Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
The culinary traditions of mainland Europe’s only indigenous people
The road into Huuva Hideaway narrows the closer you get to Liehittäjä — a village just south of the Arctic Circle populated almost exclusively by 22 relatives of the Huuva family. Liehittäjä is deep into Sápmi country — the cultural home of what many consider to be mainland Europe's only indigenous people, the Sámi. Tragically, the narrative of modern Sámi history mirrors that of other indigenous peoples in the Americas and Oceania.
Fight or flight? Airline pilots are suspended amid claims they traded blows in cockpit brawl
Two Air France pilots have been suspended after coming to blows in a cockpit fracas. The fight between the pilot and co-pilot broke out shortly after the Airbus A320 took off on a flight between Geneva and Paris in June. Cabin crew were forced to break up the brawl, with...
