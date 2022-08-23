This human food ingredient is doggy-dangerous

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A local animal care center is warning about the dangers of xylitol.

It’s a sugar-free sweetener found in many human foods, but it’s not so sweet if your dog gets ahold of it.

The ingredient is toxic to dogs and it’s popular in human food.

It can be found in gum, lollipops and even peanut butter.

What many dog owners don’t know is that it has another name.

“We are seeing more and more that it’s being labeled as other products sometimes commonly referred to as ‘birch sugar…” Panama City Beach Animal Care Center Veterinarian Matt LeBleu said. “People who know about xylitol look for the xylitol specifically and it can mistakenly be there they just don’t know the new naming.”

While it could take a large amount to severely injure your pet, LeBleu said it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“We see it a lot,” Lebleu said. “When they come in initial things we notice are hypoglycemia or low blood sugar but xylitol toxicity has the potential to cause liver failure as well so if left untreated it can cause a lot of complications.”

Signs your dog ingested the ingredient is if they’re acting weak, refusing to stand or are unresponsiveness.

Dr. LeBleu said lately they’ve also been seeing a lot more dogs getting into their owners’ edible marijuana.

It’s been making them quite sick.

He said to make sure to put those out of reach too.

