Louisville, KY

P.a. Long
5d ago

Judah is running. He retired from LMPD because McAtee 'sdeath is still a source of dispute/investigation. He ran before the DOJ returns its findings. NONE of those LMPDOfficers should be working with public security. With this type of hire, how do you expect this City to heal. This is a divisive act and will NOT bold well forJCC.

WHAS11

Metro Corrections looking to fill 100 vacancies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Department of Corrections said they have about 100 vacancies out of 359 positions and are working to fill them. They are handling the vacancies in two ways – accepting lateral transfers from other corrections departments with at least two years of experience and accepting retired officers to come back to work in transportation positions.
WHAS11

Child and man shot on Accomack Drive, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 3900 block of Accomack Dr. around 1 a.m. Sunday. When Eighth Division officers arrived, they said they found a 12-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man that had been shot. She was transported to...
wdrb.com

2 shootings in 30 minutes leave 3 injured, including 12-year-old girl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two shootings within 30 minutes left three injured, including a 12-year-old girl in Louisville. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said Eight Division officers responded to a shooting in the 3900 block of Accomack Drive at about 1 a.m. on Sunday. This is where Springhurst East Apartments are located, just off Westport Road.
WLKY.com

Barry's Cheesesteaks in Louisville is moving – and rebranding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular restaurant in Old Louisville is making some big changes. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More announced it will soon be moving and rebranding. If you've never heard of Barry's, it has quite the story. Back in 2019, owner Barry Washington used his business to help mentor teens in the community who were getting in trouble.
manualredeye.com

JCPS bus driver shortage explained

Every morning when Elias Elder walks onto their bus, they take a gamble on how late school they’ll be today. JCPS students have been getting to school later and later this year, as well as getting home at even less punctual times than normal. A shortage of bus drivers has led to fewer buses in circulation; leaving kids like Elias stuck in cramped and sweaty conditions.
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Louisville

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Louisville/Jefferson County from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Wave 3

Watching Out for You: ‘Brushing’ scams

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Getting a package you didn’t order is a scam known as “brushing,” and it’s happening more and more in the U.S. What should a person do if they receive something they didn’t expect?. Watch the full report above.
wdrb.com

Man killed in motorcycle accident on Outer Loop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 55-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle accident late Saturday night. Louisville Metro Police believe a motorcyclist was driving eastbound on Outer Loop Road approaching New Cut Road, when a car trying to make a left turn onto New Cut Rod, hit the motorcycle in the intersection around 11:15 p.m.
wdrb.com

City orders emergency demolition of Distillery Commons warehouse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deteriorating former warehouse at Distillery Commons is in "imminent danger" of failing or collapsing and will be demolished under an emergency order issued Friday. An inspector who visited the building found its condition to be "open, unstable and unsafe," according to an affidavit obtained by...
WHAS11

'I hope we remember his strength': Community leaders mourn loss of prominent Louisville activist

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A prominent Louisville activist and leader in the 2020 protest movement has died at the age of 33. On Monday, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office matched Christopher Wells' identity to the man police said was found dead in an apartment Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said they determined he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
msn.com

'The video is beyond disturbing'; LMDC 'disgusted' by video, fires officer

Editor's note: The above video might be distressing to some. A Louisville Metro Corrections officer has been fired after he posted a video with what the department called "disparaging comments" about Louisville Metro Police and Breonna Taylor. The video shows former Corrections officer Turhan Knight at the Kentucky State Fair...
WHAS11

East Louisville apartment ceiling caves in on itself

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rolling Hills tenant Elizabeth Bennett said she was left stuck after walking into a shocking scene on Monday, with crumbling communications between her and the apartment management. Elizabeth contacted WHAS11 News after the ceiling in her master bedroom completely caved in. Elizabeth said the situation began...
WHAS11

WHAS11

