hawaiipublicradio.org
Hawaiʻi-grown staples like ʻulu, kalo and ʻuala are now available recipe-ready at local retailers
A statistic most people in Hawaiʻi know is that 85% to 90% of our food is imported. But the food group in which we’re the least self-sufficient is staples like rice, wheat and potatoes. To help Hawaiʻi families shake their dependence on imported staples, the Hawaiʻi ʻUlu Cooperative...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Head of US Small Business Administration visits Hawaiʻi companies
The head of the U.S. Small Business Administration visited Hawaiʻi locations this week such as the ʻIolani Palace, Roy's in Hawaii Kai, and Maui Brewing in Kīhei. Isabella Guzman spoke with owners of small companies about surviving the pandemic and how the Inflation Reduction Act just passed by President Joe Biden could help them through the next phase of recovery. She talked to The Conversation about her visits to local businesses.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Analysis: Don’t blame outsiders for high housing costs in Hawaiʻi
There are a number of reasons for Hawaiʻi’s high housing costs. One factor some people talk about is buyers from outside the state. But the truth is a bit more complicated. You’ve heard it said, maybe even said it yourself, that outside buyers drive up the cost of housing in Hawaiʻi. There’s just one problem with that diagnosis. It doesn’t seem to be true, according to statistical analysis by the public policy think-tank Grassroot Institute of Hawaii.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Local researcher gets nearly $3M to help prevent vaping among rural youth
A University of Hawaiʻi researcher is getting nearly $3 million to develop a new program preventing rural youth from vaping. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that 18% of middle school students in the state use e-cigarettes. Of those students, 30% are of Native Hawaiian or...
