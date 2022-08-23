ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf: Huettl wins again; Century takes team title

By Luke Gamble
KX News
KX News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WIoKc_0hROuIqN00

WDA golfers returned to the course on Monday with just over a month remaining until the regional tournament. Girls teed off at Prairie West Golf Course for the Mandan Invite in what was a close contest.

Individual Results:
1. Anna Huettl: 76
2. Hannah Herbel: 78
3. Aliyah Iverson: 80
4. Ruby Heydt: 82
5. Paige Breuer: 82

Team Results:
1. Century: 337
2. Mandan: 345
3. Legacy: 348
4. St. Mary’s: 368
5. Minot: 371

