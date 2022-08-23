Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
New York man arrested in Northeast Kingdom on $20,000 warrant for drug trafficking, false information
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. — A New York man was arrested on Saturday in St. Johnsbury for an active $20,000 arrest warrant connected to drug trafficking and false information to police officers. Michael PauPaw, 24 of Far Rockaway, N.Y, had that active warrant out of Windsor County Superior Court, related...
WCAX
Man charged with negligent operation after sideswiping police cruiser
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington motorist is facing multiple charges after police say he sideswiped into a police car that made a traffic stop. This is video of the damage to the police vehicle. Williston Police say an officer was making a traffic stop in that cruiser with the blue emergency lights on. That s when 43-year old Amir Pickersgill allegedly crashed into the police car and took off southbound on I-89 at around 2:00AM this morning. Another officer finally stopped the black Ford pickup truck. No one was injured.
WCAX
Burlington Police confirm Friday night stabbing
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Channel 3 has confirmed there was a stabbing on Riverside avenue on Friday night. At last check, Burlington Police and Fire were both on scene there. We know one person was brought to the hospital in an ambulance. Police are not releasing any more information at this time.
mynbc5.com
Several cows killed after storm destroys barn on Rutland County farm
DANBY, Vt. — Community members helped to pick up the pieces at a Rutland County farm on Saturday after it was damaged during Friday night's storm. Chris Garrow Billings sent NBC5 News photos from the Bromley Farm, after spending the day with community members cleaning up. Billings said the...
WCAX
In the Garden: Fixing dead grass
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the summer months wind down, have you found dead spots in your grass? In this week’s In the Garden, Sharon Meyer and Charlie Nardozzi show us how to fix that.
WCAX
Driver runs red light, causing crash in Lyndon
LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - 25-year old Yulisa Gonzalez is charged with negligent operation, leaving the scene of a crash and disorderly conduct, after VT State Police say she ran a red light and crashed into another car carrying five people on Friday. Gonzalez, with addresses in Maine and Arizona is...
newportdispatch.com
Four arrested in connection to Newport shooting
NEWPORT – Multiple shots were fired into a home on Thursday night in Newport, and police have arrested four people in connection with that case. Newport police received multiple calls at around 5:15 p.m. reporting possible gunshots in the area of Third Street and Prospect Street. Upon initial investigation,...
WCAX
Police arrest 4 in Newport shooting
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A shooting in Newport has led to four arrests, but police say none of them was the triggerman. Newport Police say multiple shots were fired into a home Thursday night at about 5:15 p.m. They say several people were inside the three-family property on 3rd Street at the time but that no one was hurt.
Sarah George and state police disagree over whether to charge Shelburne police officer
Cpl. Jon Marcoux, the Shelburne Police Department’s public information officer, is under investigation and was put on administrative leave for discharging a weapon during a Jan. 23 incident. Read the story on VTDigger here: Sarah George and state police disagree over whether to charge Shelburne police officer.
newportdispatch.com
Police: Drunk woman arrested after crash in Lyndon
LYNDON — A 25-year-old woman from Arizona was arrested in Lyndon yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of an intoxicated woman walking around causing a disturbance in the area of Main Street at around 11:15 p.m. Prior to police arrival, the woman drove off in a vehicle going north...
PHOTOS: Vermont's 'oldest fair' draws cows, cars and crowds
The Caledonia County Fair continues through Sunday evening in Lyndonville. Read the story on VTDigger here: PHOTOS: Vermont's 'oldest fair' draws cows, cars and crowds.
WCAX
Burlington businesses provide stab resistant vests to Howard Center outreach team
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Stab proof vests will now be part of the Howard Center Street Outreach Team’s apparel. The Burlington Business Association raised $5,000 from private donors including local businesses to outfit one vest per outreach team member. The Howard Center Outreach Team meets people where they are...
mychamplainvalley.com
Police seek alleged suspect in Newport shooting
Newport, VT — A shooting Thursday in Newport led to the arrest of four people on multiple charges while police continue to search for a man they believe is connected to the incident. At around 5:15 pm, the Newport Police received multiple calls of shots being fired into a...
mynbc5.com
Police: Man who embezzled from food bank also stole from church
LYNDON, Vt. — A man who was charged with stealing money from a local church has now been cited for embezzlement from an area food bank. The Lyndonville Police Department said Gerald Prevost, 72, of Lyndon wrote more than $75,000 in checks to himself and others while he was the treasurer of the Lyndon Area Thrift Store and Emergency Food Shelf.
Burlington man charged with attempted murder
Abukar Hilowle, 19, is being held without bail at Northwest Correctional Facility.
mynbc5.com
Four people arrested following shooting incident
NEWPORT, Vt. — Newport police arrested four people on Thursday after multiple shots were fired into a home. Police say they began receiving multiple calls on Thursday around 5:15 p.m. about possible gunshots. An investigation found that multiple shots were fired into a three-family property on Third Street. Several...
WCAX
What to do: Sunday, August 28
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at some of the events happening in our region for Sunday, August 28, 2022. The Howard Center is hosting the 12th annual Zoe’s Race, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. At Burlington’s Oakledge park, there will be a...
Bridgeport woman with terminal cancer sues Vermont over residency requirement for assisted suicide
A Bridgeport woman with cancer sued Vermont on Thursday for allowing only its own residents to take advantage of a state law that lets people who are terminally ill end their own lives.
WCAX
Police: Tractor operator used drugs prior to fatal motorcycle crash
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities have charged an Enosburg farm worker with using drugs prior to a fatal motorcycle crash that killed a Milton man back in May. The crash happened May 6 on Route 105 in Sheldon. Vermont State Police say Jason Kennison of Enosburg was under the influence of drugs when he pulled his tractor out in front of the motorcycle operated by Rodney Hall, 71, of Milton. Hall died of his injuries.
newportdispatch.com
Police: Man arrested in Lyndon facing multiple charges
LYNDON — A 38-year-old man is facing multiple charges following an incident in Lyndon last week. Police say on August 19, they identified a man at a gas station on Broad Street who had several warrants for his arrest. The man, identified as Tyge Searl, of Sutton, allegedly gave...
