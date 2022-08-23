Every morning when Elias Elder walks onto their bus, they take a gamble on how late school they’ll be today. JCPS students have been getting to school later and later this year, as well as getting home at even less punctual times than normal. A shortage of bus drivers has led to fewer buses in circulation; leaving kids like Elias stuck in cramped and sweaty conditions.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO