Golf: Huettl wins again; Century takes team title
WDA golfers returned to the course on Monday with just over a month remaining until the regional tournament. Girls teed off at Prairie West Golf Course for the Mandan Invite in what was a close contest.
Individual Results:
1. Anna Huettl: 76
2. Hannah Herbel: 78
3. Aliyah Iverson: 80
4. Ruby Heydt: 82
5. Paige Breuer: 82
Team Results:
1. Century: 337
2. Mandan: 345
3. Legacy: 348
4. St. Mary’s: 368
5. Minot: 371
