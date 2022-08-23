Read full article on original website
wpde.com
State program gives Pee Dee, Georgetown Counties access to quality internet
WPDE — Spinning wheels and poor connection may be a thing of the past for residents in rural areas of the Palmetto State thanks to a new state program. State agencies invested nearly $30 million in the Rural Broadband Grant Program (RBGP). The program was awarded to 22 counties...
wpde.com
Flooding & drainage the top focus for ongoing Horry County creek watershed studies
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — On the heels of the agreement between Horry County and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to study the areas most vital, but worrisome body of water in the Waccamaw River, work is also taking place on the many waterways that impact the river.
wpde.com
Benefit ride honors Taylor McFadden, victim in deadly Florence Co. domestic incident
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, over a hundred people gathered in Kingstree in Williamsburg County with their ATVs, motorcycles and cars to celebrate the life of Taylor McFadden. David Owens, president of the ATV club, said they organized this event because helping families in need is what it’s...
wpde.com
New MUSC hospital serving lower Florence, Williamsburg Counties nearly finished
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — MUSC's new 64,000-square-foot hospital being built on Williamsburg County Highway between Lake City and Kingstree is nearly finished. It's called the Black River Medical Center because of the river's ties to both communities. The building is ready on the outside with a few finishing...
wpde.com
CCU partners with Santee Cooper to 'go green' for football season
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Coastal Carolina University is going green during all home football games this season. They are partnering with Santee Cooper by purchasing Santee Cooper Green Power. The Chanticleers have used Santee Cooper Green Power for several years to power their Zero Waste football game, which were...
wpde.com
New dog tethering, kenneling laws enforced in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Georgetown County government is enforcing new laws regarding animal restraint, particularly related to dog tethering and kenneling. Georgetown County Council gave a third and final reading on Aug. 23 to an update of its Animal Control ordinance. The update places more stringent restrictions on...
wpde.com
Police investigating shooting near Old Highway 90 in Conway area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a shooting in Conway Saturday afternoon. Horry County police said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. near Old Highway 90 and Edge Road. One person was injured and taken to the hospital by Horry County Fire Rescue, police said. The community...
wpde.com
18 holes to 500 homes: Horry Co. officials propose development at River Oaks Golf Club
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — River Oaks Golf Club members and residents might have to say goodbye to their beloved golf courses. A proposal is before the Horry County Planning Commission that adds more than 500 new homes to the area. This proposal is causing some controversy within the...
wpde.com
GALLERY: City of Myrtle Beach puts finishing touches on local historic cemetery
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Myrtle Beach posted to their Facebook page on Saturday morning as their Myrtle Beach city staff put the finishing touches on a historic cemetery located on 21st Avenue North. Last week, workers for the city installed a new perimeter fence, sod...
wpde.com
Crews work together to save swimmer with medical condition in NMB by using amphibious boat
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad Water Rescue Team joined other departments as they responded to a call for a swimmer with a medical condition while in the ocean. The team posted to their Facebook page that this was the first...
wpde.com
HCPD Bomb Squad prepare to safely dispose unexploded item near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Police Dept. Bomb Squad is preparing to safely dispose of an item of unexploded ordnance Thursday night, according to a tweet from police. Residents near Scipio Lane in the Myrtle Beach area may hear a loud noise. Police said that the...
North Carolina woman killed in July 1 crash on Highway 31 was a passenger in SUV going the wrong direction, police report says
Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to reflect wording in a police report that said Kamiyah Belvin appeared to be pregnant. HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The 23-year-old North Carolina woman killed in a head-on crash on Highway 31 in July was a passenger in an SUV that was going the wrong way on […]
wpde.com
Marion woman sold alcohol without required permit to undercover officers: SLED
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents arrested a Marion woman Thursday for unlawfully selling alcohol. Stephanie Nero Al Sardieh, 59, is charged with two counts of unlawful sale of alcoholic liquors first offense, and failure to secure a required beer or wine sale permit. She was booked at the Marion County Detention Center.
wpde.com
Horry County crews respond to overturned vessel found offshore
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was alerted by U.S. Coast Guard about an overturned vessel well offshore in the ocean Thursday morning around 8:30. HCFR Boat 2 crews left from the Little River area and arrived first to verify there were no stranded occupants from the vessel and no one was located.
Michigan mom files lawsuit against North Myrtle Beach resort after son was trapped in lazy river drain in 2018
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Michigan mother is seeking a jury trial after she said her son was injured when he got caught in the drain of a lazy river in March 2018. Alyssa Pappas claims that her son was hurt after he was “entrapped” at the Avista Resort’s lazy river, according to […]
wpde.com
1 in custody following assault at Myrtle Beach hotel
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is in custody Sunday morning following an assault at a Myrtle Beach hotel. Myrtle Beach police said the assault happened around 1:45 a.m. in the parking lot of the Waikiki Village Retro Hotel in the 1500 block of South Ocean Blvd. Officers...
wpde.com
Dash cam video released of Florence County crash that killed medic, motorcyclist
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — ABC15 obtained dash cam video Friday of a crash that happened two weeks ago, which killed a Florence County EMS medic and a motorcyclist she was helping. We got a copy of the video through Freedom of Information. Some of the images in the...
wpde.com
1 shot in arm outside Timmonsville store, police say
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was shot Saturday evening in the arm outside a convenience store on East Main Street in Timmonsville, according to Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden. McFadden said the shooting stemmed from an argument. He added they have one man in custody. No additional information...
Mysuncoast.com
Elementary school principal found shot, killed in South Carolina
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – An elementary school principal was shot and killed in South Carolina over the weekend, according to officials. Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell said Dr. Wendy Cook, 54, died on Aug. 20. She was the principal of Stewart Heights Elementary School in the Dillon County School District 4.
wpde.com
2 taken to hospital following motorcycle crash on Highway 544
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A crash with injuries blocked lanes of traffic Saturday night along Highway 544 near Conway. Rescue crews asked drivers to avoid the area of Highway 544 and Bradford Circle as lanes of traffic were blocked due to a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Two people...
