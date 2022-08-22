Read full article on original website
Related
China has dumped US Treasuries for a 7th straight month as it defends the yuan against the dollar
China has cut its holdings of US government bonds for the 7th month running, official data Monday showed. Analysts have said China could be trying to prop up its currency, the yuan, as the dollar surges. China may also be looking to diversify away from dollar assets amid geopolitical tensions.
CNBC
Gold rises as dollar, Treasury yields fall after poor U.S. data
Gold rose on Tuesday after six straight sessions of losses as the dollar and Treasury yields dropped following weak U.S. business activity data. Spot gold was last up 0.6% at $1,746.14 per ounce. Prices slipped in the last six sessions and hit $1,727.01 on Monday, the lowest since July 27.
A euro is worth less than a dollar for the first time in 20 years. What does that mean?
The euro has dived to its lowest level against the dollar in 20 years, underlining the sense of foreboding in the 19 European countries that use it.
Russia eyes sales of yuan-denominated bonds as local trading in China's currency soars
Russia is resuming sales of local bonds after a six-month pause, according to Bloomberg. Moscow also wants debt backed by Chinese yuan to play a larger role sometime next year. Yuan-ruble trading volumes have soared as Western sanctions cut of US and European markets. Russia is planning to resume local...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Germany's industrial machine is sputtering, with electricity costs up 600% and factory inflation at a 73-year high. Here's what's going on in Europe's largest economy.
The German economy, the largest in Europe, has a big industrial sector that's under huge pressure. Factory inflation just hit its highest since records began in 1949 as electricity costs soared 600%. Germany's addiction to Russian energy is helping to push it towards recession. Germany, Europe's largest economy, is struggling...
China's imports of US oil have hit an 18-month high as it pivots away from Russian crude
China ramped up its purchases of US oil to an 18-month high in July, according to Vortexa. The analytics company said China pivoted away from Russia last month as it restocked its refineries. US oil is trading at a marked discount to Brent crude, causing American exports to surge. China's...
US strategic oil reserves have hit their lowest level since 1985 after Joe Biden's record sales
The US's strategic petroleum reserves have dropped to their lowest level since 1985. Stockpiles have fallen to 453 million barrels after President Joe Biden ordered a record release to ease gas prices. Analysts say releases from global reserves have contributed to the sharp fall in oil prices. The US's strategic...
kitco.com
Ethereum is the 'most valuable asset in the world,' and now it's just a waiting game – Ether Capital CEO
(Kitco News) With the crypto space zeroing in on the Ethereum Merge, which is just three weeks away, many are looking at the long-term investment picture, and for some, Ethereum is emerging as the top asset. "I see it as the most valuable asset in the world. It's now just...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Saudi Arabia is surging ahead of the US and Europe's growth forecasts for the rest of 2022.
I'm Phil Rosen, writing to you from Manhattan. For months, friends of mine outside the city have bemoaned sticker shock at gas stations ($5 pump prices make me appreciate the subway a whole lot more). Yet, for all their gas dollars lost to suburban American life, little of that has...
kitco.com
The Ethereum Merge will be the biggest crypto event since the first Bitcoin was mined - Ran Neuner and Steven Sidley
On September 15th, Ethereum is expected to complete its merge from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which could have a major impact on the cryptocurrency. Ran Neuner, Founder and Host of Crypto Banter, said that the upcoming merge, also known as ‘The Merge,’ will be the biggest event...
Soaring natural gas prices on top of rate hikes by the ECB will send Europe into a deep recession by year-end, JPMorgan says
Europe is poised to enter a deep recession by year-end amid rising natural gas prices and higher interest rates, according to JPMorgan. Natural gas imports now account for more than 6% of Europe's GDP, and that number could climb even higher, the bank said. The ECB could have limited stimulus...
investing.com
Europe Energy Woe, U.S. GDP Revision, Nvidia Warning - What's Moving Markets
Investing.com -- Europe's energy crisis is becoming an industrial crisis. The U.S. releases revised second quarter GDP figures and - more up-to-date - weekly jobless claims. China's government tops up its stimulus package and Nvidia is hit by a new reduction to its sales guidance. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Thursday, 25th August.
UK firms fear CO₂ shortages; agricultural inflation soars; US jobless claims drop – as it happened
Pubs and farms concerned about supplies as CF Fertilisers UK prepares to pause ammonia and carbon dioxide production due to high natural gas prices
biztoc.com
Oil slumps on fears over economic slowdown, stronger dollar
Oil prices slumped on Monday, ending three days of gains, as investors were concerned aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes will weaken the global economy. Brent crude futures for October settlement declined $1.58, or 1.6%, to $95.14 a barrel by 0640 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for September delivery,...
Shares slip, dollar firms on recession concerns
NEW YORK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - U.S. shares fell sharply and the dollar surged on Monday as fears mounted that central bank efforts to tame rising consumer prices with inflation-busting interest-rate hikes will weaken the global economy and lead to a recession.
Global shares mixed after modest Wall Street fall
TOKYO — (AP) — Global shares were mixed Wednesday as a wait-and-see mood set in following another — though more modest — day of sell-offs on Wall Street. Worries about inflation are weighing on investors' minds, including in Asia. Inflation data for Singapore released earlier in the week showed inflation was still going strong, with core inflation headed higher to 4.8% year on year for July. Food price inflation was at 6.1%.
kitco.com
Bitcoin Aug. 25 chart alert - "Collapse in volatility" suggests bigger move coming
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are a bit firmer in early U.S. trading Thursday. Bears have the...
investing.com
European Stock Futures Edge Higher; German Ifo, ECB Minutes in Focus
Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to edge higher Thursday, ahead of the start of the widely-awaited Jackson Hole economic symposium as well as the release of the minutes from the last ECB meeting and key German business sentiment data. At 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT), the DAX futures contract...
Marketmind: U.S. bond yields, dollar turn the screw on Asia
Aug 25 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. An interest rate decision in South Korea grabs the spotlight in Asia on Thursday, as wider market sentiment continues to be clouded by rising U.S. bond yields, a buoyant dollar and deepening concern over China's economy.
kitco.com
Putin's BRICS new currency could benefit gold and Bitcoin – analysts
(Kitco News) With the global de-dollarization trend accelerating, the two assets that could stand to benefit are gold and the crypto space, according to analysts. Earlier this summer, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) are developing a new basket-based reserve currency. "The...
Comments / 0