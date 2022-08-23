Effective: 2022-08-28 07:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-28 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bladen; Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender PATCHY DENSE FOG Patchy dense fog is present in areas along and east of highway 701 in southeast North Carolina and Northeast South Carolina. The fog is expected to burn off by 10 AM. Locations impacted include Wilmington, Myrtle Beach, Conway, North Myrtle Beach, Leland, Georgetown, Oak Island, Carolina Beach, Whiteville, DeBordieu Colony, Burgaw, Surfside Beach, Shallotte, Elizabethtown, Sunset Beach, Wrightsville Beach, Kure Beach, Surf City, Holden Beach and Ocean Isle Beach. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 388 and 416. Interstate 140 between mile markers 15 and 20. US Route 17 in Brunswick County between mile markers 1 and 44. SC Highway 31 between mile markers 5 and 24. SC Highway 22 between mile markers 1 and 26.

BLADEN COUNTY, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO