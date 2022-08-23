ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

98.7 Jack FM

Ghost Kitchens are Popping Up All Over Victoria

This new concept is popping up all over Victoria, they are called 'ghost kitchens' that I just learned of last week. My son was like, 'Let's order Mr. Beast Burger?' I had no idea what he was talking about. It is what you called a 'ghost kitchen' or virtual kitchen. See a list of ghost kitchens located in Victoria listed below.
98.7 Jack FM

28 Images That Show Just How Much Victoria Has Changed

Growth is natural and baby, Victoria is growing. However, with growth comes change which means Victoria has absolutely changed over time. 15 years ago Victoria was a completely different town, heck even 5 years ago Victoria looked different. Google Maps is a time capsule perfect for those who want to...
98.7 Jack FM

Burlington Coat Factory and Boot Barn Coming to Victoria

As development continues along the Loop 463 corridor, we learn that two new businesses are coming to Victoria. The developer of Victoria Town Center, the new shopping center adjacent to Home Depot, has announced its first two tenants. The Boot Barn and Burlington Coat Factory will be moving in to the new Victoria Town Center. The Boot Barn is slated to open by the end of this year. Burlington Coat Factory will open up early next year(2023). I personally believe the next development boom will be along the feeder roads of 463.
98.7 Jack FM

Spirit Halloween Will Back at the Old Bealls in Victoria Mall

We are just about 2 and half months away from Halloween, which means Spirit Halloween will be opening its doors soon. Spirit Halloween will open its doors in late August and will be back at the Old Bealls location at the Victoria Mall. The official opening date will drop the same day the store opens. So get ready! The Spirit Halloween season will run through November 2nd.
98.7 Jack FM

Looking for a Real Life Haunted House for Halloween

If you are a fan of Halloween this story is for you. The Yorktown Hospital will once again be hosting Halloween at the Hospital. You will have two chances to get scared: Saturday, October 29th, and Monday, October 31st! Time will be from 6 p.m. to midnight and admission will be $20 at the door. More details coming soon or you can call 210-748-4475 between 11 AM - 6 PM.
inforney.com

Man arrested in Tuesday shooting

A 24-year-old man was arrested Tuesday following a shooting on Zimmerman Road. Jesse Ray Cuellar was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting of a 17-year-old man, according to a press release from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was shot three times –...
CALHOUN COUNTY, TX
98.7 Jack FM

Maze Season Kicks Off Next Month For Rocky Creek and J Welch

The Rocky Creek Maze is back for its sixteenth season. The 2022 season will kick off on Friday, September 30th, and will run through November 20th. Come get lost in their 8-acre corn maze, slip down our giant family hay slide, learn about the history of our dairy farm on the hayride, pick your perfect pumpkin, and so much more, and if you dare head out to their Haunted Maze. I always love going at the beginning of the season because the paths are untouched and make the maze a little bit harder.
MOULTON, TX
98.7 Jack FM

Hurricane Harvey Makes Landfall in August of 2017

Hard to believe it has been almost 5 years I refer to this storm as the Hurricane that snuck upon us. Let me clarify, yes, we all knew that Harvey was going to affect our area. However, the rapid intensification before landfall is what I mean when I say 'snuck up.' When Harvey made landfall around Rockport. Hurricane Harvey had exploded and went from a tropical depression to a major hurricane in around 40 hours. Not just a major hurricane but a category 4 major hurricane with peak gusts reported at 132 MPH. Rockport took a direct hit on August 25th,2017. Entire city blocks were destroyed by the hurricane's violent eyewall winds.
VICTORIA, TX
98.7 Jack FM

98.7 Jack FM

Victoria, TX
