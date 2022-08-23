Read full article on original website
Temple takes down McKinney with a strong defensive performance
MCKINNEY, TX (FOX 44) — Stellar defense and a good outing from quarterback Reese Rumfield helped the Temple Wildcats to a 17-10 win over McKinney to open the season. Temple returns home for a matchup against Willis High School on Friday, September 2nd at 7 p.m.
Connally coasts to a win over Mexia
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — To open Friday night football in 2022, the Connally Cadets rolled over Mexia, 65-20. Connally travels to La Vega on Friday, September 2nd at Smithson Valley at 7:00 pm. The Mexia Black Cats stay at home to take on defending state-champion Franklin on Friday,...
KWTX broadcasting Killeen ISD high football games on the Central Texas CW
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - KWTX is kicking off high school football across Central Texas by broadcasting - on air and online - five Killeen ISD football games. This is the second season KWTX has embarked on broadcasting games live with the first season being in 2020 when the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic left many fans unable to attend games in person because of restrictions.
Truax Plumbing Play of the Week: La Vega’s Bryson Roland
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Truax Plumbing Play of the Week for week one of the 2022 high school football season comes from La Vega running back Bryson Roland, who turned what looked like a short gain into a long touchdown run. Tune in next week to find...
WATCH LIVE: Harker Heights vs. Ellison High on Thursday Night
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - All American Chevrolet of Killeen and KWTX are teaming up to bring you Central Texas high school football live on Thursday nights. You can watch tonight’s game between Harker Heights and Ellison High on the Central Texas CW12. You can also watch it live online here.
Texas High School Football Scores: Week 1 of 2022
SAN ANGELO, TX — Texas high school football scores for week one of the 2022 season. San Angelo Central High School Bobcats are in Killeen facing the Shoemaker Wolves. See over 60 high school football scores here.
No. 7 La Vega starts the season with a win over No. 10 Kennedale
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — La Vega made an early season statement on Friday, as the seventh-ranked Pirates raced past No. 10 Kennedale 34-7. Next up for La Vega is a matchup against Connally on Friday, September 2nd at 7:30 pm.
Best in Belton, Texas – This Highest Rated Taco Spot Comes Highly Recommend
I think it's safe to say that not all tacos are created equally. Some are just better than others but if you're looking for the best in Temple or Belton, Texas, there is one place that is getting more love than others. According to Yelp reviews, Los Compadres Street Tacos...
Killeen ISD Hosts Dedication Ceremony For Joseph L. Searles III Stadium
KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) – A local legend is getting a new Killeen ISD football stadium dedicated under his name. Joseph L. Searles III, graduated from Killeen High School in the 1959 being one of the first African American’s to do this in the integrated school district. It’s an amazing experience here at the stadium […]
Waco-area schools work through teacher exodus
Skye Thomas, a 24-year-old Baylor University graduate teaching at River Valley Middle School, said she has always wanted to be a teacher. Now in her third year in the profession, she has seen the makings of what is often referred to as a widespread teacher shortage. She said many of her colleagues have burned out and left the work they loved after years of public disrespect and lack of positive change.
Richard Karr Motors Player You Can Count On: China Spring’s Cash McCollum
CHINA SPRING, TX (FOX 44) — The Richard Karr Motors Player You Can Count On for week one is China Spring quarterback Cash McCollum, who threw for three touchdowns in the Cougars’ win over Lorena. Tune in next week to see who brings home the award in week...
Catch ‘Godspell’ this weekend!
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Silent House and the Waco Civic Theatre are putting on a special series of performances of Godspell this weekend. You can get your tickets for the shows here. FOX 44’s Bart Cox went to the final dress rehearsal and spoke to the people who...
A few showers Monday, but wetter by mid-week
Rain chances look to continue through at least part of Labor Day weekend. -- Nick Bannin
Midway ISD schools on brief lockout
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Some Midway ISD campuses were forced into a brief lockout early Thursday morning following what authorities describe as a road rage incident with gunfire. According to Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin, the middle and high school campuses were secured as a precautionary measure while a suspect was being sought by police in the area of State Highway 84 and Imperial Drive.
Keep Your Eyes Peeled for the Most Wanted Criminals in Bell County, Texas
Crime is an unfortunate part of life. Sadly, Bell County, Texas has seen its share of nefarious activity as well. We've recently talked about some of Texas' most wanted being captured (and more taking their place on the list), but there are certain individuals who have committed crimes here in our neck of the woods who remain at large.
Thousands attend Karem Shrine Classics Car Show
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco’s Karem Shriners are getting their message out to over 2,500 people through its annual event!. The 15th annual Karem Shrine Classics Car Show took place Saturday at the organization’s headquarters, located at 400 Karem Circle. Attendees were treated to an impressive display of more than 170 cars, trucks and motorcycles!
Arrests made in connection with murder of Waco woman
GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Gatesville residents were arrested on Tuesday, August 23 by Coryell County Sheriff’s Deputies on charges related to the murder of a Waco woman. The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday, August 27 that 57-year-old Betsy Ayers Robinson, of Gatesville, has been...
Central Texas organization spays and neuters feral cats
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - According to PETA, there are between 60 and 100 million feral, or stray cats, in the U.S. In Killeen mobile home parks in particular can see a high number of feral cats as people move out and leave their furry friends. The sheer number of...
Waco community rallies around family who lost everything to electrical fire
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco family is still picking up the pieces after an electrical fire left the couple without a home or any belongings. Now, their community is coming together, having held a benefit for the Ratliff family to help them get back on their feet. it’s been...
Lakeway cookie maker wins $20,000 H-E-B prize
A Lakeway mom who began baking cookies after her son endured heart disease won a major prize Wednesday from Texas' largest grocery store chain.
