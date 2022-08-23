Read full article on original website
Mass evacuation ordered, emergency declared in eastern Arizona flooding
The Southwest's dangerous flooding Monday overwhelmed the Old West town of Duncan, Arizona, prompting "mass evacuation" and a local state of emergency. The Duncan Valley Rural Fire District declared the "mass evacuation of flood prone areas in Duncan" early Monday, listing more than a dozen streets in the 712-person town as subject to the order.
A godsend | Cut off from town, Cliff, Gila residents rally to feed bridge workers
When a crisis cuts your community off from its nearest grocery store for an unknown time, many communities would make plans for conserving their resources and buckling down for a period of difficulty. The rural communities of Cliff and Gila, located 29 miles northwest of Silver City on U.S. 180,...
Sky 12 flies over Duncan after flooding from Gila River in Arizona
Water levels in the Gila River reached "major flood stage" Sunday according to officials. Sky 12 was over Duncan, Arizona where evacuations took place Monday.
Roads connected to Grant County bridge give out under flood pressure
Video of the Gila river shows how high the river is. The trees look more like bushes, peaking up over the water.
Safford watches for Gila River flooding
While the town of Duncan struggles with terrible floods, Safford, downstream on the Gila River watched for trouble to flow its way.
The history of deadly, damaging floods in Southern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Summer monsoons can bring massive rain and torrential flooding in Southern New Mexico. Recently the residents of Carlsbad, Silver City, and Ruidoso have seen devastating reminders of the dangers of floodwater – but it’s not the first time. Carlsbad: No stranger to flash flooding On August 21, 2022 tourists at Carlsbad Caverns […]
This Arizona City Left Under Inches Of Water After Serious Flooding
There is a "mass evacuation" underway.
Highway 180 north of Silver City remains closed
SILVER CITY – US 180 is closed in both directions at milepost 92. All traffic will be turned around back to Silver City (milepost 100) or Cliff (milepost 84). The New Mexico Department of Transportation is on site and has evaluated the structure on US 180. It has been determined to be sound. Crews are mobilizing equipment and materials to make a temporary repair; work will begin immediately. Roadway reopening is yet to be determined.
