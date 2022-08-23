Read full article on original website
Avelo Airlines expands service at RDU to include one-way flights to Fort Myers
Avelo Airlines announced it is expanding service from Raleigh-Durham International Airport to include Fort Myers, Florida.
US announces $35 million boost for Wake County bus transit project
The federal government awarded millions more dollars to the city of Raleigh to help design and begin construction on a new rapid bus transit system that would connect downtown Raleigh and eastern Wake County. "From beginning to end, it connects key locations in our community, provides access for low-income residents,...
cbs17
Concerns over illegal dumping at Raleigh recycling centers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some online chatter about recycling or getting rid of goods has raised some concerns about the Jaycee Park Recycling Center in Raleigh. With cardboard boxes, plastic bags, and tons of plastic material, Raleigh residents can dump some of the items at the center, but some items don’t belong.
cbs17
Rapidly intensifying tropical systems remain common
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thursday, August 25th marks the five year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey’s landfall along the southeastern Texas Coast. Harvey became the second most costly tropical system to make landfall in the United States, surpassed only by Hurricane Katrina. One of the reasons Harvey was so...
cbs17
Durham homeowners forced to pay for repairs on street they never knew was private after sinkhole opens
DURHAM, NC – Imagine living on a residential street where a massive sinkhole has formed, and then being forced to pay to repair the road. That’s what some people who live in the Bonnie Hills subdivision in northeast Durham County are having to deal with as a sinkhole has taken up more than half the road, and the residents were never told when they moved in the road was a private street.
rew-online.com
Compass Opens First Permanent Office In Raleigh, North Carolina
Compass, Inc., the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States, is excited to announce that swiftly following the one year anniversary of expanding into North Carolina, the company has opened its first permanent office space in Raleigh, located at 3800 Glenwood Avenue. “Compass’ new midtown space is more...
Developer changes plans for Durham's Northgate Mall
Durham, N.C. — The owner of Northgate Mall has a new plan for its development. Northwood Investors - who purchased the mall in 2018 - now plans to re-develop the site for commercial purposes only. They had originally shared a plan that included residential housing as well. The 58-acre...
WYFF4.com
New area code coming to some North Carolina residents
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Some residents in North Carolina will get a new area code. The North Carolina Utilities Commission (NCUC) announced that the 472 area code will serve the same geographic area currently served by the 910 area code. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Assignments in...
'I'm not pleased': NC to buy Chatham Co. homes, businesses to make way for automaker, widen roads
The state is using eminent domain to buy five businesses and 27 homes in the Merry Oaks community.
Shooting at major Raleigh intersection leaves one hospitalized
A person was injured after a shooting at the intersection of Raleigh Blvd. and New Bern Avenue on Thursday afternoon. Multiple police vehicles were blocking the road around 2:30 p.m., not allowing traffic to pass. Not much is known about what led up to the shooting. A gray sedan in...
Smart buses debut for Durham Public Schools
Durham Public Schools unveiled new technology to help students get to and from school safely.
12 Things to do with your kids this weekend in NC (Aug. 26-28)
Raleigh, N.C. — Lots of fun ideas for families this weekend!. Town of Cary: Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival - This 46th annual event will feature two-days of fun, including live music, children's activities and food and drink vendors. Admission is free. The event is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 27 and 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 28.
NC among the most affordable places to have a baby. Tips from a financial planner
Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina is among the more affordable states in the U.S. to have a baby, and the Raleigh-Durham area is one of the least expensive areas of North Carolina to deliver a child, according to data from the Health Care Cost Institute. Data from the Institute...
wraltechwire.com
Who, what is biomanufacturing firm bringing 250 jobs, new plant to Wilson?
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that ABEC, a Pennsylvania-based global provider of specialized products and services for biomanufacturing companies, will invest $11 million by the end of 2024 and hire some 250 people at a Wilson production facility. Founded in 1974, the privately held Bethlehem,...
New area code issued for 910, impacting Fayetteville, Wilmington and others
Fayetteville, N.C. — There's a new area code in town. The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced Thursday 472 will serve the same geographic area already in the 910 area code in southeastern N.C. The 910 region includes Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Lumberton, Wilmington and Fort Bragg located in Cumberland, Onslow, Robeson...
thisisraleigh.com
8 Fantastic Museums in Raleigh (most of them FREE)
Raleigh is not known as a tourist destination and for its big ticket attractions, and to be honest we kind of like it that way, but that doesn’t mean there are not a ton of cool things to do and if museums are your thing there are several excellent museums in Raleigh to explore.
cbs17
Now Hiring! Raleigh looking to fill these 50+ positions
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Curbs across the city of Raleigh are clear now, but in a few short months, they’ll be lined with fallen leaves. The city will need staff to pick them up. “We’re in competition with other municipalities and other businesses in our area,” said Steve...
80 nominees named for 'Coolest Thing Made in NC' contest
The North Carolina Chamber announced Thursday the 80 nominees for its “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest. Online voting also began Thursday in the third annual contest, which spotlights the state’s manufacturing industry. The 2022 contest will recognize two winners: One for businesses with fewer than 100...
cbs17
Raleigh neighborhood pushes back against building plans
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh community is pushing back against plans for a taller mixed-use apartment complex in their neighborhood. Dozens of people came to a community meeting Wednesday night about a rezoning in Mordecai Village. The property owner of Mordecai on Clover apartments is requesting the area...
New Food Lion in Pittsboro now open
The new Food Lion grocery store in the Briar Chapel area of Pittsboro, NC, is now open. The store, located at 70 Ballantrae Ct., Pittsboro, NC 27312, is open daily from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. “I’m very excited to bring our easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience to more...
