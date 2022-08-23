ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

wpde.com

CCU partners with Santee Cooper to 'go green' for football season

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Coastal Carolina University is going green during all home football games this season. They are partnering with Santee Cooper by purchasing Santee Cooper Green Power. The Chanticleers have used Santee Cooper Green Power for several years to power their Zero Waste football game, which were...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

New dog tethering, kenneling laws enforced in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Georgetown County government is enforcing new laws regarding animal restraint, particularly related to dog tethering and kenneling. Georgetown County Council gave a third and final reading on Aug. 23 to an update of its Animal Control ordinance. The update places more stringent restrictions on...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Police investigating shooting near Old Highway 90 in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a shooting in Conway Saturday afternoon. Horry County police said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. near Old Highway 90 and Edge Road. One person was injured and taken to the hospital by Horry County Fire Rescue, police said. The community...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Marion woman sold alcohol without required permit to undercover officers: SLED

MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents arrested a Marion woman Thursday for unlawfully selling alcohol. Stephanie Nero Al Sardieh, 59, is charged with two counts of unlawful sale of alcoholic liquors first offense, and failure to secure a required beer or wine sale permit. She was booked at the Marion County Detention Center.
MARION, SC
wpde.com

Horry County crews respond to overturned vessel found offshore

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was alerted by U.S. Coast Guard about an overturned vessel well offshore in the ocean Thursday morning around 8:30. HCFR Boat 2 crews left from the Little River area and arrived first to verify there were no stranded occupants from the vessel and no one was located.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

1 in custody following assault at Myrtle Beach hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is in custody Sunday morning following an assault at a Myrtle Beach hotel. Myrtle Beach police said the assault happened around 1:45 a.m. in the parking lot of the Waikiki Village Retro Hotel in the 1500 block of South Ocean Blvd. Officers...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

1 shot in arm outside Timmonsville store, police say

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was shot Saturday evening in the arm outside a convenience store on East Main Street in Timmonsville, according to Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden. McFadden said the shooting stemmed from an argument. He added they have one man in custody. No additional information...
TIMMONSVILLE, SC
Mysuncoast.com

Elementary school principal found shot, killed in South Carolina

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – An elementary school principal was shot and killed in South Carolina over the weekend, according to officials. Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell said Dr. Wendy Cook, 54, died on Aug. 20. She was the principal of Stewart Heights Elementary School in the Dillon County School District 4.
DILLON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

2 taken to hospital following motorcycle crash on Highway 544

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A crash with injuries blocked lanes of traffic Saturday night along Highway 544 near Conway. Rescue crews asked drivers to avoid the area of Highway 544 and Bradford Circle as lanes of traffic were blocked due to a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Two people...
CONWAY, SC

