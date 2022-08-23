Read full article on original website
Ghost Kitchens are Popping Up All Over Victoria
This new concept is popping up all over Victoria, they are called 'ghost kitchens' that I just learned of last week. My son was like, 'Let's order Mr. Beast Burger?' I had no idea what he was talking about. It is what you called a 'ghost kitchen' or virtual kitchen. See a list of ghost kitchens located in Victoria listed below.
28 Images That Show Just How Much Victoria Has Changed
Growth is natural and baby, Victoria is growing. However, with growth comes change which means Victoria has absolutely changed over time. 15 years ago Victoria was a completely different town, heck even 5 years ago Victoria looked different. Google Maps is a time capsule perfect for those who want to...
Victtec corporation decided to make Victoria its new home.
VICTORIA, Texas – Victtec makes fabricated parts for excavators and other earth moving equipment. Victtec’s offices are on Lone Tree road right across from Caterpillar. The mayor of Victoria said it’s a beneficial partnership. “It’s going to bring 20 jobs to Victoria, which will expand upon the...
Keep Victoria Beautiful receives $500 grant for river cleanup
VICTORIA, Texas – Keep Victoria Beautiful will cover both land and water in its upcoming Fall Sweep. KVB will utilize a grant program aimed at keeping waterways clean to help. KVB applied for and received a $500 ZenWTR Waterway Cleanup Grant from Keep Texas Beautiful. ZenWTR sponsors the grant,...
Yorktown community leader dies after overnight wreck
WESTHOFF, Texas – A Cuero resident and Yorktown community leader died after an overnight wreck on a state highway. Tammy Bitterly, 56, was pronounced dead by Peggy Mayer, Justice of the Peace for DeWitt County , at 2:55 a.m. Thursday. According to State of Texas DPS Sergeant Ruben San...
Victoria Police Department to pay for civilians to attend academy
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department will sponsor the Spring 2023 Victoria College Police Academy to help hire civilians. The VPD will pay for the academy, pay for you to attend the academy and provide a job for you upon graduation from the academy. You can submit an...
Burlington Coat Factory and Boot Barn Coming to Victoria
As development continues along the Loop 463 corridor, we learn that two new businesses are coming to Victoria. The developer of Victoria Town Center, the new shopping center adjacent to Home Depot, has announced its first two tenants. The Boot Barn and Burlington Coat Factory will be moving in to the new Victoria Town Center. The Boot Barn is slated to open by the end of this year. Burlington Coat Factory will open up early next year(2023). I personally believe the next development boom will be along the feeder roads of 463.
All lanes of US 181 shut down near Karnes City due to crash involving multiple 18 wheelers, TxDOT says
KARNES CITY, Texas — A crash involving three 18-wheelers has shut down all lanes of US 181 north of Karnes City, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. TxDOT officials are asking drivers to avoid the area all together and find an alternate route. Use caution if you must...
Spirit Halloween Will Back at the Old Bealls in Victoria Mall
We are just about 2 and half months away from Halloween, which means Spirit Halloween will be opening its doors soon. Spirit Halloween will open its doors in late August and will be back at the Old Bealls location at the Victoria Mall. The official opening date will drop the same day the store opens. So get ready! The Spirit Halloween season will run through November 2nd.
Looking for a Real Life Haunted House for Halloween
If you are a fan of Halloween this story is for you. The Yorktown Hospital will once again be hosting Halloween at the Hospital. You will have two chances to get scared: Saturday, October 29th, and Monday, October 31st! Time will be from 6 p.m. to midnight and admission will be $20 at the door. More details coming soon or you can call 210-748-4475 between 11 AM - 6 PM.
Still no cause on massive grass fire near Aransas Pass
The fire broke out Saturday afternoon along TX 35 Bypass between Rockport and Aransas Pass. Approximately 75 firefighters from several different agencies were needed on-scene.
18-wheeler trailer carrying a load of bottled water rolls over on Highway 59
JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – At approximately 1:11 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported an accident involving an 18-wheeler near Ganado and Edna. At that time, Highway 59 southbound was closed at the Lake Texana bridges between Ganado and Edna. Officials have diverted and...
TROUBLE SHOOTERS: Back flow problems
An Aransas Pass man wants his water supply company to reimburse him for out-of-pocket expenses to install back flow valve
Man arrested in Tuesday shooting
A 24-year-old man was arrested Tuesday following a shooting on Zimmerman Road. Jesse Ray Cuellar was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting of a 17-year-old man, according to a press release from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was shot three times –...
Maze Season Kicks Off Next Month For Rocky Creek and J Welch
The Rocky Creek Maze is back for its sixteenth season. The 2022 season will kick off on Friday, September 30th, and will run through November 20th. Come get lost in their 8-acre corn maze, slip down our giant family hay slide, learn about the history of our dairy farm on the hayride, pick your perfect pumpkin, and so much more, and if you dare head out to their Haunted Maze. I always love going at the beginning of the season because the paths are untouched and make the maze a little bit harder.
Hurricane Harvey Makes Landfall in August of 2017
Hard to believe it has been almost 5 years I refer to this storm as the Hurricane that snuck upon us. Let me clarify, yes, we all knew that Harvey was going to affect our area. However, the rapid intensification before landfall is what I mean when I say 'snuck up.' When Harvey made landfall around Rockport. Hurricane Harvey had exploded and went from a tropical depression to a major hurricane in around 40 hours. Not just a major hurricane but a category 4 major hurricane with peak gusts reported at 132 MPH. Rockport took a direct hit on August 25th,2017. Entire city blocks were destroyed by the hurricane's violent eyewall winds.
