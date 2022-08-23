Read full article on original website
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
Durham police investigating stabbing near NCCU campus; victim not a student
Durham Police said they found someone who had been stabbed at the intersection of South Alston Avenue and East Lawson St.
Police investigate crash involving cars, motorcycle in Durham
Durham, N.C. — Emergency crews on Sunday responded to a crash involving at least two cars and motorcycle. The crash was reported around 12:30 a.m. on Allendown Drive off N.C. Highway 55. No serious injuries were reported. WRAL News is reaching out to police to learn more about the...
Carjacking and stabbing reported near North Carolina Central University: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say a stabbing and a carjacking occurred near North Carolina Central University Sunday morning. Police said at 10:24 a.m., a stabbing and a carjacking occurred near East Lawson Street and Alston Street. It is unknown if the two incidents are related. Police did...
Pregnant woman talking after being shot in the head at New Bern Avenue intersection
Raleigh, N.C. — The family of a pregnant woman says she is in critical condition but has been able to speak and respond to doctors after being shot in the head. The mother of 25-year-old Maya Sherrod, said the bullet is still in her daughter's head after she was shot while riding in the back seat of Hyundai Sonata.
One found dead in Durham apartment fire: officials
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Durham Fire Department say one person has died in a fire at an apartment building Sunday morning. At about 8:28 a.m., fire crews received a call about someone being trapped in a fire on Wood Cottage Court. Officials say 28 firefighters and...
NC Central alerts students to stabbing, carjacking
Durham, N.C. — North Carolina Central University on Sunday sent an alert to students after a stabbing and carjacking were reported near campus. The incident was reported before 10:30 a.m. near East Lawson Street and Alston Avenue, just east of campus and not far from Chidley Residence Hall and the nursing school.
Woman in car backs over child in Raleigh driveway, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after he was hit by a car in a Raleigh driveway Saturday afternoon, police said. The incident happened around 1:25 p.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Bayfield Drive, which is in a neighborhood just off Western Boulevard near Interstate 440, according to Ralegh police.
Shoppers scatter at Crabtree Valley Mall after fight breaks out: Raleigh Police
There was a heavy police presence at Crabtree Valley Mall on Saturday evening after a fight broke out. No shots were fired, Raleigh police said.
Victim identified as teenager in fatal Chapel Hill shooting, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old was killed in a Chapel Hill shooting late Thursday, according to police. Friday afternoon, police confirmed it was Rahzel Tyreek Jenkins of Chapel Hill who was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. The shooting was reported just after 11:30 p.m....
40 years looming if felon convicted for shooting pregnant Raleigh woman in head
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A convicted felon accused of shooting a pregnant woman while she was riding in a car on Thursday faced a judge today. Tyler Kirby faces multiple charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting a weapon in an occupied vehicle. He...
Bodies of 2 teens found near Graham apartment complex, police say
GRAHAM, N.C. — The Graham Police Department has launched an investigation after two 16-year-old boys were found shot to death Thursday in a wooded area near a Graham apartment complex. According to a news release, officers were initially called to the Graham Village Apartments on East Hanover Road at...
Police: Pregnant woman shot in car by convicted felon; suspect caught in Garner
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pregnant woman was shot in her car in the head near an east Raleigh intersection with the suspected shooter, a convicted felon, caught in Garner, police said. The police departments in Raleigh and Garner said the incident happened Thursday near the intersection of North...
2 16-year-old boys found dead in wooded area from gunshots: Graham PD
Graham Police said their bodies were found Thursday in a wooded area behind an apartment complex .
Person seriously injured after being hit by car at New Bern Avenue intersection
Raleigh, N.C. — One person was seriously injured after being hit by a car on Saturday night. The crash happened at Sunny Brook Road and New Bern Avenue just before 9 p.m. Police did not release any additional information.
‘Chameleon Beard Bandit’ sentenced to 15 years after robbing NC banks, including 1 in Durham
A man, known as the Chameleon Beard Bandit, who robbed multiple Bank of America banks, including a branch in Durham, has been sentenced to 180 months in prison after pleading guilty to all robberies, the Department of Justice said.
Man charged after pregnant woman shot in the head at Raleigh intersection
Raleigh, N.C. — A pregnant woman was rushed to the hospital after a shooting Thursday at the intersection of Raleigh Boulevard and New Bern Avenue. Maya Sherrod, 25, is one month pregnant according to her boyfriend, Tyshaun Debnam. He believes road rage triggered the shooting and says she was hit in the head.
Shooting at major Raleigh intersection leaves one hospitalized
A person was injured after a shooting at the intersection of Raleigh Blvd. and New Bern Avenue on Thursday afternoon. Multiple police vehicles were blocking the road around 2:30 p.m., not allowing traffic to pass. Not much is known about what led up to the shooting. A gray sedan in...
Holly Springs man charged in NC murder: police
SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Surf City police said a man who was wanted in a homicide investigation is now in custody. Surf City Police Chief Phillip Vorhees told WNCT’s Claire Curry the suspect, Charles Haywood, 22, of Holly Springs, was taken into custody just before 10:30 a.m. after turning himself in. The man was wanted after a body was found late Wednesday night at the Exotic Hemp Company, located on Hwy. 50 at the Triton Village Plaza.
Winston-Salem rental scam suspect arrested again after more victims come forward
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Triad man faces more charges after police said he ran a rental scheme involving houses he did not own and collected tens of thousands of dollars from victims. Winston-Salem police said more victims came forward and a warrant for Khalil Rynes' arrest was taken out...
I-40 eastbound reopens after deadly crash near Cary
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian died after a wreck on Interstate 40 that closed all four eastbound lanes for nearly three hours Saturday afternoon and evening. The crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at mile marker 291 near Cary Towne Boulevard. The pedestrian, a man, died after he...
