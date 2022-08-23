Read full article on original website
GDOT: I-16 overpass demolition on Spring Street will cause detours, delays
MACON, Ga. — Bright red hot dogs and the smell of chili can only mean one thing: you're definitely at Nu-Way Weiners. "It's like we're one big family," said Chandler Moore, who's worked at the North Avenue location for about four years. Moore knows the back of the house...
Spring Street will close next week for demolition of the overpass on I-16
MACON, Ga. — Spring Street in Macon will be closed for part of next week to demolish the overpass bridge on Interstate 16. A release by the Georgia Department of Transportation said starting Wednesday, Aug. 31, the road will be closed from 10 p.m. - 5 a.m. each night.
Student Risk Screening Scale opt-out deadline concerns Houston County parents
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Houston County mom took to Facebook to share her concern over a section of this year's Houston County School District's student handbook. Within 72 hours, she had a lot of support from other Houston parents. The Houston County School District plans to start using...
Houston County Department of Drivers Services gets building upgrades
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The next time you go to renew your driver's license, you can expect a better picture, with Houston County Department of Drivers Services' new upgrades. The Department of Driver Services Commissioner Spencer R. Moore and members of Houston County joined for a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially reopen a newly-remodeled driver licensing center in Warner Robins.
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 21-28)
MACON, Ga. — 1. 'I call them family,': Baldwin Co. Fire Department helps teen fight for his dream. 18-year-old Garry Mitchem has always dreamed of becoming a firefighter for Baldwin County. His disability doesn't stop him from achieving that dream, or helping his community. "I love this fire department, I love Milledgeville, I love both the county and the community," he said.
Home of Macon’s first African-American doctor added to Historic Macon’s Fading Five
MACON, Ga. — The home of Macon's first African-American doctor has been added to Historic Macon's Fading Five. The 2022 list was released Thursday. The foundation goes through nominations each year to put the list together to draw attention to sites across Macon-Bibb County that could be lost due to development or neglect.
16 Tesla charging stations at Houston County Buc-ee's almost ready to be used
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Electric vehicle charging stations are popping up across the country, and now, Tesla has dropped some in Houston County, so in the coming days, you might see more Tesla cars near Russell Parkway. "They'll probably be at least half full most of the time," Roy...
Be aware of Georgia law as dove hunting season approaches
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Many folks will take their dogs hunting soon as dove season starts next Saturday. Here are some things you need to know to stay out of trouble with the game warden. Game Warden Wil Smith says the state is gearing up for the start of...
Houston County pulls out the win over Perry, Northside tops Peach and more in week 2 of high school football
MACON, Ga. — The high school football season in Central Georgia is just getting started. The second week of the season is in the books. There were plenty of upsets, close calls, and blowout wins to go around on Friday night, including a crazy finish between two of the top offenses in Central Georgia.
'Hurricane Hunters' used when collecting data on tropical systems
MACON, Ga. — September is the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, and this year is expected to be an active one. With potential many areas of development, specific data is crucial to diagnosing the status of the storm. Meteorologists nationwide rely on Hurricane Hunters to go into the...
Macon-Bibb commissioner hosts block parties to curb gun violence
MACON, Ga. — Last year, Macon-Bibb rolled out its Macon Violence Prevention program to curb violent crime in Macon. Thursday, one of that program's partner agencies took a more lighthearted approach to their mission. They hosted a block party at Filmore Thomas Park. When you think of a block party with food, fun, games and a bounce house, you probably aren't thinking of guns. Exactly the point, says Commissioner Al Tillman.
wgxa.tv
Macon man wanted for entering auto in Monroe County
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in an entering auto investigation. The sheriff's office states that 37-year-old Deonta Keon Curry, of Macon, is wanted for the incident which occurred on August 15. Deputies state that Curry was last known to reside at...
Peach County Schools partners with Atrium Health Navicent to provide virtual health services
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The Peach County School District and Atrium Health Navicent are working to expand health care, reduce disparities, and improve health through their new school-based virtual health services. Students and staff suffering with sore throats, coughs and colds, ear pains, and other common symptoms can meet...
Nearly 30-year career at Georgia National Fairgrounds comes to an end for Perry woman
PERRY, Ga. — A Perry woman has worked at the Georgia National Fairground for nearly three decades. Now, she's happily welcoming retirement. Anyone who has met miss Shelia can usually find her near the east gate. For nearly 30 years, Shelia Dugger has seen it all at the Georgia...
Central Georgia college students excited after loan forgiveness plan announcement
MACON, Ga. — For Kendra Jolly, a Central Georgia Technical College student, President Joe Biden's recent announcement on student forgiveness loans will help her out, she said. Biden is proposing forgiving student loans for some people who meet certain qualifications. If someone owes loans with the Department of Education...
Crews fight house fire on Hitchcock Road in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb crews are battling a house fire on Hitchcock Road just off Jeffersonville Road Wednesday night. Macon-Bibb fire crews are on the scene putting out hot spots as smoke continues to billow from the roof of the house. According to Lt. Kyle Murray with Macon-Bibb Fire...
