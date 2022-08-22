ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold rises as dollar, Treasury yields fall after poor U.S. data

Gold rose on Tuesday after six straight sessions of losses as the dollar and Treasury yields dropped following weak U.S. business activity data. Spot gold was last up 0.6% at $1,746.14 per ounce. Prices slipped in the last six sessions and hit $1,727.01 on Monday, the lowest since July 27.
Markets Insider

Germany's industrial machine is sputtering, with electricity costs up 600% and factory inflation at a 73-year high. Here's what's going on in Europe's largest economy.

The German economy, the largest in Europe, has a big industrial sector that's under huge pressure. Factory inflation just hit its highest since records began in 1949 as electricity costs soared 600%. Germany's addiction to Russian energy is helping to push it towards recession. Germany, Europe's largest economy, is struggling...
investing.com

Europe Energy Woe, U.S. GDP Revision, Nvidia Warning - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- Europe's energy crisis is becoming an industrial crisis. The U.S. releases revised second quarter GDP figures and - more up-to-date - weekly jobless claims. China's government tops up its stimulus package and Nvidia is hit by a new reduction to its sales guidance. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Thursday, 25th August.
biztoc.com

Oil slumps on fears over economic slowdown, stronger dollar

Oil prices slumped on Monday, ending three days of gains, as investors were concerned aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes will weaken the global economy. Brent crude futures for October settlement declined $1.58, or 1.6%, to $95.14 a barrel by 0640 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for September delivery,...
Reuters

Shares slip, dollar firms on recession concerns

NEW YORK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - U.S. shares fell sharply and the dollar surged on Monday as fears mounted that central bank efforts to tame rising consumer prices with inflation-busting interest-rate hikes will weaken the global economy and lead to a recession.
960 The Ref

Global shares mixed after modest Wall Street fall

TOKYO — (AP) — Global shares were mixed Wednesday as a wait-and-see mood set in following another — though more modest — day of sell-offs on Wall Street. Worries about inflation are weighing on investors' minds, including in Asia. Inflation data for Singapore released earlier in the week showed inflation was still going strong, with core inflation headed higher to 4.8% year on year for July. Food price inflation was at 6.1%.
investing.com

European Stock Futures Edge Higher; German Ifo, ECB Minutes in Focus

Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to edge higher Thursday, ahead of the start of the widely-awaited Jackson Hole economic symposium as well as the release of the minutes from the last ECB meeting and key German business sentiment data. At 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT), the DAX futures contract...
Reuters

Marketmind: U.S. bond yields, dollar turn the screw on Asia

Aug 25 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. An interest rate decision in South Korea grabs the spotlight in Asia on Thursday, as wider market sentiment continues to be clouded by rising U.S. bond yields, a buoyant dollar and deepening concern over China's economy.
kitco.com

Putin's BRICS new currency could benefit gold and Bitcoin – analysts

(Kitco News) With the global de-dollarization trend accelerating, the two assets that could stand to benefit are gold and the crypto space, according to analysts. Earlier this summer, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) are developing a new basket-based reserve currency. "The...
