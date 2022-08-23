ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KX News

Football: Jamestown Bluejays ready to defend title

By Luke Gamble
KX News
KX News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fCRyX_0hROuuwd00

Jamestown’s football team is coming off one of the best seasons in program history, winning just its second state title ever. Now more than ever the Bluejays are looking ahead.

This team returns it’s starting quarterback and running back from that championship team, but they have to replace four receivers and three offensive linemen. However, head coach Bill Nelson says the experience his players have in the playoffs will pay off, and the Bluejays are taking the same approach as any other season.

“We talked early — Is there pressure? No there’s not pressure,” Nelson said. “It’s called expectations. This is what you strive for, this is what you want to have. It is kind of fun being the hunter instead of the hunted, but you’ve got to strap it on every single week because everybody’s going to give you their best shot.”

Jamestown start their quest for a repeat against Grand Forks Red River on Friday night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Soccer: Century battles Jamestown, Mandan hosts Bismarck

The Century Patriots entered the night as the only perfect team on the pitch but needed to shake off the rust after not playing for a whole week. Tuesday Soccer Scores:Century Patriots (2), Jamestown Blue Jays (0)Mandan Braves (0), Bismarck Demons (5)Dickinson Midgets (0), Legacy Sabers (4)
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#American Football#Sports#Grand Forks#Nexstar Media Inc
newsdakota.com

Thursday Storage Fire Deemed Accidental

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A storage unit fire Thursday evening in Jamestown has been deemed accidental. The Jamestown Fire Department was called after 6 PM to a unit on fire at Richlyn Self Storage along Louis Lamoure Ln. Thursday, Aug. 25th. Fire Lt. Sheldon Mohr provided the latest update on Friday.
newsdakota.com

Board Approves Decision for Possible Dollar General

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A decision Wednesday by the Jamestown Board of Adjustment is the next step towards a possible Dollar General in the city. Dollar General Corp. requested a reduction in parking spaces from 71 to 60 for a new store at 424 4th Ave. NE. “At this...
JAMESTOWN, ND
KFYR-TV

Man serving life for murder in ‘Medina Shootout’ denied parole

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the men convicted for murder in the 1983 ‘Medina Shootout’ has been denied parole by the U.S. Parole Commission. Sixty-three-year-old Yorie Kahl is serving life in prison after he, along with Scott Faul, was convicted of killing a U.S. marshal and a deputy marshal outside of Medina, North Dakota nearly 40 years ago. Three other members of law enforcement were wounded in the confrontation that later became known as “The Medina Shootout.”
MEDINA, ND
kvrr.com

Valley City gun dealer taking lead in nationwide lawsuit against ATF

FARGO (KVRR) – A Valley City gun dealer is at the center of a federal lawsuit that challenges the ability of the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to impose new restrictions on privately made firearms. At least 17 states have signed on to the lawsuit filed by...
KX News

KX News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy