ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Anti-mandate protesters converge on New Zealand Parliament

By NICK PERRY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kxof8_0hROpjIp00
1 of 8

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — About 2,000 protesters upset with the government’s pandemic response converged Tuesday on New Zealand’s Parliament — but there was no repeat of the occupation six months ago in which protesters camped on Parliament grounds for more than three weeks.

Many of the protesters said they had no intention of trying to stay. And police ensured a repeat was unlikely by closing streets, erecting barricades and banning protesters from bringing structures onto Parliament’s grounds.

The previous protest created significant disruptions in the capital and ended in chaos as retreating protesters set fire to tents and hurled rocks at police.

This time there was also a counter-protest, with several hundred people gathering in front of Parliament as the main march entered the grounds. The two sides shouted insults but a line of police officers kept them physically separated.

The earlier protest had been more sharply focused on opposition to COVID-19 vaccination mandates.

New Zealand’s government initially required that health workers, teachers, police, firefighters and soldiers get vaccinated. But it has since removed most of those mandates, with the exception of health workers and some others. It has also removed requirements that people be vaccinated to visit stores and bars.

Tuesday’s protest was as much about lingering discontentment over the government’s handling of the crisis as it was about current rules, including a requirement that people wear masks in stores.

Protester Carmen Page said people who hadn’t been vaccinated face ongoing discrimination and people lost their jobs and homes as a result of the mandates, which she said amounted to government overreach.

“We’re not here to be controlled,” Page said. “We just want to live our lives freely. We want to work where we want to work, without discrimination.”

At the counter-protest, Lynne Maugham said she and her husband had extended a stay in the capital to attend.

“I’ve got nothing but respect for the mandates, for the vaccinations, for the way the health providers have handled the whole thing,” she said.

Maugham said the government hadn’t done everything perfectly but had done a good job overall. “There’s no blueprint for handling a pandemic,” she said.

Like many of the protesters opposing mandates and other government’s actions, Mania Hungahunga was part of a group called The Freedom & Rights Coalition and a member of the Christian fundamentalist Destiny Church.

Hungahunga said every New Zealander had been negatively impacted by the mandates. He said he’d traveled from Auckland to protest but wasn’t planning an occupation.

“We’re just here for the day, a peaceful day, just to get our message through to the public and the people of Wellington,” he said.

Many of the protesters said they were hoping that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern would get voted out in next year’s election. Protest leader Brian Tamaki told the crowd he was starting a new political party to contest the election.

Tamaki and his wife, Hannah Tamaki, founded the Destiny Church, which they say is the largest Māori and Pacific Island church movement in New Zealand.

Ardern was first elected prime minister in 2017 and her initial pandemic response proved enormously popular. Her liberal Labour Party won re-election in 2020 in a landslide of historic proportions.

But as the pandemic dragged on and the country faced new problems, including inflation, Ardern’s popularity has waned. Recent opinion polls have put the conservative opposition National Party ahead of Labour.

Authorities said there were no initial reports of violence or other problems at the protests.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Sending suspect to China could cost New Zealand millions

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Sending a murder suspect to face trial in China could end up costing New Zealand taxpayers millions of dollars because officials would need to post an extra diplomat to Shanghai to monitor his treatment, documents exclusively obtained by The Associated Press show. But the...
CHINA
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Quarter of Britons who took Ukrainian refugees into their homes following Russian invasion want to end living arrangement after six months, figures show

A quarter of Britons housing Ukrainian refugees want to end the agreement after just six months, leaving thousands of displaced Ukrainians potentially homeless. A survey found that 26% wanted to stop housing the refugee living with them after the minimum required time, with a quarter of that number blaming the burdens of the cost of living crisis, according to the Office for National Statistics.
HOMELESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacinda Ardern
Person
Brian Tamaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Zealand Parliament#New Zealand Government#Protest
The Associated Press

Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a major buildup of his country’s military forces Thursday in an apparent effort to replenish troops that have suffered heavy losses in six months of bloody warfare and prepare for a long, grinding fight ahead in Ukraine. The move to increase the number of troops by 137,000, or 13%, to 1.15 million by the end of the year came amid chilling developments on the ground in Ukraine: — Fueling fears of a nuclear catastrophe, the Zaporizhzhia power plant in the middle of the fighting in southern Ukraine was briefly knocked out of commission by fire damage to a transmission line, authorities said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the plant’s emergency backup diesel generators had to be activated to provide power needed to operate the plant. “Russia has put Ukraine and all Europeans one step away from a radiation disaster,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.
MILITARY
BBC

India tycoon Adani in hostile bid for news channel NDTV

Asia's richest man Gautam Adani is seeking to take over Indian news broadcaster New Delhi Television, which is widely known as NDTV. It comes as the multi-billionaire moved to take a majority stake in the firm. NDTV says this "was executed without any input from, conversation with, or consent" of...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Russia blocks final document at nuclear treaty conference

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia late Friday blocked agreement on the final document of a four-week review of the U.N. treaty considered the cornerstone of nuclear disarmament which criticized its military takeover of Europe’s largest nuclear plant soon after Russian troops invaded Ukraine, an act that has raised fears of a nuclear disaster. Igor Vishnevetsky, deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Department, told the delayed final meeting of the conference reviewing the 50-year-old Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty that “unfortunately there is no consensus on this document.” He insisted that many countries — not just Russia — didn’t agree with “a whole host of issues” in the 36-page last draft. The final document needed approval of all countries at the conference that are parties to the treaty aimed at curbing the spread of nuclear weapons and ultimately achieving a world without them. Argentine Ambassador Gustavo Zlauvinen, president of the conference, said the final draft represented his best efforts to address divergent views and the expectations of the parties “for a progressive outcome” at a moment in history when “our world is increasingly wracked by conflicts, and, most alarmingly, the ever growing prospect of the unthinkable nuclear war.”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Shadow minister warns optimistic Johnson is out of touch with public

Boris Johnson’s optimistic take on Britain’s ability to see through the cost-of-living crisis shows “how little he understands” the “shockwave” felt by households across the country, Labour has claimed.The outgoing Prime Minister acknowledged in an article for Mail+ that the next few months will be difficult – “perhaps very tough” – as “eye-watering” bills take their toll, with the energy price cap rising again by October.However, he predicted a “remarkable” bounceback and a “golden” future for the country as he forecast that the UK will emerge “stronger and more prosperous (on) the other side”.Pat McFadden, shadow chief secretary to the...
U.K.
Reuters

Dutch PM "ashamed" of asylum failings as MSF steps in

TER APEL, Netherlands, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday said he was "ashamed" of problems at the country's centre for processing asylum requests as humanitarian group Medecins sans Frontieres sent in a team to assist with migrants' medical needs.
POLITICS
The Independent

Doctors’ anger over Government proposals for GPs to prescribe energy discounts

Doctors have angrily dismissed a Government proposal for them to write prescriptions to give discounts to people struggling to pay their energy bills during the cost-of-living crisis.The British Medical Association (BMA) said they “completely reject” the policy drawn up in the Treasury, arguing the addition to GPs’ already huge workload would be “totally unacceptable”.Labour accused the Conservatives of having “lost the plot” as the proposal was being considered by ministers seeking ideas to ease the pain of soaring energy bills.The Conservatives have lost the plot on the cost of living crisis and haven’t got a clue about the level of...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Abe murder suspect says life destroyed by mother’s religion

TOKYO (AP) — The brazen assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with a handmade gun shocked a nation unused to high-profile political violence. But there has been another surprise in the weeks since the murder as details have emerged about an alleged assassin who was well-off until his mother’s huge donations to the controversial Unification Church left him poor, neglected and filled with rage.
WORLD
The Associated Press

Serbia opposition, rights groups condemn EuroPride decision

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Opposition parties in Serbia and international rights groups on Sunday denounced a decision by populist President Aleksandar Vucic to cancel next month’s pan-European LGBTQ EuroPride event because of what he said were threats from right-wing extremists. Most of the groups said that they would ignore the ban announced Saturday by Vucic and go ahead with the Sept. 12-18 events scheduled in the capital, Belgrade. Vucic said that a political crisis with Serbia’s former breakaway province of Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008, and economic problems facing the country amid Russia’s war in Ukraine were among the reasons why the Balkan nation’s authorities couldn’t handle EuroPride. The U.N. office in Serbia said it was concerned about the announced ban, saying it would jeopardize “the right to freedom of assembly as guaranteed by the Serbian Constitution.”
SOCIETY
The Independent

Channel crossings to the UK exceed 25,000 for the year

More than 25,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel to the UK so far this year, Government figures show.Some 915 were detected on Saturday in 19 small boats, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said, taking the provisional total for the year to 25,146.There have been 8,747 crossings detected in August so far, with 3,733 in the past week, analysis shows.August 22 saw the highest daily total on record, with 1,295 people crossing in 27 boats.It is more than four months since Home Secretary Priti Patel unveiled plans to send migrants to Rwanda to try to deter people from crossing the Channel.Since then...
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
508K+
Post
503M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy