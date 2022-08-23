As development continues along the Loop 463 corridor, we learn that two new businesses are coming to Victoria. The developer of Victoria Town Center, the new shopping center adjacent to Home Depot, has announced its first two tenants. The Boot Barn and Burlington Coat Factory will be moving in to the new Victoria Town Center. The Boot Barn is slated to open by the end of this year. Burlington Coat Factory will open up early next year(2023). I personally believe the next development boom will be along the feeder roads of 463.

9 DAYS AGO