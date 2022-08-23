ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox44news.com

Temple takes down McKinney with a strong defensive performance

MCKINNEY, TX (FOX 44) — Stellar defense and a good outing from quarterback Reese Rumfield helped the Temple Wildcats to a 17-10 win over McKinney to open the season. Temple returns home for a matchup against Willis High School on Friday, September 2nd at 7 p.m.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Connally coasts to a win over Mexia

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — To open Friday night football in 2022, the Connally Cadets rolled over Mexia, 65-20. Connally travels to La Vega on Friday, September 2nd at Smithson Valley at 7:00 pm. The Mexia Black Cats stay at home to take on defending state-champion Franklin on Friday,...
WACO, TX
KWTX

KWTX broadcasting Killeen ISD high football games on the Central Texas CW

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - KWTX is kicking off high school football across Central Texas by broadcasting - on air and online - five Killeen ISD football games. This is the second season KWTX has embarked on broadcasting games live with the first season being in 2020 when the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic left many fans unable to attend games in person because of restrictions.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Truax Plumbing Play of the Week: La Vega’s Bryson Roland

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Truax Plumbing Play of the Week for week one of the 2022 high school football season comes from La Vega running back Bryson Roland, who turned what looked like a short gain into a long touchdown run. Tune in next week to find...
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
City
Killeen, TX
Local
Texas Football
Killeen, TX
Football
Killeen, TX
Sports
KWTX

WATCH LIVE: Harker Heights vs. Ellison High on Thursday Night

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - All American Chevrolet of Killeen and KWTX are teaming up to bring you Central Texas high school football live on Thursday nights. You can watch tonight’s game between Harker Heights and Ellison High on the Central Texas CW12. You can also watch it live online here.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Fnf#Killeen High School#American Football#Fnf Preview#Tx#Fox#Temple High School#Chaparral
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area schools work through teacher exodus

Skye Thomas, a 24-year-old Baylor University graduate teaching at River Valley Middle School, said she has always wanted to be a teacher. Now in her third year in the profession, she has seen the makings of what is often referred to as a widespread teacher shortage. She said many of her colleagues have burned out and left the work they loved after years of public disrespect and lack of positive change.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Catch ‘Godspell’ this weekend!

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Silent House and the Waco Civic Theatre are putting on a special series of performances of Godspell this weekend. You can get your tickets for the shows here. FOX 44’s Bart Cox went to the final dress rehearsal and spoke to the people who...
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KWTX

Midway ISD schools on brief lockout

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Some Midway ISD campuses were forced into a brief lockout early Thursday morning following what authorities describe as a road rage incident with gunfire. According to Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin, the middle and high school campuses were secured as a precautionary measure while a suspect was being sought by police in the area of State Highway 84 and Imperial Drive.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Thousands attend Karem Shrine Classics Car Show

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco’s Karem Shriners are getting their message out to over 2,500 people through its annual event!. The 15th annual Karem Shrine Classics Car Show took place Saturday at the organization’s headquarters, located at 400 Karem Circle. Attendees were treated to an impressive display of more than 170 cars, trucks and motorcycles!
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Arrests made in connection with murder of Waco woman

GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Gatesville residents were arrested on Tuesday, August 23 by Coryell County Sheriff’s Deputies on charges related to the murder of a Waco woman. The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday, August 27 that 57-year-old Betsy Ayers Robinson, of Gatesville, has been...
GATESVILLE, TX
msn.com

Central Texas organization spays and neuters feral cats

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - According to PETA, there are between 60 and 100 million feral, or stray cats, in the U.S. In Killeen mobile home parks in particular can see a high number of feral cats as people move out and leave their furry friends. The sheer number of...
KILLEEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy