Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Here's where to celebrate National Dog Day in the City of RosesEmily Scarvie
Wednesday in Portland: Fentanyl use 'like a bomb going off' on Portland's streets and more top storiesEmily Scarvie
Walmart In Portland Fined $4.4 Million After Racial TargetingBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: PPB reports increase in threats against officers and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
SE Portland music store makes big changes after break-ins
PORTLAND, Ore. — Burglars have broken into Artichoke Community Music four times since June. The nonprofit musical instrument store, on Southeast Powell Boulevard in Portland, is making some permanent changes to adapt. Burglars have been smashing the front door and windows to get into Artichoke. Each time they have...
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
Free and Cheap Days at Portland’s Best Attractions
Here’s how you can see Portland’s best attractions on a budget. It can be expensive to see a city’s best sites. That is not the case for Portland’s best attractions. Many of the top attractions offer complimentary and reduced price days every month. If you have friends coming to town, vacationing in the city or wanting to get a discount on local entertainment, enjoy some of the best free and cheap attractions in Portland.
Explosion rocks downtown Portland food cart pod
Police and Fire Bureau are investigating the early Sunday blast where no one was reported injured.The Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire & Rescue are responding to an early Sunday explosion at the food cart pod located near the intersection of Southwest Fifth Avenue and Southwest Harvey Milk Street. No one was immediately reported injured. According to police, at 3:40 a.m. on Aug. 28, callers reported an explosion at the food cart pods in downtown Portland. Officers responded to find an explosion had shattered a large number of windows in the surrounding block. Officers searched the area...
Don’t swim, splash, water ski, power boat in Willamette River near St. Johns, health officials warn
People should not swim, water ski or power boat in the Willamette River near Portland’s St. Johns neighborhood due to a toxic cyanobacteria bloom, state health authorities warned Friday. The warning applies to the Willamette from near Cathedral Park south to the Willamette Cove area just north of the...
Yes, it's getting warmer in Portland, and here's the data
PORTLAND, Ore. — Recent Portland summers have brought an increasingly familiar parade of heat waves, wildfires and smoggy air. In a city historically known for its sunny-yet-benign summer weather, it's enough to make residents start to speculate or even declare it outright: Hotter is the new normal. But is...
msn.com
This New Ramen Shop, Tucked Under the Hawthorne Bridge, Makes All Its Noodles In-House
The way hip hop heads talk about rap, or Red Sox fans talk about baseball — that’s how Ryan Callahan talks about ramen. As a teenager, he’d drive to Portland from Salem to eat his way through the city’s ramen shops. He spent his young adulthood in the depths of online ramen-head subreddits and internet communities, talking about the specifics of noodle extruders and tare ratios. He’s traveled to other cities to try bowls at buzzy pop-ups and lauded ramen shops. He talks about people like Keizo Shimamoto and Ramen Lord with reverence, lamenting the closure of the cult-favorite Ramen Shack in Orange County. It was that passion that fueled the opening of his house-made ramen cart in Salem.
travelportland.com
Seaside and Cannon Beach
With two popular beach towns just 90 minutes away, it’s easy to take a day trip to the Pacific Ocean from Portland. Travel west on U.S. Route 26, through the lush Coast Range mountains, until you reach U.S. Highway 101. Head south a few miles to Cannon Beach, an...
drivinvibin.com
5 Reasons to Avoid Portland, Oregon
When traveling through the Pacific Northwest, some may think that stopping in Portland is a must. Many people, especially younger folks, consider it one of the best cities in America. However, it may not be all it’s cracked up to be and you might want avoid visiting Portland, Oregon.
Portland Black restaurant owners can apply for $20K grants, training courses
August is Black Business Month and entrepreneurs in the Portland area could be eligible for grants to help advance their businesses.
pdxmonthly.com
4 Can’t-Miss Food Pop-Ups This Weekend
The last weekend of August is already upon us, but there are tons of pop-ups where the spirit of summer is still in full swing—from tea-glazed barbecue to Japanese peach-flavored shaved ice. Read on for our hand-picked list of must-try pop-ups this weekend. The Last Bing Mi and Bark...
discoverourcoast.com
Hood to Coast Relay finishes in Seaside with music, awards
SEASIDE – Hood to Coast Relay, a nearly 200-mile running and walking relay race, will wrap up with a finish line and celebration in Seaside on Saturday. Sponsored by Providence, this year's relay will run multiple courses, stretching from Mt. Hood and Portland to the Pacific Ocean. More than 1,000 teams of 8 to 12 runners each, and their supporters, will celebrate the end of the relay.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
Oregon City Outdoor Antique Faire
Ready to make something old new to you? Travel to Oregon’s hometown for the annual outdoor antique market. The Oregon City Outdoor Antique Faire is celebrating its 25th year. The event is hosted in downtown Oregon City along the beautiful main street filled with quaint shops and restaurants. For...
Washington Examiner
The city of wilting roses
What does progressive decay look like? The long answer is rampant homelessness, a surge in homicides, and residents fleeing for greener pastures. The shorter answer is Portland, Oregon. According to both residents and real estate agents, there is a noticeable uptick in residents moving out of Portland due to homelessness...
Family of 6 loses home in Clark County blaze
A family of 6 lost their home Saturday when fire swept through the residence in rural Clark County, officials said.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
Portland Middle Eastern Festival
Celebrate a day of traditional food, entertainment and fun at the Portland Middle Eastern Festival. The event is hosted by the St George Antiochian Orthodox Church, which was founded in 1930 to serve the local Arabic speaking community. Every year, the church opens its door to the city for a...
WWEEK
Pricy Permitting Has Postponed the Opening of Jewish Deli and Retailer Jacob & Sons
Sad news for those anticipating a new, top-quality Jewish deli in Portland: Jacob & Sons, Noah Jacob’s delicatessen and retail store, will not open as planned, WW has learned. Instead, catering and wholesale operations will proceed while the restaurant and market remain on hold, Jacob confirmed. Although many factors...
Helping pets pass across the “Rainbow Bridge” with Dove Lewis
It'll be a somber Sunday as a memorial service will be held in Portland, to honor any pets we lost.
Two Portland tattoo artists try their craft on 'Ink Master'
Angel Rose and Bob Jones and other contestants take on fan favorite artists in show, which premieres Sept. 7.Two Portland tattoo artists are part of the next season of "Ink Master," which premieres Wednesday, Sept. 7 on Paramount+. Angel Rose and Bob Jones and other contestants in season 14 will compete in the ultimate tattoo competition, which includes challenges focused on precision, color theory, finesse, stamina and endurance. The grand prize is $250,000 and the title of "Ink Master." Joel Madden is the new host, tattoo experts Ryan Ashley, Nikko Hurtado and Ami James are judges and former host Dave Navarro returns as "Master of Chaos." Madden is lead vocalist for the pop/punk band Good Charlotte and co-founder of music companies Veeps and MDDN. There will be 10 episodes. Jones and Rose competed on the 2020 version of the show, season 13, and were finalists. The COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of the show, with no winner declared. For more on Rose, see www.angelrosetattoos.com. See Jones' work on his Facebook page. For more on "Ink Master," see www.paramountnetwork.com/shows/ink-master. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Eater
Malka Chef de Cuisine Colin McArthur’s Favorite Portland Restaurants and Food Carts
Welcome to Dining Confidential, a monthly column in which local chefs talk about their favorite places in Portland, highlighting their own restaurant’s ethos, sharing fun personal takes, and fostering a community spirit. Know of a chef you’d like to see featured? Let us know via our tip line.
msn.com
Portland police say a TikTok trend has caused Kia, Hyundai thefts to spike
A popular TikTok trend has triggered a spike in Kia and Hyundai thefts nationwide, and the city of Portland is no exception. Portland police spokesman Lt. Nathan Shepherd said Friday that there have been viral videos circulating that show vulnerabilities in these vehicle makes that make them easier to be stolen.
