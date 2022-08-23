Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist in critical condition after hit-skip in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a car in north Columbus Thursday morning. According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of East 5th Avenue and North 22nd Street in Columbus at approximately 7:30 a.m. The westbound lanes on East 5th Avenue that were closed while police investigated the crash are now open.
Breaking: Motorcycle VS Truck Crash in Ross County
Ross – Emergency squads are heading to the scene of a truck vs Motorcycle crash with at least one person injured. According to early reports the crash happened around 1 pm on Thursday in the area of 101 South Quarry street. A truck and a motorcycle have collided in the street and one person is injured.
Police investigating shooting at Troy park
TROY — Police are investigating after a man was dropped off at a Troy hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police responded to Troy Community Park on Adams Street Wednesday evening after receiving reports of shots fired at 7:21 p.m. Minutes later dispatchers received reports that a...
Troopers search for man who fled the scene of an accident in Ross Co.
BAINBRIDGE, Ohio — A motorcycle rider fled the scene of an injury crash this afternoon in southern Ross County. The 9-1-1 call came in shortly before 1 p.m. According to initial reports from dispatchers, one person was injured in a collision between a truck and a motorcycle. The accident happened in the 100 block of South Quarry Street in the village of Bainbridge.
CareFlight called to head-on crash in Clark County; 3 injuries reported
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — At least three people were injured after a head-on crash in Springfield Township Thursday morning. Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 3100 block of West National Road. The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m., according to initial reports. CareFlight was called to the scene,...
WCH woman dies in three-vehicle crash
FAYETTE COUNTY – The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash that involved one fatality and two injuries at approximately 5:36 p.m. Monday at the intersection of SR 729 and SR 435 in Fayette County. Preliminary investigation indicates that Allison Rapp, 23, of...
One dead, two injured in Licking County crash
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and two others injured after a crash Wednesday morning in Johnstown, Licking County. According to the Monroe Township Fire Department, the crash happened just after 9 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 310 and State Route 37. The fire department and Licking County Sheriff’s Office reported […]
Fleeing suspect escapes capture by Ross Co. deputies
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A traffic stop in Bainbridge turned into a pursuit Wednesday morning as a motorbike rider fled from deputies. According to initial reports, a Ross County deputy initiated a traffic stop along Main Street in the early morning hours. The bike rider, deputies say, fled, leading them on a brief pursuit through the village.
A crash is blocking lanes along State Route 28 in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along State Route 28 near I-275 in Milford has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along a State Route near the interstate in Milford, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to...
Attempted Abduction of Ohio 6-Year-Old From Front Lawn Caught on Camera
A routine chore turned into a horror story when a 6-year-old Ohio girl was grabbed in front of her home’s front lawn by a passing stranger on Wednesday. The girl was just taking the trash out to the curb when Deric McPherson, 33, allegedly grabbed her private parts and then attempted to pull her along the sidewalk before she quickly escaped, according to court documents. The whole exchange was caught on the family’s home security camera, shared with local NBC affiliate WLWT. Her parents, who were only identified by first name to protect the child’s identity, were just inside the door when they heard their child’s blood-curdling scream, captured on tape. Her furious father, Ricky, decided to chase down McPherson with his car. He caught up to the alleged offender in the parking lot of a local auto-repair shop, a scene also caught by a security camera, where he was found hiding inside an “old Dodge caravan,” Ricky said. McPherson is currently in custody at the Butler County Jail where he’s charged with third-degree felonies including gross sexual imposition of someone under 13.Read it at NBC WESH
2 charged in deadly Hilltop bar shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men were arrested in connection with the shooting at a Hilltop neighborhood bar that left two men dead and two others hurt. Kacee Kenner and Anthony Davis, both age 22, are charged with two counts each of murder and felonious assault in the shooting at Cain's Sports Bar on Sullivant Avenue on July 16.
Breaking – Fatal Three Car Crash in Fayette County
Fayette – Emergency squads are at the scene of a serious crash that has one person deceased and one person in serious condition. According to early reports, the crash occurred around 5:30 pm on Monday in the area of old 35 just outside of Washington Court House in the area of the Medflight terminal (435/729)
1 dead following 3-vehicle crash in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash that happened Monday in Fayette County. The sheriff's office said the crash happened on state Route 435 around 5:40 p.m. At least one other person was injured in the crash, according to the sheriff's office. There's...
Semi-truck jackknifes, blocks I-270 to U.S. 33 ramp in Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A highway ramp in southeast Franklin County has reopened after a semi-truck jackknifed in the middle of the lane, shutting down the ramp. Around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Columbus police responded to reports that a flatbed semi-truck had jackknifed on I-270 southbound while approaching the U.S. Route 33 eastbound ramp, according […]
Sheriff: 14-year-old girl missing in Franklin Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a 14-year-old girl who went missing from her home in Franklin Township. Navaeh McCoy is 5 feet 5 inches and weighs 135 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Navaeh went missing from...
At least 1 person in custody following OHSP pursuit ending in Greene County
WAYNESVILLE — Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly indicated that the Greene County Sheriff’s Office was involved in the pursuit. At least one person is in custody following a multi-county pursuit that ended in Greene County early Wednesday morning on U.S. 42, according to the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Emergency road closure issued in front of elementary school in Clearcreek Township
WARREN COUNTY — The Warren County Engineer’s Office issued an emergency road closure on Wednesday. Effective immediately, Lytle-Five Points Road will be closed to through traffic between Evan Court and Sycamore Trails Drive. The closure area is in front of Five Points Elementary School between their two driveways....
Crews responding to reports of a house fire in Warren County
FRANKLIN, Ohio — The Cincinnati Fire Department is responding to reports of a house fire on Wednesday night. The fire is located at 9679 Williams Drive in Warren County and was reported around 8:56 p.m. According to reports, black smoke is coming from the garage that is connected to...
Sheriff: Man steals diamond ring from jewelry store inside Liberty Township Mall
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Butler County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of stealing a diamond ring from a jewelry store inside the Liberty Township Mall. It happened Monday around 4:39 p.m. when the sheriff's office said the suspect entered a jewelry store and stole a men's diamond ring.
Clermon County State Route 32 lane restrictions
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Lane restrictions will occur on state Route 32 in Clermont County as crews work on the Bach Buxton Road interchange project. Traffic restrictions will take place along state Route 32 east just west from Glen Este Withansville Road to Fayard Drive for contractors to pave a new ramp.
