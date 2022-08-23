ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIII 3News

Comments / 0

Related
KIII 3News

First responders work rollover crash in Rockport

ROCKPORT, Texas — First responders in Rockport worked a rollover crash this afternoon. The crash happened just after 4 p.m. in the 1000 block of Bypass 35. Everyone in the car got out safely and when police arrived, the occupants were getting medical attention from EMS crews at the scene.
ROCKPORT, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disaster#Brush Fires#Fingertips#Smart Phone#Ios
KIII 3News

3NEWS team rescues kitten from engine compartment of company car

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS found a furry four-legged stowaway in one of our news units Friday afternoon. Chief Photographer Preston West was loading up a news unit when he heard the sound of a kitten meowing. He originally thought the cat was on the roof, but after searching for sometime, found that the meowing was closer than he originally thought.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Driving You Crazy: Saluki vs. Middlecoff

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Round Four of Driving You Crazy is done and we have a winner!. Baldwin Blvd. beat out Horne Rd. as the street with the worst potholes. Now on to Round Five! Saluki vs. Middlecoff. Take me out to the former industrial park annexed by the...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Looking back at Hurricane Harvey on 5th anniversary

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been five years since Hurricane Harvey made its first landfall in the Coastal Bend as a Category 4 hurricane. "Everything here is measured pre-Harvey and post-Harvey," Rockport Mayor Pat Rios told 3NEWS last year. "It seems like -- there’s times when it feels like Harvey was 100 years ago and sometimes when it feels like yesterday."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy