Macon, GA

13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 25)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have at least 12 months experience. Job Duties: Prepares orders by processing...
13WMAZ

Houston County Department of Drivers Services gets building upgrades

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The next time you go to renew your driver's license, you can expect a better picture, with Houston County Department of Drivers Services' new upgrades. The Department of Driver Services Commissioner Spencer R. Moore and members of Houston County joined for a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially reopen a newly-remodeled driver licensing center in Warner Robins.
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 21-28)

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'I call them family,': Baldwin Co. Fire Department helps teen fight for his dream. 18-year-old Garry Mitchem has always dreamed of becoming a firefighter for Baldwin County. His disability doesn't stop him from achieving that dream, or helping his community. "I love this fire department, I love Milledgeville, I love both the county and the community," he said.
13WMAZ

Macon-Bibb commissioner hosts block parties to curb gun violence

MACON, Ga. — Last year, Macon-Bibb rolled out its Macon Violence Prevention program to curb violent crime in Macon. Thursday, one of that program's partner agencies took a more lighthearted approach to their mission. They hosted a block party at Filmore Thomas Park. When you think of a block party with food, fun, games and a bounce house, you probably aren't thinking of guns. Exactly the point, says Commissioner Al Tillman.
wgxa.tv

Macon man wanted for entering auto in Monroe County

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in an entering auto investigation. The sheriff's office states that 37-year-old Deonta Keon Curry, of Macon, is wanted for the incident which occurred on August 15. Deputies state that Curry was last known to reside at...
13WMAZ

Crews fight house fire on Hitchcock Road in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bibb crews are battling a house fire on Hitchcock Road just off Jeffersonville Road Wednesday night. Macon-Bibb fire crews are on the scene putting out hot spots as smoke continues to billow from the roof of the house. According to Lt. Kyle Murray with Macon-Bibb Fire...
