Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for a Unique New Restaurant to Try? Check Out Mercantile on Main!Alisha StarrRochester, NY
Black Firefighter Seeking $4M After Being Forced to Attend Racist PartyBriana BelcherRochester, NY
The Caregiver's Life: One Son's JourneyHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Related
The Transit Drive-In Made a Big Change This Month
Summer is starting to wind down and we know better than anywhere (Western New York) that the cold weather can come quickly and once it's here, it takes a hold for a few months. However, there is still plenty of time to enjoy the warm weather in Western New York....
First day of school by district in Monroe County
As people around the world enter the third back-to-school cycle after the COVID-19 pandemic, New York State has begun to put COVID-19 guidelines in the rearview mirror.
Rochester food vendor attends New York State Fair
Bagnato says he and his family are excited to see everyone again this year and is hopeful this year is just as successful as the last.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13 WHAM
Man shot on Jefferson Ave Thursday night
Rochester, N.Y. — UPDATE: Rochester Police responded to the area of Jefferson Avenue for the report of shots fired and a man down around 8:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a man who had been shot at least once in the upper body. The victim was transported to Strong...
Rochester woman robbed at gunpoint
At around 12:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of Lyell Avenue, officers were flagged down by a person wishing to report a robbery.
WHEC TV-10
Expiration date extends for COVID at-home test kits distributed in Ontario County
ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — The Ontario County Health Department urges anyone who received COVID at-home tests kits to check the manufacturer. The FDA announced that iHealth expiration dates had been extended by six months. The box is orange and white, like the one on your screen. On the back of the box, there is a use-by date.
NY residents warned about invasive species, the box tree moth
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is warning residents in New York State to be on the lookout for the box tree moth. The box tree moth is an invasive pest that will kill boxwood plants if not checked. The moth is native to East Asia. The caterpillars feed on boxwood plants and heavy infestations could remove leaves from the plant. Once the leaves are gone, the insects eat the bark, which leads to the plant's death.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wesb.com
NY Well Operator Fined $2 Million
A well operator has been fined for what are being described as “flagrant” violations of New York State regulations. New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $2 million judgement in a lawsuit against James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates for not properly plugging the wells they operated, posing a danger to drinking water and communities in Cattaraugus and Steuben Counties.
chronicle-express.com
Should Yates become a 'Constitutional County?'
PENN YAN — Discussion of a possible resolution declaring Yates County as a "Constitutional County" drew a large crowd of observers —many voicing objections — to a Yates County Legislature ad hoc committee meeting Aug. 22. The ad hoc committee, led by co-chairs Carlie Chilson and Mark...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Family owned Perlo's Restaurant in East Rochester celebrates more than two decades in business
EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The best restaurants are the ones that make you feel right at home. In East Rochester, it's a milestone anniversary for Donna Perlo who’s been dishing out Italian favorites for 21 years. You’d be hard-pressed to find someone restaurateur Donna Perlo doesn’t know. She...
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: Is Bar-Bill still coming to the bay?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s a good question about something new by Irondequoit Bay, right along Empire Boulevard at the old MacGregor’s location. There was a lot of excitement about what was moving in but it’s not here yet. Paul reached out to me: “Is there anything...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TikTok trend causing car break-ins in Brighton
The trend explains how to break in to these cars, highlighting how they are among the least difficult vehicles to get into.
Here’s how to get rid of old AC units, propane tanks, and more properly in Monroe County
The Monroe County Waste Management ecopark, located at 10 Avion Drive, will be accepting the following harmful or hazardous waste free of charge.
2 Rochester women arrested for bringing contraband into prison
Both women were taken into custody and transported to State Police Alden or processing.
New standards released for concealed carry permit applicants, county clerks still have questions
There are still questions about what counties and municipalities must do to follow the updated requirements when handing out permits.
Updates coming to Batavia City Centre
BATAVIA, N.Y. — Batavia Stage Coach Florist made the Batavia City Centre its home in 2008. "It was busier because there were more stores," said Craig Jackson, co-owner of the floral shop. Jackson says the center has drastically changed since then. Many stores have left due to the rise...
U.S Coast Guard investigating sunken boat spotted in Lake Ontario
After a four-hour search, authorities were unable to find anyone on board or rescue people nearby.
chautauquatoday.com
Oil Company Penalized $2 Million for Unlawful Operation of Wells in Southern Tier
New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul have announced a $2 million judgment in a lawsuit against James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates for what is being described as "flagrant" violations of the state's oil and gas well regulations and endangering communities in Cattaraugus and Steuben counties. Lee and his companies were ordered by a State Supreme Court judge to pay the penalty -- the largest financial penalty imposed in an oil and gas well case -- and to bring his oil wells into full compliance with state laws. For years, Lee and his companies did not properly plug the wells they operated, which posed a significant danger to drinking water supplies and of releasing methane in the areas surrounding the wells.
fingerlakesdailynews.com
Bath Woman Accused of Lighting Bags of Clothes Belonging to Another Person on Fire
A Steuben County woman faces charges in Canandaigua after police say she went to a resident’s home and lit multiple garbage bags on fire that contained clothing belonging to the victim. 39-year-old Elizabeth Coiser of Bath was charged with criminal mischief for the incident that happened on July 30th.
Comments / 1