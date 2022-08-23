Read full article on original website
Two taken to hospital after bicycle incident in Summit County
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Two people were transported to the hospital Saturday following a bicycle incident in Summit County. Officials with the Park City Fire District said the incident happened on Chalk Creek Road at approximately 11:30 a.m. One patient was transported by University of Utah AirMed in critical...
Man in critical condition after becoming pinned at North Salt Lake car wash
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A 57-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was pinned while trying to go through a car wash in North Salt Lake. The incident happened at 115 N. Redwood Road at approximately 8:45 a.m. Saturday. Assistant Chief Mitch Gwilliam with the...
16-year-old breaks leg after crashing on dirt bike
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Search and rescue crews were called out Saturday after a 16-year-old boy crashed on his dirt bike near Sagebrush Flat. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the teen was riding dirt bikes with at least one other person when the incident occurred.
One dead, four transported to hospital after two-car crash in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD, Utah — One person has died and four others have been transported to the hospital following a two-car crash in Clearfield. The incident happened at 650 East and state Route 193 at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Officials with the Clearfield City Police Department said it was reported to...
Man in stable condition after auto-pedestrian crash in Clinton
CLINTON, Utah — A 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital late Friday night after police say he was struck by a car in Clinton. The crash happened in the area of 2000 N. 2000 West at approximately 10:15 p.m. Officials with the Clinton City Police Department said the...
School bus driver injured in Utah County crash
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A bus driver for the Nebo School District was injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 6 Friday morning. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the bus was traveling eastbound with 45 secondary school students onboard when it drifted off the right shoulder of the roadway into the dirt.
Man arrested for setting his motorhome on fire, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A 40-year-old man is in police custody after allegedly lighting his motorhome on fire Thursday morning. According to Salt Lake City police, dispatchers received a call from a woman that a man was having a “mental health crisis” near 6050 West 700 South at 11:08 a.m.
Business owners: Thieves steal $50,000 worth of E-bikes from South Jordan store
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Some local business owners asked for the public’s help after thieves stole five E-bikes from their South Jordan store. Officials with Hangar 15 Bicycles said the break-in happened at 11445 S. Redwood Road at approximately 3:15 a.m. Saturday. The thieves took five Specialized Levo...
Utah family pleads for help in 40-year-old cold case
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A Davis County family is pleading for help in a 40-year-old cold case. It was today, back in 1982, when 3-year-old Rachael Runyan disappeared from a playground behind her family’s home. “It was only minutes as I prepared their lunch,” said Elaine Runyan.
New Porter Rockwell bridge to connect I-15 and Redwood Rd in Bluffdale
A new bridge and stretch of road is expected to open to drivers, pedestrians and cyclists in Bluffdale Friday afternoon, offering residents a faster and more convenient commute between the west and east sides of the city. Before crews took down the signs and barriers on Porter Rockwell Boulevard, 14600...
Following death of man restrained by police, body-cam footage released
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police released body camera footage Friday of a man who restrained by police and died less than an hour later. Body-worn camera footage from nine officers involved in the confrontation has been released to the public while police continue to investigate the death. The man was identified as Nykon Brandon, 35.
Evan McMullin alleges man threatened him, his wife with a gun following campaign event
HIGHLAND, Utah — A 44-year-old man allegedly chased and threatened U.S. Senate candidate Evan McMullin and his wife with a gun following a campaign event in southern Utah. According to court documents, the incident occurred in Highland, Utah, on April 10. McMullin released a statement about the incident Saturday,...
Surveillance camera shows bear trying to get into trash cans at Park City home
PARK CITY, Utah — One man’s trash is a bear’s next meal. Morgan Lemaitre said she and her husband returned to their home near the Canyons Ski Resort Thursday night and noticed someone had moved their trash cans. She checked the security camera and she couldn’t believe...
3 injured by turbulence onboard flight to Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Three passengers were injured Friday after experiencing some turbulence on a Delta flight from Orlando to Salt Lake City. Anthony Black, spokesperson with Delta Airlines, said the extent of the passengers’ injuries are unknown at this time, adding that they were evaluated by airport paramedics upon landing at the Salt Lake City International Airport.
Gravel spill closes three lanes on I-15, creates large dust cloud
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Drivers on Interstate 15 encountered a giant dust cloud on their commute Friday morning after a semi lost a load of gravel near Park Lane. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the semi spilled a load of gravel into three lanes on northbound I-15 around 7:25 a.m. UHP closed the right lanes of I-15 and the onramp from Legacy Parkway to clean up the gravel.
Family of 20-year-old burn victim says he is ‘staying positive’ while in the hospital
SALT LAKE CITY — A South Jordan man is recovering in the hospital with second- and third-degree burns to the right side of his body after an accident at a construction site. Colton Brasier, 20, while working as a plumber at a job in the Avenues last Tuesday, caught fire when he went to fill an air compressor with gasoline from a metal gas can in the back of this trailer.
Student in custody after U of U bomb threat made
SALT LAKE CITY — A University of Utah student has been taken into custody after a bomb threat involving the Spencer Fox Eccles Business Building was made Friday morning. University of Utah police said another student who saw the threat on social media alerted officers at 1:12 a.m. “…Officers...
Salt Lake City sells out of grass blend that uses 30% less water
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City has innovated a way for its water users to enjoy a green lawn and save water this summer. It’s a blend of grass seeds that uses 30% less water than bluegrass. Based on its immediate popularity, this conservation concept could catch on across Utah.
Local dentist gives backpacks to kids to help with the cost of school supplies
WEST JORDAN, Utah — With the cost of nearly everything rising, one local dentist wanted to help with the cost of back-to-school supplies by giving free backpacks to kids. Apple Blossom Dental in West Jordan gave away 250 backpacks Friday for anyone in the community that needed one for school.
American Fork High cheerleader paralyzed in ATV accident is honored at football game
AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Emily Traveller is usually the one cheering, but Friday night, the crowd cheered for her at American Fork High School’s football game. Traveller just got back to Utah after spending months at a physical therapy clinic in Colorado. She was injured in an ATV accident while having fun with friends at Little Sahara Recreation Area in April. The 17-year-old broke her neck and initially lost movement in her arms and legs.
