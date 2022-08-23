Football: Beulah finding depth in early parts of season

At the Class 11B level, Beulah’s football team is coming off a season in which they had a first round playoff exit.

However, his year’s team is going to be much different with a bulk of the backfield for the Miners graduating last spring. Jim Dooley’s team is looking around to find out who will fill out the depth of this team both on the lines, and at running back.

The Miners are already looking promising at those positions with a 1-0 start on the season.

“We had seniors backing up seniors last year in some cases, so we juggled some things around,” Dooley said. “I think we’ll be good there, but again, not deep, so we have to be able to play multiple positions in some spots and move some pieces here and there.”

The Miners host Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison this Friday night. You can catch highlights from that game on KX Sports’ Friday Night Frenzy.

