC News correspondent, wrote in an Aug. 13 post. "After a nice dinner…a bummer. The car battery was dead. What to do? I took a chance and approached a stranger for jumper cables."
extratv

Roger E. Mosley of 'Magnum, P.I.' Dies Following Car Crash

Actor Roger E. Mosley, who starred on all eight seasons of "Magnum, P.I." with Tom Selleck, died Sunday at 83. The cause was injuries received in a car crash in Lynwood, California, on Thursday. Following the accident, THR reports Mosley had been transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. Born...
Outsider.com

Harrison Ford ‘Hated’ That Tom Selleck Nearly Landed One of Ford’s Most Legendary Roles

If it weren’t for CBS, Tom Selleck would have played the legendary role of Indiana Jones. And according to Selleck, Harrison Ford “hated” it. When George Lucas set out to film his now iconic franchise, he needed a Hollywood heartthrob to take the lead role. Ford was one of his first thoughts, but Lucas had just finished filming the initial Star Wars movies, and he wanted to add some versatility to his cast lists. He also hoped to steer clear of creating a working relationship akin to that of Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese.
