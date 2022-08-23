ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KSLTV

Two taken to hospital after bicycle incident in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Two people were transported to the hospital Saturday following a bicycle incident in Summit County. Officials with the Park City Fire District said the incident happened on Chalk Creek Road at approximately 11:30 a.m. One patient was transported by University of Utah AirMed in critical...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

16-year-old breaks leg after crashing on dirt bike

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Search and rescue crews were called out Saturday after a 16-year-old boy crashed on his dirt bike near Sagebrush Flat. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the teen was riding dirt bikes with at least one other person when the incident occurred.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kayaks#Utah#Salt Lake City#Accident#Morehouse Reservoir
KSLTV

Man in stable condition after auto-pedestrian crash in Clinton

CLINTON, Utah — A 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital late Friday night after police say he was struck by a car in Clinton. The crash happened in the area of 2000 N. 2000 West at approximately 10:15 p.m. Officials with the Clinton City Police Department said the...
CLINTON, UT
KSLTV

School bus driver injured in Utah County crash

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A bus driver for the Nebo School District was injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 6 Friday morning. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the bus was traveling eastbound with 45 secondary school students onboard when it drifted off the right shoulder of the roadway into the dirt.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Man arrested for setting his motorhome on fire, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A 40-year-old man is in police custody after allegedly lighting his motorhome on fire Thursday morning. According to Salt Lake City police, dispatchers received a call from a woman that a man was having a “mental health crisis” near 6050 West 700 South at 11:08 a.m.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah family pleads for help in 40-year-old cold case

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A Davis County family is pleading for help in a 40-year-old cold case. It was today, back in 1982, when 3-year-old Rachael Runyan disappeared from a playground behind her family’s home. “It was only minutes as I prepared their lunch,” said Elaine Runyan.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

New Porter Rockwell bridge to connect I-15 and Redwood Rd in Bluffdale

A new bridge and stretch of road is expected to open to drivers, pedestrians and cyclists in Bluffdale Friday afternoon, offering residents a faster and more convenient commute between the west and east sides of the city. Before crews took down the signs and barriers on Porter Rockwell Boulevard, 14600...
BLUFFDALE, UT
KSLTV

Following death of man restrained by police, body-cam footage released

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police released body camera footage Friday of a man who restrained by police and died less than an hour later. Body-worn camera footage from nine officers involved in the confrontation has been released to the public while police continue to investigate the death. The man was identified as Nykon Brandon, 35.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

3 injured by turbulence onboard flight to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Three passengers were injured Friday after experiencing some turbulence on a Delta flight from Orlando to Salt Lake City. Anthony Black, spokesperson with Delta Airlines, said the extent of the passengers’ injuries are unknown at this time, adding that they were evaluated by airport paramedics upon landing at the Salt Lake City International Airport.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Gravel spill closes three lanes on I-15, creates large dust cloud

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Drivers on Interstate 15 encountered a giant dust cloud on their commute Friday morning after a semi lost a load of gravel near Park Lane. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the semi spilled a load of gravel into three lanes on northbound I-15 around 7:25 a.m. UHP closed the right lanes of I-15 and the onramp from Legacy Parkway to clean up the gravel.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Family of 20-year-old burn victim says he is ‘staying positive’ while in the hospital

SALT LAKE CITY — A South Jordan man is recovering in the hospital with second- and third-degree burns to the right side of his body after an accident at a construction site. Colton Brasier, 20, while working as a plumber at a job in the Avenues last Tuesday, caught fire when he went to fill an air compressor with gasoline from a metal gas can in the back of this trailer.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

Student in custody after U of U bomb threat made

SALT LAKE CITY — A University of Utah student has been taken into custody after a bomb threat involving the Spencer Fox Eccles Business Building was made Friday morning. University of Utah police said another student who saw the threat on social media alerted officers at 1:12 a.m. “…Officers...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

American Fork High cheerleader paralyzed in ATV accident is honored at football game

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Emily Traveller is usually the one cheering, but Friday night, the crowd cheered for her at American Fork High School’s football game. Traveller just got back to Utah after spending months at a physical therapy clinic in Colorado. She was injured in an ATV accident while having fun with friends at Little Sahara Recreation Area in April. The 17-year-old broke her neck and initially lost movement in her arms and legs.
AMERICAN FORK, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy