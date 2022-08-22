ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

The Transit Drive-In Made a Big Change This Month

Summer is starting to wind down and we know better than anywhere (Western New York) that the cold weather can come quickly and once it's here, it takes a hold for a few months. However, there is still plenty of time to enjoy the warm weather in Western New York....
Rochester, NY
Health
City
Rochester, NY
13 WHAM

Man shot on Jefferson Ave Thursday night

Rochester, N.Y. — UPDATE: Rochester Police responded to the area of Jefferson Avenue for the report of shots fired and a man down around 8:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a man who had been shot at least once in the upper body. The victim was transported to Strong...
2 On Your Side

NY residents warned about invasive species, the box tree moth

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is warning residents in New York State to be on the lookout for the box tree moth. The box tree moth is an invasive pest that will kill boxwood plants if not checked. The moth is native to East Asia. The caterpillars feed on boxwood plants and heavy infestations could remove leaves from the plant. Once the leaves are gone, the insects eat the bark, which leads to the plant's death.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

NY Well Operator Fined $2 Million

A well operator has been fined for what are being described as “flagrant” violations of New York State regulations. New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $2 million judgement in a lawsuit against James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates for not properly plugging the wells they operated, posing a danger to drinking water and communities in Cattaraugus and Steuben Counties.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
chronicle-express.com

Should Yates become a 'Constitutional County?'

PENN YAN — Discussion of a possible resolution declaring Yates County as a "Constitutional County" drew a large crowd of observers —many voicing objections — to a Yates County Legislature ad hoc committee meeting Aug. 22. The ad hoc committee, led by co-chairs Carlie Chilson and Mark...
YATES COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: Is Bar-Bill still coming to the bay?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s a good question about something new by Irondequoit Bay, right along Empire Boulevard at the old MacGregor’s location. There was a lot of excitement about what was moving in but it’s not here yet. Paul reached out to me: “Is there anything...
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

Updates coming to Batavia City Centre

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Batavia Stage Coach Florist made the Batavia City Centre its home in 2008. "It was busier because there were more stores," said Craig Jackson, co-owner of the floral shop. Jackson says the center has drastically changed since then. Many stores have left due to the rise...
chautauquatoday.com

Oil Company Penalized $2 Million for Unlawful Operation of Wells in Southern Tier

New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul have announced a $2 million judgment in a lawsuit against James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates for what is being described as "flagrant" violations of the state's oil and gas well regulations and endangering communities in Cattaraugus and Steuben counties. Lee and his companies were ordered by a State Supreme Court judge to pay the penalty -- the largest financial penalty imposed in an oil and gas well case -- and to bring his oil wells into full compliance with state laws. For years, Lee and his companies did not properly plug the wells they operated, which posed a significant danger to drinking water supplies and of releasing methane in the areas surrounding the wells.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY

