San Patricio County officials respond to RV fire on interstate
EDROY, Texas — Firefighters and San Patricio County sheriff's deputies responded to a major fire on Interstate 37 near Edroy on Saturday morning. An RV caught fire and first responders had to battle the flames and some traffic flying by. Thankfully, no injuries were reported but the RV was...
First responders work rollover crash in Rockport
ROCKPORT, Texas — First responders in Rockport worked a rollover crash this afternoon. The crash happened just after 4 p.m. in the 1000 block of Bypass 35. Everyone in the car got out safely and when police arrived, the occupants were getting medical attention from EMS crews at the scene.
'Forging Forward': How a therapeutic hobby helps build brotherhood of veterans
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today marked the first event of many to come for Forging Forward. The community describes the event simply as "veterans helping veterans". The camaraderie of different generations of veterans and first responders gathering for an event like this to craft items that will last forever is special.
U.S. Coast Guard members hold demonstration for TAMU-CC student
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi had front row seats to a Coast Guard demonstration Friday in Corpus Christi Bay. The event was a part of TAMU-CC's Islander Beach Bash, which was a welcome back event for students. The demonstration happened near a boat out...
Here's why the City of Alice was able to lift their water restrictions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City leaders in Alice said there is now enough water supply for their town thanks to all of the recent rain, with the decision being made to rescind their water restrictions. This as residents in the City of Corpus Christi and Portland will have to...
Beto O'Rourke postpones planned trip to Corpus Christi due to illness
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Candidate for Texas Governor Beto O'Rourke will postpone his planned trip to Corpus Christi. O' Rourke will miss the events in Three Rivers, Corpus Christi and Goliad due to what his staffers are saying is an illness. His campaign confirmed via text that they do...
3NEWS team rescues kitten from engine compartment of company car
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS found a furry four-legged stowaway in one of our news units Friday afternoon. Chief Photographer Preston West was loading up a news unit when he heard the sound of a kitten meowing. He originally thought the cat was on the roof, but after searching for sometime, found that the meowing was closer than he originally thought.
Tynan under water boil notice, looking for funds for water filtration system
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents in the town of Tynan, Texas, have been advised to boil their water before consumption as officials there seek emergency grants to pay for a new water filtration system. The issue is sand and grit getting into the water supply, which can be bad...
Driving You Crazy: Saluki vs. Middlecoff
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Round Four of Driving You Crazy is done and we have a winner!. Baldwin Blvd. beat out Horne Rd. as the street with the worst potholes. Now on to Round Five! Saluki vs. Middlecoff. Take me out to the former industrial park annexed by the...
City reminds residents not to put chemicals in garbage or recycling containers
Residents who pay for Solid Waste collection services can dispose of their hazardous household waste for free at the J.C. Elliott Transfer Station.
CCFD respond to structure fire at old unoccupied Pizza Hut
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department were called to 3715 Up River Rd for a structure fire at the old unoccupied Pizza Hut. Fire crews were able to control the fire within 10 minutes. The fire is still under investigation, but no injuries were reported, according...
Driving You Crazy: Horne Rd. vs. Baldwin Blvd.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have a winner from Round 3 of Driving You Crazy!. Texas Ave. beat Callaway as the worst street to travel down. Now, on to Round 4! Horne Rd. vs. Baldwin Blvd. We begin with Horne Rd. from Colombia to Old Brownsville. This is always...
Rollover crash on I37 snarls traffic Thursday afternoon
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A rollover crash on northbound I37 had traffic backed up Thursday morning. A silver SUV could be seen sitting on its roof near the Southern Minerals Rd. exit. The interstate was down to one lane as crews worked to clean up the wreck.
Fire crews investigating overnight blaze at Sunrise Mall
Fire crews put out a blaze at Sunrise Mall overnight, and investigators believe it was started by someone who entered the building.
Volunteer with CASA of the Coastal Bend encourages others to help the non-profit
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CASA of the Coastal Bend said they see children come into foster care daily and with school underway, there’s a possibility they could see even more children enter their doors-- which is why they’re looking for more volunteers. The non-profit has 100 volunteers...
University of the Incarnate Word is hiring in the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The University of the Incarnate Word is committed to educational excellence offering over 90 undergraduate majors, minors and over 20 graduate and doctoral programs. They are currently hiring for an advising and outreach specialist at their Corpus Christi center. They also offer tons of courses...
Lake Corpus Christi rises, combined lake levels still not enough to lift water restrictions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Water continues to rise at Lake Corpus Christi as runoff from heavy recent rain makes its way down the Nueces River. That means the combined lake levels for our regions water supply is going back up. Now over 40%. Local leaders remain cautiously optimistic that...
Looking back at Hurricane Harvey on 5th anniversary
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been five years since Hurricane Harvey made its first landfall in the Coastal Bend as a Category 4 hurricane. "Everything here is measured pre-Harvey and post-Harvey," Rockport Mayor Pat Rios told 3NEWS last year. "It seems like -- there’s times when it feels like Harvey was 100 years ago and sometimes when it feels like yesterday."
New school zone on Saratoga near Carroll High School to be activated Monday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation announced Thursday they will extend the existing school zone on Saratoga Blvd. to include the area around the new Carroll High School. This comes after a 3NEWS report from August 19 that the new high school was missing school zones.
‘We’d like to reward you a pair of our shiny silver bracelets’: Aransas Pass PD seeking owner of RV found abandoned near shoreline
ARANSAS PASS, Texas – Authorities are seeking the owner of an RV that was left abandoned on the shores of Aransas Pass. According to a Facebook post from the Aransas Pass Police Department, pictures show the RV covered in several tarp covers, broken doors and windows and rusted parked near the shore.
