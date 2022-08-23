Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
4 counts added to Hattiesburg man’s list of charges
BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man arrested earlier this week on an aggravated stalking charge saw four additional charges added to his folder Friday. The Forrest County Justice Court added three counts of lustful touching and one count of sexual battery to the case against 33-year-old Justin M. Riche. All five charges stem from allegations of abuse of a minor.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg police seek I.D. in ongoing credit card fraud case
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Surveillance footage shows two suspects and a vehicle involved in an ongoing credit card fraud investigation. The Hattiesburg Police Department released stills of the suspects and the vehicle on Friday, Aug. 26, and they are asking for the public’s help in identifying those involved. The...
WDAM-TV
Parent concerns rising over security at Baxterville after rifle man situation
BAXTERVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Parents are in an uproar after witnessing a Baxterville man walking past Baxterville School carrying a rifle on several different days. Parents of the Lamar County School District have been reaching out via social media and email, voicing their concerns for their children’s safety. “I’m...
WDAM-TV
More than $40K raised for burn victims at recent fundraiser
BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) - More than $40,000 was raised at the latest fundraiser for the six burn victims from Madison County. Friends of the victims held a cookout, auction and “field run” for hunting dogs, with prizes going to the 20 highest-scoring pups. “We had a tremendous turnout...
WDAM-TV
Laurel animal control captures gator found at Popeye’s dumpster
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel animal control officer, who usually rounds up stray dogs and cats, spent some time this week capturing a four-foot-long alligator that made an unwelcome visit to a city restaurant. Officer Norman Rhodes used a catch pole to capture the gator Monday afternoon. It had...
Man injured in shooting at Hattiesburg Raising Cane’s
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was injured in a shooting that happened at a Raising Cane’s restaurant in Hattiesburg on Friday, August 26. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. in the restaurant’s parking lot. HPD officials said a man had suffered a minor wound […]
WDAM-TV
Woman sought by JCSD checks in, is safe
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) -A woman the Jones County Sheriff’s Department had been asked to find checked in with the department Friday afternoon to say she was safe. A few hours after asking for the public’s help, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department announced that 19-year-old Mary Katherine “Katie” Watts of Sandersville “contacted the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and advised that she was safe.”
Lucedale woman arrested for allegedly stealing lawnmower
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Lucedale woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a lawnmower in George County. Deputies responded to a report of the lawnmower stolen from a business around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 26 West between Highway 63 and Ventura Drive. A citizen told investigators they saw a woman riding a […]
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man arrested after disturbance at Brooklyn Dollar General
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a disturbance at the Dollar General in the Brooklyn community Tuesday afternoon. Justin M. Riche, 33, was arrested and charged with aggravated stalking. According to witnesses in the store, Riche allegedly exposed himself to minors.
Warning issued after reports of women’s purses, wallets being stolen out of shopping carts at Mississippi stores
Police are warning the public about reports of women’s wallets being taken from shopping carts in Mississippi department stores. The Hattiesburg Police issued the following warning on Facebook:. “The Hattiesburg Police Department would like to make the public aware of several reports of women’s wallets being taken from shopping...
WDAM-TV
Petal’s 4th annual Duck Derby draws quite the flock
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal’s Excel by Five’s Duck Derby showed that slow and steady wins the race- especially in a lazy river. The coalition held its fourth annual Duck Derby Saturday at Lazy River Water Park in Collins aw more than 2,000 plastic water fowl take a trip down the river.
WDAM-TV
Preparations begin for Christmas in Columbia
Residents in a Columbia neighborhood said it floods every time it rains, no matter how light the rainfall. A fight erupted between two men at the Quitman versus Wayne County high school football game Thursday night. Hattiesburg High school CTE students practice fire safety training. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
mageenews.com
Two Males Shot Friday PM
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. On Friday, August 19th, 2022 at approximately 11:30pm, Magee Police Department received a 911 call about shots fired in the area of Park Place Apartments on Raleigh Drive.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. issues 13 names on 'most wanted' list
Hattiesburg police warn of fake 'kidnapping' Facebook post. A post is circulating on Facebook about a man allegedly trying to abduct women from their cars. Jones Co. supervisors discuss potential economic project. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Jones County Board of Supervisors called a special meeting at the Laurel...
Officials: Mississippi teacher, school resource officer sent to hospital after handling unidentified pill on campus
A Mississippi teacher and a school resource officer were sent to the hospital after finding an unidentified pill on the school campus that was suspected of having contained fentanyl. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that the teacher and SRO at West Jones Middle School both handled the pill that was found...
ourmshome.com
Longleaf Leather Company, Handcrafted and Mississippi Made
At Longleaf Leather Company, every piece is handcrafted, one at a time. Their products are made to last a lifetime, with Mississippi at the heart of all they do. Every detail is essential to the owner, Dustin Coats, who began working with leather while on active duty with the Navy. “I would make wallets and belts for people I worked with, and it evolved from there.”
WDAM-TV
Mayor Ducker addresses ongoing Petal flooding issues
Columbia neighborhood grapples with regular flooding. Residents in a Columbia neighborhood said it floods every time it rains, no matter how light the rainfall. A fight erupted between two men at the Quitman versus Wayne County high school football game Thursday night. Hattiesburg High school CTE students practice fire safety...
Mississippi Press
Four suspects jailed, charged with multiple counts of armed robbery
ST. MARTIN, Mississippi -- Four suspects, one a Vancleave resident, have been charged with robbing six people in the parking lot of a St. Martin motel Monday night. According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Motel 6 just north of Interstate 10 and the Ocean Springs exit 50 around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.
Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Aug. 26-28
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (Aug. 26-28) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Bottom Line for Kids Benefit Dinner and Auction – Friday – Flowood Get excited for a silent auction, premier and […]
WDAM-TV
Championship-caliber bicyclists take to downtown streets of Hattiesburg
Parent concerns rising over security at Baxterville after rifle man situation. Parents are in an uproar after witnessing a Baxterville man walking past Baxterville School carrying a rifle on several different days. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. Live recording. 10pm Headlines 8/26. Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT.
