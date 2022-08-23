ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Volleyball: Bismarck’s returners fueled by second-place finish a year ago

By Phil Benotti
KX News
KX News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UjHie_0hROu4ZS00

The Bismarck Demons have high hopes of making it back to the championship, but it’ll have to be done with nearly a whole new roster.

The Demons graduated seven seniors from last season and will have holes to fill. But the returners from last year’s team is motivated to get back to that spot, using that valuable experience to breed a winning pedigree at BHS.

“They’re motivated because of our state championship loss,” says HC Brianna Kline. “But not only that, they just want to show people that they were also a part of that team, and they know what it takes to perform at that level.”

“I think it gave us a little bit of confidence,” says OH Tayla Anderson. “Just to know that we can be a team that is really good in our conference and in the state. I think it just helps us play loose, just have fun on the court and just play, not really have a lot of weight on our back when we’re playing.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Soccer: Minot beats Mandan in a close match

The Minot Magicians were back in action Saturday as they hosted the Mandan Braves. The Magi looked to keep the wins coming while the Braves looked to get back in the win column. Score: Minot Magicians (1), Mandan (0) Bismarck (0), Legacy (1)Dickinson (3), Century (3)Jamestown (2), Williston (1)
MINOT, ND
KX News

Soccer: Century battles Jamestown, Mandan hosts Bismarck

The Century Patriots entered the night as the only perfect team on the pitch but needed to shake off the rust after not playing for a whole week. Tuesday Soccer Scores:Century Patriots (2), Jamestown Blue Jays (0)Mandan Braves (0), Bismarck Demons (5)Dickinson Midgets (0), Legacy Sabers (4)
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Sports
City
Bismarck, ND
KX News

Baseball: Northwoods League hopes to make Minot a permanent home

The 23rd member of the Northwoods League arrives in Minot in the summer of 2023, hoping to make the Magic City a permanent home for summer collegiate baseball. Following the collapse of the Expedition League, the Northwoods League knows gaining community support for the team coming to Minot is important in their inaugural season. “Every […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

In Case You Missed It: 8/21-8/28 2022

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Another week has come to a close, and with it, another edition of our In Case You Missed It is here to help keep you up-to-date on the biggest news in North Dakota. Here are the six stories that shook KX’s website during the week of August 21-28! #1: Apparent murder-suicide […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

TRAVEL: How now, giant cow? A visit to Salem Sue

NEW SALEM, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota is no stranger to giant animals, as strange as that sounds… but just looking across the state, there’s a surprising number of sizable statues that hold their own records. One of the more popular ones is the World’s Largest Buffalo in Jamestown, but there are a few others, […]
NEW SALEM, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bismarck Demons#Bhs#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
KX News

Someone You Should Know: Rob Hanna

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Not many people can say where their ancestors once lived is now a historic site, but Rob Hanna can. “I think my mom would bring me here [the Former Governor’s Mansion] to visit at least once a Summer from before I can remember and she’d point out his portrait on the […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Apparent Murder-Suicide occurs in North Bismarck

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A mother and son were found dead in Bismarck on Tuesday around 3:00 p.m. in what police are concluding was a murder-suicide conducted by the mother. According to the Bismarck Police Department, officers responded to the 3800 block of Renee Drive in Bismarck due to numerous welfare checks requested on 45-year-old […]
KX News

BRB: Festival fun with Furry Friends at Woofstock in Bismarck

NOTE: KX’s BRB segment begins at roughly 6:30 in the broadcast. We are working diligently to isolate the clip. BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Buckstop Junction, normally a quiet town keeping the past alive, went to the dogs today during Woofstock — a festival of fur and fun hosted by Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue. Taking proper […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

United Tribes Technical College President releases statement regarding early morning shooting

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — United Tribes Technical College President Leander R. McDonald released a statement regarding a shooting incident that occurred early Thursday morning at the college. “Hello Friends and Relatives, I am greatly disappointed to hear of the vandalism and shots fired incidents that occurred on the United Tribes Technical College (UTTC) campus early […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy