ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCAX

Man charged with negligent operation after sideswiping police cruiser

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington motorist is facing multiple charges after police say he sideswiped into a police car that made a traffic stop. This is video of the damage to the police vehicle. Williston Police say an officer was making a traffic stop in that cruiser with the blue emergency lights on. That s when 43-year old Amir Pickersgill allegedly crashed into the police car and took off southbound on I-89 at around 2:00AM this morning. Another officer finally stopped the black Ford pickup truck. No one was injured.
WCAX

Burlington Police confirm Friday night stabbing

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Channel 3 has confirmed there was a stabbing on Riverside avenue on Friday night. At last check, Burlington Police and Fire were both on scene there. We know one person was brought to the hospital in an ambulance. Police are not releasing any more information at this time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
WCAX

In the Garden: Fixing dead grass

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the summer months wind down, have you found dead spots in your grass? In this week’s In the Garden, Sharon Meyer and Charlie Nardozzi show us how to fix that.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Driver runs red light, causing crash in Lyndon

LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - 25-year old Yulisa Gonzalez is charged with negligent operation, leaving the scene of a crash and disorderly conduct, after VT State Police say she ran a red light and crashed into another car carrying five people on Friday. Gonzalez, with addresses in Maine and Arizona is...
LYNDON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Four arrested in connection to Newport shooting

NEWPORT – Multiple shots were fired into a home on Thursday night in Newport, and police have arrested four people in connection with that case. Newport police received multiple calls at around 5:15 p.m. reporting possible gunshots in the area of Third Street and Prospect Street. Upon initial investigation,...
NEWPORT, VT
WCAX

Police arrest 4 in Newport shooting

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A shooting in Newport has led to four arrests, but police say none of them was the triggerman. Newport Police say multiple shots were fired into a home Thursday night at about 5:15 p.m. They say several people were inside the three-family property on 3rd Street at the time but that no one was hurt.
NEWPORT, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Statue Of Liberty
newportdispatch.com

Police: Drunk woman arrested after crash in Lyndon

LYNDON — A 25-year-old woman from Arizona was arrested in Lyndon yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of an intoxicated woman walking around causing a disturbance in the area of Main Street at around 11:15 p.m. Prior to police arrival, the woman drove off in a vehicle going north...
LYNDON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mychamplainvalley.com

Police seek alleged suspect in Newport shooting

Newport, VT — A shooting Thursday in Newport led to the arrest of four people on multiple charges while police continue to search for a man they believe is connected to the incident. At around 5:15 pm, the Newport Police received multiple calls of shots being fired into a...
NEWPORT, VT
mynbc5.com

Police: Man who embezzled from food bank also stole from church

LYNDON, Vt. — A man who was charged with stealing money from a local church has now been cited for embezzlement from an area food bank. The Lyndonville Police Department said Gerald Prevost, 72, of Lyndon wrote more than $75,000 in checks to himself and others while he was the treasurer of the Lyndon Area Thrift Store and Emergency Food Shelf.
LYNDON, VT
mynbc5.com

Four people arrested following shooting incident

NEWPORT, Vt. — Newport police arrested four people on Thursday after multiple shots were fired into a home. Police say they began receiving multiple calls on Thursday around 5:15 p.m. about possible gunshots. An investigation found that multiple shots were fired into a three-family property on Third Street. Several...
NEWPORT, VT
WCAX

What to do: Sunday, August 28

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at some of the events happening in our region for Sunday, August 28, 2022. The Howard Center is hosting the 12th annual Zoe’s Race, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. At Burlington’s Oakledge park, there will be a...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Police: Tractor operator used drugs prior to fatal motorcycle crash

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities have charged an Enosburg farm worker with using drugs prior to a fatal motorcycle crash that killed a Milton man back in May. The crash happened May 6 on Route 105 in Sheldon. Vermont State Police say Jason Kennison of Enosburg was under the influence of drugs when he pulled his tractor out in front of the motorcycle operated by Rodney Hall, 71, of Milton. Hall died of his injuries.
MILTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police: Man arrested in Lyndon facing multiple charges

LYNDON — A 38-year-old man is facing multiple charges following an incident in Lyndon last week. Police say on August 19, they identified a man at a gas station on Broad Street who had several warrants for his arrest. The man, identified as Tyge Searl, of Sutton, allegedly gave...
LYNDON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy