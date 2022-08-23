ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beulah, ND

Football: Beulah finding depth in early parts of season

By Luke Gamble
KX News
KX News
 5 days ago

At the Class 11B level, Beulah’s football team is coming off a season in which they had a first round playoff exit.

However, his year’s team is going to be much different with a bulk of the backfield for the Miners graduating last spring. Jim Dooley’s team is looking around to find out who will fill out the depth of this team both on the lines, and at running back.

The Miners are already looking promising at those positions with a 1-0 start on the season.

“We had seniors backing up seniors last year in some cases, so we juggled some things around,” Dooley said. “I think we’ll be good there, but again, not deep, so we have to be able to play multiple positions in some spots and move some pieces here and there.”

The Miners host Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison this Friday night. You can catch highlights from that game on KX Sports’ Friday Night Frenzy.

KX News

In Case You Missed It: 8/21-8/28 2022

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Another week has come to a close, and with it, another edition of our In Case You Missed It is here to help keep you up-to-date on the biggest news in North Dakota. Here are the six stories that shook KX’s website during the week of August 21-28! #1: Apparent murder-suicide […]
BISMARCK, ND
