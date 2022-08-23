ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

fox46.com

Man dies, woman is injured in Rock Hill shooting; suspect sought

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital following a shooting in Rock Hill Saturday night, Rock Hill Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 8:40 p.m. Saturday night to a home on Deas Street. Two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds, including a 36-year-old man, who was pronounced dead on the scene, the police report indicated. The other victim, a 31-year-old woman, was transported to an area medical center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCK HILL, SC
fox46.com

New Lancaster police chief introduced to community

He was introduced to the community as the new man in charge after the city went more than a year without a permanent chief, and he's ready to hit the ground running. New Lancaster police chief introduced to community. Policy experts warning taxpayers on Biden’s Loan …. “For me,...
LANCASTER, SC
fox46.com

Man dies after car strikes utility pole overnight in Rock Hill: PD

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man died after his vehicle struck a utility pole and then a tree overnight, Rock Hill Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 3:30 a.m. Sunday near 2000 West Main Street and Highway 5. A 25-year-old man was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.
fox46.com

Sunday Outlook: Temps approach 90, PM clouds in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Hello Everyone! I Hope everybody is having a great weekend so far!. Sunday we are expecting more of the same with a pop-up shower or storm throughout the day starting east and slowly pushing west. Temperatures Sunday will again be hot with highs in the low to mid-90s depending on shower and storm coverage during the day. Next week kicks off back to school and we should have good but hot weather with highs again in the low 90s along with muggy conditions. Expect this to continue through Wednesday when a front will move through dropping the humidity but not our temperatures all that much as temperatures should remain in the 90s, but it will feel more comfortable.
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

Saturday Outlook: Plenty of sun, temps approach 90

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Saturday and Sunday will see the return of 90-degree days and partly cloudy skies. Our summer-like pattern also makes a comeback with spotty storm chances plaguing the Queen City through the weekend into early next week. We’ll stay in the 90s through Wednesday...
CHARLOTTE, NC

