bloomberglaw.com
Arbitration Use by Employers Up as High Court Affirms Validity
Guide to Employee Rights and Restrictions (Bloomberg Law subscription) States’ attempts to ensure employees can take their workplace disputes to court are seeing their efforts chipped away by the US Supreme Court. Forty-three states have laws focused on alternative dispute resolution between employers and employees, according to the Legal...
bloomberglaw.com
Nasdaq to Defend Board Diversity Push After California Setbacks
Nasdaq’s bid to boost corporate board diversity will get a closer look in federal court for the first time since California’s landmark laws with similar missions were quashed in a state court. A three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit will hear oral...
bloomberglaw.com
Sephora Fined in California’s First Enforcement of Privacy Law
’s Sephora , which touts itself as “championing all beauty fearlessly,” is paying a price for pushy marketing. The cosmetics chain owned by world’s biggest luxury company was thrust into the spotlight Wednesday as the target of the first enforcement action under California’s consumer data privacy law, the toughest in the US.
bloomberglaw.com
Tesla Must Face California’s ‘Rampant’ Workplace Racism Suit (1)
Judge’s tentative order squelches Tesla’s bid to dismiss case. Company says civil rights regulator’s complaint is ‘misguided’. can’t escape a lawsuit by California’s civil rights regulator accusing the electric-vehicle maker of fostering racial discrimination and harassment at its San Francisco Bay Area factory. A...
Bill would not turn current semi-automatic weapon owners into felons
CLAIM: A congressional bill to ban certain semi-automatic weapons would “turn 150 million Americans into felons overnight.”. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The bill would only affect future firearm transactions. People who already lawfully own such weapons when the bill passes would be allowed to keep them, legal experts confirmed. The claim that 150 million Americans would be affected by the restrictions is also not supported by evidence.
The New Federal Gun Law Violates Our Civil Liberties
"I'm about to sign into law a bipartisan … gun safety legislation," President Joe Biden said at the signing of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act on June 25. "And time is of the essence. Lives will be saved….When it seems impossible to get anything done in Washington, we are doing something consequential. If we can reach compromise on guns, we ought to be able to reach compromise in other critical issues."
LAW・
Arizona passed a law barring video recording within 8 feet of law enforcement. The ACLU and news organizations are now suing
The ACLU and multiple news organizations filed a lawsuit over an Arizona law that made it a crime to video record within eight feet of law enforcement activity after a warning is given from an officer.
House passes bill banning certain semi-automatic guns
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House passed legislation Friday to revive a ban on certain semi-automatic guns, the first vote of its kind in years and a direct response to the firearms often used in the crush of mass shootings ripping through communities nationwide. Once banned in the U.S., the high-powered firearms are now widely blamed as the weapon of choice among young men responsible for many of the most devastating mass shootings. But Congress allowed the restrictions first put in place in 1994 on the manufacture and sales of the weapons to expire a decade later, unable to muster the political support to counter the powerful gun lobby and reinstate the weapons ban. Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed the vote toward passage in the Democratic-run House, saying the earlier ban “saved lives.” President Joe Biden hailed the House vote, saying, “The majority of the American people agree with this common sense action.” He urged the Senate to “move quickly to get this bill to my desk.”
Dealers rush to sell ghost guns before new rules take effect
With just days remaining until new federal rules will effectively ban so-called ghost guns on Aug. 24, many companies are scrambling to sell parts needed to make the largely untraceable firearms — and gun enthusiasts continue to build them.In April, President Joe Biden announced new regulations that will treat ghost guns — which can be made from parts bought online or with 3D printers — like any other firearms sold in the U.S.Typical firearms must include a serial number that lets law enforcement trace them if they're used in a crime, but ghost guns don't have serial numbers. Also, anyone...
creators.com
Your Gun Is None of the Government's Business
No sooner had the Supreme Court released its decision last month recognizing the personal right to carry a handgun outside the home than the big-government politicians began to resist the court's holding. None was more anti-Constitution than New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who told the court that "New York is ready for you."
Republican lawmakers want state Supreme Court to dismiss intervenors in education funding case
(The Center Square) — Republican lawmakers involved in the decades-long Leandro school funding lawsuit want the state Supreme Court to dismiss a group of "plaintiff-intervenors" in the case ahead of oral arguments scheduled for later this month. Matthew Tilley, attorney for Senate President Pro Tempore Philip Berger, R-Rockingham, and...
Engadget
Bill in New York State Senate would require new cars have to speed-limiting tech
A New York state senator has proposed legislation that would require automakers to fit speed limiting tech to new cars. If the bill passes, any passenger vehicle built after January 1st, 2024 that's registered in the state will need to have "advanced safety technology." "Studies have shown that Intelligent Speed...
FOXBusiness
California business owner flees Golden State, heads for Alabama: 'It's crazy out there'
Derek Thoms, who owns several laundromats in California, said he moved his family out of the Golden State to Alabama because of the increase in crime. Thoms told "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" on Monday that what prompted him to move his family to Alabama included the fact that the state has "low crime" and "more strict laws."
FOXBusiness
American Express slapped with lawsuit alleging discrimination against White employees
EXCLUSIVE: A former American Express employee filed a class-action complaint Tuesday alleging that the credit card company exhibited "callous indifference" to civil rights law by terminating him because he is White and spoke out against its "racially discriminatory" policies. Brian Netzel, who worked a decade for Amex until he was...
Frame and Receiver Rule Goes into Effect
WASHINGTON – Today, the Department of Justice Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) “Frame or Receiver” Final Rule goes into effect. The new rule modernizes the definition of a firearm and makes clear that parts kits that are readily convertible to functional weapons, or functional “frames” or “receivers” of weapons, are subject to the same regulations as traditional firearms. This rule will help curb the proliferation of “ghost guns,” which are often assembled from kits, do not contain serial numbers, and are sold without background checks, making them difficult to trace and easy to acquire by criminals.
LAW・
Judge rules 'ghost guns' are firearms and bars Polymer80 from selling them to D.C. residents
Ghost gun kits and parts are in fact firearms, a court said in a landmark judgment, barring one of the nation’s largest manufacturers of the homemade and untraceable weapons from selling its do-it-yourself products to residents in Washington, D.C. Polymer80, a Nevada-based ghost gun manufacturer and distributor, has to...
New federal "ghost guns" rule goes into effect
MINNEAPOLIS – A new federal rule governing "ghost guns" took effect Wednesday.For the first time, the kits which allow people to assemble homemade firearms must include serial numbers and mandate background checks for people buying the guns.United States Attorney Andy Lugar sounded the alarm last week, announcing that it's a new day when it comes to ghost guns."It is simple. If you violate federal law you will face swift and significant penalties," Lugar said.A new federal regulation about ghost guns is targeting these unserialized guns used to commit violent crimes."The new laws will require that each of these build-to-shoot, privately-made...
Democrats Discover Only The Federal Government Can Solve The Border Crisis | Opinion
Texas Governor Greg Abbott's decision to bus asylum claimants to Democratic strongholds has sent politicians and bureaucrats into a panic.
