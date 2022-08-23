Tim Scott speaks at Congressman Duncan's Faith and Freedom BBQ

Senator Tim Scott was in attendance to show support for Congressman Jeff Duncan at his Faith and Freedom event in Anderson Monday night. The Senator talked about how faith is a huge part of America's core values. He would elaborate more on the tradition of America as a faith based nation. Senator Scott would go on to talk about how the event serves as a chance for like minded people to gather together. He appeared on the Charlie James Show live from the event Monday, the full interview is below. Photos from the event are below as well.

Congressman Duncan in media row at Monday's event Photo credit Rob Jones

stage before the event Photo credit Rob Jones