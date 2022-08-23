Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
BDS School Safety Presentations across all middle and high schools
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay county sheriff Tommy Ford and Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt are on a mission to keep local students safe. The two traveled to several high and middle schools Thursday to discuss the importance of school safety and the superintendent is sending a message to students.
20 Bay District Schools teachers resign during the first week
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – At the beginning of the school year, 20 resignations took place in Bay District Schools. Staff shortages are no surprise across all levels of education throughout the Country and Bay County. Executive Director of Human Resources Holly Buchanan said, “Bay District is doing their best to equip new hires in […]
WJHG-TV
Beloved Bay County local celebrates 80th birthday
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Beulah Bowers celebrated her 80th birthday with a surprise celebration at the Callaway Recreation Center, Saturday afternoon. Miss Bowers is a local member of the Macedonia Baptist Church in Panama City and has given back to the community in numerous ways. Her daughter, Tammie Mars said she is a loved Bay County local who has touched the lives of many.
WJHG-TV
Gospel Explosion Youth Revival 2022
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A local ministry brought the community together through gospel music and dance this afternoon at Rutherford High School. The Gospel Explosion Youth Revival is an annual event, and typically it’s held at local churches in the area. But this year organizers say they wanted to open it up to the community.
Update: Investigators say ‘laced’ brownie story was a lie
UPDATE 3:30 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Mowat Middle School student who said he ate a laced brownie given to him by another student was lying, school officials, said Wednesday. The lie kicked off an investigation and school officials sent a notice out to parents warning about the dangers of allowing kids to […]
WJHG-TV
New medical campus coming to PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Both residents and visitors of Panama City Beach will no longer have to cross the bridge for health care. Down the intersection of State Road 79 and Phillip Griffitts Senior Parkway, land is cleared for a new medical facility to be built right in the heart of PCB. Builders will start by constructing the medical offices and a hospital will come next.
BCSO: Child molestation suspect connected to youth football programs
UPDATE: August 24, 2022 7:00 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It only took one parent notifying the Bay County Sheriff’s Office to reveal there could be several local minors being sexually abused. The suspect is 31-year-old Zackary Peterson from Panama City. Peterson coached many youth football teams in and around Bay County. “So we’re […]
WCTV
Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
wtvy.com
Three charged after altercations at high school sporting event
CHIPLEY, FL. (WTVY) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received tips of potential fighting that was supposed to occur during the Chipley High School Football game on August 19th. The school’s Resource Officer requested extra back up in attempt to prevent an altercation or respond if one occurred.
Holmes County crushes Graceville in home shutout
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Holmes County football team cruised past Graceville 51-0 at to open their season at Memorial Field Friday night. The Blue Devils improved to 1-0 and will visit North Bay Haven on Friday, September 2. The Tigers fell to 0-1 and will have next week off before hosting Sneads on Friday, […]
Liberty County shuts out Vernon in home opener
BRISTOl, Fla. (WMBB) – The Liberty County football team shut out Vernon 21-0 at home on Friday night. The Bulldogs improved to 1-0 and will host Bozeman on Friday, September 2. The Yellowjackets fell to 0-1 and will host Franklin County on Friday, September.
Northwest Florida fair returns with $5 entry
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Northwest Florida Fair Association will hold its fair from Sept. 27 to Oct. 7 at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds in Fort Walton Beach. Fair operations manager Brian Sparling told WKRG News 5 that the 2022 fair will not be a free entry like 2021. Entry will cost a […]
Callaway residents can now enjoy three new parks
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Callaway city leaders have been restoring parks damaged during Hurricane Michael. They spent the last year completing three parks, two old and one that’s brand new. Their plan is to spread the parks around the city, making them easily accessible to everyone. In the current city budget, Callaway commissioners had enough […]
Sneads honors officer shot in the line of duty
SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — The town of Sneads came together to recognize and celebrate a hometown hero Saturday. The Sneads Police Department held a benefit for Sgt. Brett Preston, who was shot in the line of duty last month. Hundreds turned out to thank Preston for his service. “This makes me want to come back […]
WJHG-TV
Construction continues on Sunnyside Park beach access gates
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been a hot topic being talked about among residents on the very west end of Panama City Beach, as six big metal gates were put in at Sunnyside beach access points just before the 4th of July. Construction was put on pause when a petition was filed to challenge the permit, but as of earlier this month, that permit is now officially standing.
This State Park is Home to Florida's Highest Waterfall and Has an Interesting Historical Background.
All of Florida's state parks are unique and arguably have beautiful natural features, but not all of them have a waterfall. Falling Waters State Park not only has a waterfall, but it has the highest waterfall in Florida that empties into a sinkhole. The Park's natural features may appeal to birders and nature lovers. And it has a unique historical background that history buffs may appreciate.
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Emergency Operations Advises of Alternating Lane Closures on Hwy 77 Over Weekend
There will be north and southbound alternating lane closures on State Road (S.R.) 77 just north of Crystal Lake Drive in Washington County for approximately .25 miles from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 as crews perform paving operations. Flaggers and advanced warning signage will assist in directing...
WJHG-TV
Dogs and Drinks held a “paw-tastic” event for International Dog Day
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Dogs and Drinks is a supervised dog park on Harrison Avenue that has it’s very own bar. To celebrate International Dog Day, the venue had an event for people to bring their furry friends for some fun. The event included a food truck, foam...
Chipley dominates Rutherford in home shutout
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Chipley football team kept last season’s momentum going with a 41-0 shutout win over the Rutherford Rams. Chipley improves to 1-0 to start the season and will host back-to-back Alabama state champions, Pike Liberal Arts, on Friday, September 2. Rutherford falls to 0-1 and will host Blountstown on Thursday, September […]
WJHG-TV
Congressman Dunn, local law enforcement leaders fighting Opioid epidemic
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Opioid epidemic is an issue across the nation and Florida is not immune. It’s an issue that tears at the fabric of most communities in the state. “We’ve got a new epidemic, pandemic crisis and it’s Fentanyl,” Florida’s 2nd Congressional District Congressman Neal...
