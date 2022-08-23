ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Head of US Small Business Administration visits Hawaiʻi companies

The head of the U.S. Small Business Administration visited Hawaiʻi locations this week such as the ʻIolani Palace, Roy's in Hawaii Kai, and Maui Brewing in Kīhei. Isabella Guzman spoke with owners of small companies about surviving the pandemic and how the Inflation Reduction Act just passed by President Joe Biden could help them through the next phase of recovery. She talked to The Conversation about her visits to local businesses.
Analysis: Don’t blame outsiders for high housing costs in Hawaiʻi

There are a number of reasons for Hawaiʻi’s high housing costs. One factor some people talk about is buyers from outside the state. But the truth is a bit more complicated. You’ve heard it said, maybe even said it yourself, that outside buyers drive up the cost of housing in Hawaiʻi. There’s just one problem with that diagnosis. It doesn’t seem to be true, according to statistical analysis by the public policy think-tank Grassroot Institute of Hawaii.
Local researcher gets nearly $3M to help prevent vaping among rural youth

A University of Hawaiʻi researcher is getting nearly $3 million to develop a new program preventing rural youth from vaping. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that 18% of middle school students in the state use e-cigarettes. Of those students, 30% are of Native Hawaiian or...
HONOLULU, HI

