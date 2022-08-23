ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Garbage rates in Salem going up in 2023 after council vote

By Whitney Woodworth, Salem Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42wLPy_0hROl6Rf00

The cost of trash service throughout Salem will get more expensive starting Jan. 1 following a Salem City Council vote Monday night.

Council voted unanimously for an 8.48% increase in Marion County for roll cart services and a 10.54% increase in Polk County for roll cart services.

The increase means most residential customers in Marion County will see an annual increase of approximately $32.40, or about $2.70 a month. Polk County customers will see an annual increase of $33, or $2.27 a month.

When the increase takes effect Jan. 1, the Marion County portion of Salem will have the second highest rate among a comparison of Oregon cities, second only to Gresham. Similarly-sized Eugene has a monthly rate of $24.65 while Salem-Marion County has a rate of $34.75 and Salem-Polk County has a rate of $29.05.

The increase was made at the behest of the Mid-Valley Garbage and Recycling Association, a body comprised of the six solid waste management haulers serving residents and businesses in Salem. Haulers cited inflation, increased labor costs and difficulties in the recycling market as the reasons for a price hike.

Garbage discount offered to some customers

The increase will be paired with the addition of service every other week and an increase in the discount on trash service provided to senior and disabled low-income customers from 10% to 20%.

The monthly rate for every-other-week service for a 20-gallon container would be $22.10 in Marion County and $17.35 in Polk County starting Jan. 1. The service was added following multiple requests from community members wanting to reduce their costs and cut their carbon footprint.

The 20% discount is offered as part of the city's Utility Rate Relief Program through Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency and is available to residential customers who are 60 years and older or disabled, are the named customer on their account and have a household income at or below 60% of the state median income.

City officials said they regulate rates to simulate competition and avoid monopolistic pricing.

The council voted following a public hearing.

Residents expressed frustration during written and public testimony about the existing level of service and cost of trash service.

"The garbage rate proposal for 2023 will create a hardship for larger low-income households that will see their garbage rates go up 8.48 -10.54% next year," said resident Jim Scheppke in his written testimony. "Small families and single persons will probably be able to avoid the increase by switching to 20-gallon EOW service, but this opportunity is not being afforded to larger families."

Resident Susann Kaltwasser said more needed to be done to adapt policies to reduce the amount of waste created by Salem residents.

"Salem is one of the highest generators of waste in Oregon," she said. "Not sure why Salem is so bad, but it is clear that we can and must do better. A variety of issues in the world are growing that will require that we all think harder about adopting new ways of living. Our landfills are eventually going to be full."

Some wondered why every-other-week service was not offered to larger containers for bigger households.

The unanimous vote was followed by another motion by councilor Linda Nishioka to direct staff to examine ways to focus on equity, combating climate change and recycling when setting policy of garbage rules and rates.

The motion also passed unanimously.

Councilor Chris Hoy said he wanted more to be done to increase awareness of the discount available to seniors and residents with disabilities.

He also pointed out that the council does not control the cost of fuel, recycling and inflation, it can only set the rate, which needed to be increased to keep the haulers profitable and in business.

Microvillage for the unshelteredCouncil approves funds for South Salem microshelter village on Turner Road SE

Reporter Whitney Woodworth covers city hall, economic development and business for the Statesman Journal. For questions, comments and news tips, email wmwoodworth@statesmanjournal.com, call 503-910-6616 or follow on Twitter @wmwoodworth

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hillsboro News-Times

The battle for Jackson East: How and why residents have fought

The rural residential neighborhood is officially changing to an industrial zone, but homeowners are still fighting. The tug of war over the Jackson East neighborhood in North Hillsboro has been going on for years. The public record, which the Hillsboro City Council used to vote on changing the rural residential neighborhood into an industrial zone this month, is nearly 900 pages long. It tells a tale of residents banding together to oppose a change that's been a decade in the making. Both sides say they aren't done working with each other to ensure that the transition is smooth. ...
HILLSBORO, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL VEHICLE/PEDESTRAIN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99E IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (August 26, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at approximately 4:28 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 99E near milepost 22. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound blue Toyota Corolla,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gresham, OR
City
Eugene, OR
County
Polk County, OR
Local
Oregon Government
County
Marion County, OR
City
Salem, OR
Polk County, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
Marion County, OR
Government
Salem, OR
Government
Portland Tribune

Explosion rocks downtown Portland food cart pod

Police and Fire Bureau are investigating the early Sunday blast where no one was reported injured.The Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire & Rescue are responding to an early Sunday explosion at the food cart pod located near the intersection of Southwest Fifth Avenue and Southwest Harvey Milk Street. No one was immediately reported injured. According to police, at 3:40 a.m. on Aug. 28, callers reported an explosion at the food cart pods in downtown Portland. Officers responded to find an explosion had shattered a large number of windows in the surrounding block. Officers searched the area...
PORTLAND, OR
hh-today.com

Still a railroad town after 152 years

Just about every weekday afternoon, a Portland & Western feight train enters Albany on the Toledo branch from the direction of Corvallis. If you like trains and happen to be cruising past on a bike, you’re likely to stop and watch, like this:. Usually the train stops on the...
ALBANY, OR
msn.com

This New Ramen Shop, Tucked Under the Hawthorne Bridge, Makes All Its Noodles In-House

The way hip hop heads talk about rap, or Red Sox fans talk about baseball — that’s how Ryan Callahan talks about ramen. As a teenager, he’d drive to Portland from Salem to eat his way through the city’s ramen shops. He spent his young adulthood in the depths of online ramen-head subreddits and internet communities, talking about the specifics of noodle extruders and tare ratios. He’s traveled to other cities to try bowls at buzzy pop-ups and lauded ramen shops. He talks about people like Keizo Shimamoto and Ramen Lord with reverence, lamenting the closure of the cult-favorite Ramen Shack in Orange County. It was that passion that fueled the opening of his house-made ramen cart in Salem.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hoy
clayconews.com

OSP SEEKING PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 26 IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, August 26, 2022 at approximately 2:30 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 26. The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound red Honda Accord, operated by Ryan Martin (43)...
West Linn Tidings

An open letter to ODOT Director Strickler

The lack of a vote on the tolls is not indicative of public involvement and customer service, it is quite the opposite. My husband and I have lived in Oregon for over two decades. Never have we seen ODOT allow garbage and biohazardous materials including syringes and human waste to pile up along the rights of way of I-205 and I-5 to the extent that they are now. We have recently been on road trips in several other states including our neighboring states of Washington and California. None of them look like they have been abandoned by those states' DOTs like...
WEST LINN, OR
Lincoln City Homepage

Mayoral outburst over councilor’s cost questions

At Monday’s Lincoln City City Council meeting, Mayor Susan Wahlke shouted down and cut off Councilor Riley Hoagland as he questioned city staff about spending tax dollars on a proposed project. The project in question concerns a new technology that will replace human meter readers with radio transmitted readings...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
hh-today.com

City vacates street to help Helping Hands

Three members of the Albany City Council plus the mayor Wednesday pushed through a move to vacate or abandon a short section of Jefferson Street, an action the Helping Hands homeless shelter needs to expand. As authorized by the council at a work session March 7, the vacation of the...
ALBANY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#City Hall#Solid Waste Management#Garbage#Recycling Association
kykn.com

Portland General Electric’s Decommissioned Boardman Plant to Complete a Major Milestone

What: Portland General Electric (PGE) contractors will safely knock down the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman coal plant – Oregon’s last coal fired power plant, which ceased operations in 2020. This milestone event, which will feature remarks from Eastern Oregon community representatives and local clean energy leaders, is an opportunity to acknowledge Boardman’s role in Oregon’s energy history and to celebrate the clean energy future ahead.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
Statesman Journal

Statesman Journal

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
690K+
Views
ABOUT

StatesmanJournal.com is the home page of Salem, Oregon, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, travel and opinions. Stay informed with Willamette Valley news.

 http://statesmanjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy