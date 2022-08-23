Speed and experience could make this a bounce-back year at Winnebago

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Winnebago’s football teams have missed out on the playoffs since 2017. The Indians are determined to end that streak this year, and on paper, they have the personnel to do it.

The Indians have seven starters back on offense and defense from a team that went 3-6 last season. The first thing head coach Mark Helm wants to see out his young men is better execution.

“We’ve got to play cleaner. Too many turnovers last year. Blocking, tackling was subpar a lot of the season, so just the basic skills of the game we’ve got to improve on if we want to get back.

Senior Alec Weavel returns for his second year as the varsity quarterback. He passed for 751 yards last season with six touchdowns and seven interceptions.

“He had a really, good year,” said Helm. “I just told him when that touchdown to interception ratio swings is usually when you win games, so we’ve just got to be better with the ball, not just Alec but the whole team..”

“Really (I’m) just trying to go through the mental process of the game,” said Weavel. “Thinking things through a lot better, and I feel like I’ve gotten a lot better at that. Also, with better precision passes, just throwing through the defense.”

Bago could have one of the fastest backfields it has had in years. Fullbacks Brandon Wiggan and Lucas Cowman have good quickness, and halfbacks Logan Olson and Supreme Muhammad have excellent speed. Muhammad was the Big Northern Conference JV 100-meter champion in track in the spring.

“He’s going to get his carries, there’s no doubt,” said Helm. “We’re going to have a nice rotation there in the running back in the backfield.”

6’3 Drew Penitcoff gives Weavel a big receiver at one tight end. Senior Will Speltz has moved from fullback to play the other tight end. 6’4 Kolton Watts is another big receiver.

On defense Speltz will lead the way at middle linebacker. He was first team all-conference last year.

“Will just brings a sense of physicality,” said Helm. “He’s a hard-nosed kid. It seems like when Will’s going, everybody else steps it up a notch.”

“I’m very optimistic that we can turn things around,” said Speltz. “There’s a lot of great, new talent coming up from the junior class. I’m hoping we can get back into the playoffs with that talent.”

Some of the other key players on defense will be Watts, Weavel and Penticoff at defensive end., Xavier Heisler, Charlie Murray and Braden Naill at tackle, Cowman at linebacker, and Wiggan and Muhammad at cornerback.

