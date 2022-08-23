Volleyball: Bismarck’s returners fueled by second-place finish a year ago

The Bismarck Demons have high hopes of making it back to the championship, but it’ll have to be done with nearly a whole new roster.

The Demons graduated seven seniors from last season and will have holes to fill. But the returners from last year’s team is motivated to get back to that spot, using that valuable experience to breed a winning pedigree at BHS.

“They’re motivated because of our state championship loss,” says HC Brianna Kline. “But not only that, they just want to show people that they were also a part of that team, and they know what it takes to perform at that level.”

“I think it gave us a little bit of confidence,” says OH Tayla Anderson. “Just to know that we can be a team that is really good in our conference and in the state. I think it just helps us play loose, just have fun on the court and just play, not really have a lot of weight on our back when we’re playing.”

