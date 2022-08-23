Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Update on Paul Heyman’s WWE Status
Since Brock Lesnar gave Paul Heyman an F-5 through the announce table at WWE SummerSlam, Heyman has not appeared on WWE television. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the idea has been to “sell the injuries from Lesnar’s F-5 for a lengthy period of time to make the spot mean something.”
stillrealtous.com
Roman Reigns Reveals Triple H’s Reaction To His “Daddy’s Not Here Anymore” Promo
There’s a new regime in charge of WWE, but Roman Reigns is still the top star in the company. Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and his momentum shows no signs of stopping. Triple H is now in charge of WWE creative, and during a recent appearance...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Stars To Compete On Celebrity Family Feud
Rey Mysterio and The Miz are set to face each other this Sunday, August 28, but it won't be in a WWE ring. The WWE Superstars and their families will be on "Celebrity Family Feud," with host Steve Harvey, according to ABC 4. Team Mysterio consists of Rey, his wife Angie Gutierrez, their kids Dominik Mysterio, and Aalyah Gutierrez, and Daniel Mallory, who is a friend of the family. They are competing for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
411mania.com
Stephanie McMahon Says She Offered to Take the Role as CEO of WWE, Notes Vince McMahon Still Majority Shareholder
– As previously reported, WWE announced the company’s second quarter earnings earlier today. Also, Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took part in a financial earnings call today, and she discussed her role as the new CEO of WWE. Below are some highlights from the earnings call (via Fightful):. Stephanie McMahon on...
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Main Eventer Addresses Possibility Of Taking On Roman Reigns And The Rock At WrestleMania
Rumors of The Rock taking on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania have been swirling around for a while now, as the two come from the same family and prestigious Anoa'i lineage. With Reigns currently holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, putting his dual titles on the line against his cousin is potentially an option for the Showcase of the Immortals. Of course, Reigns first has to defend those titles against Drew McIntyre, who will challenge for the belts at the upcoming WWE Clash at the Castle. But could McIntyre himself be added to the epic WrestleMania clash, making in a triple threat?
ComicBook
AEW Reveals Behind the Scenes Footage of CM Punk's Injury Aftermath on Rampage
AEW promised exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of CM Punk after his shocking AEW World Championship loss to Jon Moxley on tonight's Rampage, and the footage was delivered as promised. Later in the show fans got a quick recap of what happened on last week's Dynamite, showing the moment where Punk delivered a kick to Moxley that ended up with him grabbing his foot on the mat in clear pain. We then saw Punk being helped backstage, showing that he couldn't put any weight on the foot, and then he talked to the medical staff and trainers, giving more insight into what happened. You can watch the video in full below.
Yardbarker
WWE veteran says Randy Savage was told to stay away from Stephanie McMahon
Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell answered some questions on his podcast, titled "Story Time with Dutch Mantell." Dutch was asked to give his thoughts on the rumors of Randy Savage and Stephanie McMahon that have circulated over the years:. "It wasn't a rumor. It was basically, if I can say this,...
PWMania
WWE Star Injured on SmackDown
Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop vs. Sonya Deville and Natalya vs. Dana Brooke and Tamina vs. Xia Li and Shotzi in a four-way second chance match The WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament match took place on Friday’s episode of SmackDown. During the match, Brooke superplexed A.S.H from the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Looks Ready To Compete Ahead Of Rumored WWE Comeback
Sasha Banks' WWE future has been up in the air ever since she and Naomi walked out of an episode of "Raw" back in May following a dispute over their creative direction and booking. Both Superstars were subsequently suspended and buried on WWE programming, leading to speculation that they'd been released from their contracts. However, with Triple H now in charge of the company's creative direction, many fans and pundits expect "The Boss" to return to action soon. And if her latest photo update is any indication, she seems ready to compete again.
wrestlinginc.com
Photo: Brock Lesnar, Pat McAfee At Vince McMahon Birthday Party
A photo is doing the rounds on social media of Brock Lesnar and Pat McAfee standing outside the Waverly Inn restaurant in New York City, where Vince McMahon celebrated his 77th birthday with friends and family on Wednesday night. The photo can be seen here. As noted earlier, John Cena...
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Discusses Why He Never Had PPV Matches With Various Top WWE Stars
Jake 'The Snake' Roberts had a legendary career with an iconic finishing move in the DDT and moments fans still remember to this day. While Roberts was able to wrestle top wrestlers such as The Undertaker, Rick Rude, and Andre The Giant, there were multiple top stars that Roberts was never able to wrestle on a big stage.
wrestlinginc.com
Beth Phoenix Comments On Possible Match With Former Women's Champion
Beth Phoenix's in-ring WWE career mainly lasted from 2006 until 2012, however, like her husband Edge, the Glamazon has returned to the ring. Despite not wrestling very often, Phoenix has wrestled 10 matches since 2018, with most of those being tag team matches alongside Natalya. Phoenix does not appear to be against the idea of returning to WWE to wrestle once again, this time against another former WWE Women's Champion in Rhea Ripley.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
Former AEW Star Takes Victory Lap Over Thunder Rosa Rumors
Ivelisse has fired shots at the AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa after recent reports of Rosa being difficult to work with. A fan took to Twitter to say that she "might have actually been right about someone for a change" in reference to the heat between her and Rosa. In response, Ivelisse took to her page to post the following response:
PWMania
Ronda Rousey’s Creative Direction Heading Into WWE Clash at the Castle
Ronda Rousey is not expected to wrestle at WWE’s Clash at the Castle PLE, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. However, Rousey may still appear on the show, which is why she was reportedly brought back to television so quickly after being “suspended” in storyline.
wrestlinginc.com
Huge Update On WWE Programming Changing To TV-14
Looks like WWE will continue to keep their "Attitude" in check. PWInsider is reporting that while there were initial discussions about moving WWE programming from TV-PG to TV-14, any plans for maturing the content of WWE have dissipated. Speculation on this subject ran rampant back in July, when it was...
ComicBook
Big Update on WWE Moving Monday Night Raw to TV-14
Summer 2022 has been a historic season for professional wrestling. Vince McMahon officially retired from his corporate WWE positions, Paul "Triple H" Levesque was promoted to head of creative, and just last night Jon Moxley unified the AEW World Title in a shocking squash match against CM Punk. Before any of those stories unfolded, a report surfaced in mid-July that hinted at WWE taking its product in a more adult-oriented direction. On July 14th, Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast reported that WWE would be shifting Monday Night Raw back to a TV-14 rating. While this was never confirmed outright, Friday Night SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee alluded to the rumored change in a recent promo.
wrestlinginc.com
Billy Gunn Comments On Working With His Sons In AEW
WWE Hall of Famer and former multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion Billy Gunn has experienced a career resurgence in AEW at 58 years old. Gunn can typically be found on either "Dynamite" or "Rampage" every week in some capacity. Until recently, he appeared alongside his sons, the Gunn Club, who are now his storyline enemies. Very few children get to wrestle alongside or against their parents in wrestling. Austin and Colten Gunn, meanwhile, get the rare opportunity to do both in AEW.
wrestlinginc.com
Spoilers: Top WWE Star And Hall Of Famer Slated To Return On SmackDown
In the lead-up to next Saturday's Clash at the Castle premium live event in Cardiff, Wales, WWE will be taping back-to-back episodes of "SmackDown" at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, on Friday, August 26. According to Fightful Select, Xavier Woods and WWE Hall of Famer JBL are slated...
Comments / 1