Angel Rose and Bob Jones and other contestants take on fan favorite artists in show, which premieres Sept. 7.Two Portland tattoo artists are part of the next season of "Ink Master," which premieres Wednesday, Sept. 7 on Paramount+. Angel Rose and Bob Jones and other contestants in season 14 will compete in the ultimate tattoo competition, which includes challenges focused on precision, color theory, finesse, stamina and endurance. The grand prize is $250,000 and the title of "Ink Master." Joel Madden is the new host, tattoo experts Ryan Ashley, Nikko Hurtado and Ami James are judges and former host Dave Navarro returns as "Master of Chaos." Madden is lead vocalist for the pop/punk band Good Charlotte and co-founder of music companies Veeps and MDDN. There will be 10 episodes. Jones and Rose competed on the 2020 version of the show, season 13, and were finalists. The COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of the show, with no winner declared. For more on Rose, see www.angelrosetattoos.com. See Jones' work on his Facebook page. For more on "Ink Master," see www.paramountnetwork.com/shows/ink-master. {loadposition sub-article-01}

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO