Los Gatos, CA

lookout.co

Chef David Kinch announces departure from Michelin-starred Manresa

Chef David Kinch shocked the dining world Monday when he announced that he will leave his three Michelin-starred fine-dining Los Gatos restaurant, Manresa, at the end of the year. “Manresa has essentially been my whole life for the past 20 years,” said the chef. “And like all passion projects, it...
LOS GATOS, CA
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Iconic Hayes Mansion in Bay Area Unveils $20 Million Renovation

The Hayes Mansion San Jose, a California historical landmark, announces the completion of its transformative renovations that includes 214 revamped guest rooms and suites, 33,000-square-feet of upgraded event space and a reimagined lobby. The design was led by ForrestPerkins, a premier hospitality design group with extensive Hilton and historic hotel experience. The original luxury estate structure was constructed in 1905 and is situated on six acres of prime real estate adjacent to a 20-acre park located minutes from downtown San Jose. The property hosts a variety of premier outdoor spaces that can accommodate the most intimate of celebrations to the largest of gatherings across two pristine lawns and patio areas. Hayes Mansion is owned by a joint venture lead by JMA Ventures, LLC, and operated by Aimbridge Hospitality.
SAN JOSE, CA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in San Francisco, CA — 30 Top Places!

San Francisco takes brunch quite seriously. In recent years, tons of brunch spots have been popping up in SF, serving kaleidoscopic cocktails and fancy plates of bacon and eggs. Whether you’re craving classic comfort food or upscale Mexican bites, there’s a satisfying brunch for you in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkeleyside.org

Oakland’s newest French spot melds vintage vibes with contemporary dishes

5526 Martin Luther King Jr Way (at 56th Street), Oakland. Vintage chandeliers that once illuminated Rasputin Records on Telegraph Avenue. Unearthed 1920s murals buried behind decades of wallpaper. Dizzyingly mismatched tiles in the bathroom. Oh, and poulet liver flan crostini with pickled onions and cornichons. The Rendez-Vous, helmed by husband-and-wife team Johnelle Mancha and Brian Hill, is the newest restaurant in Bushrod, and it juxtaposes found items with delicate contemporary French fare.
OAKLAND, CA
losgatan.com

Local Scene: Bakery celebrates 25th; new businesses open

Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a cake giveaway. On Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at the bakery, 421 N. Santa Cruz Ave. in Los Gatos, will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes. Nothing Bundt Cakes is also holding...
LOS GATOS, CA
James Patrick

A fully robotic restaurant called Mezli opens in San Francisco on August 28th

Mezli is the first fully automated restaurant that serves food to order.Image credit Mezli. Robots? It’s Silicon Valley. A unique restaurant called Mezli is opening in San Francisco on August 28th. They are located at the Spark Social Mission Bay area at 601 Mission Bay Boulevard North in San Francisco. Its goal is to cater to the younger more healthy conscious techie market. They plan to serve healthy Mediterranean bowls at very affordable prices. Their goal is to serve fresh food quickly without human contact using robots.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheSixFifty.com

Baker’s dozen: 13 doughnut destinations around the Peninsula

From malasadas to maple bars, here are the can’t-miss spots to get your favorite breakfast treat any time of day. Although the Peninsula has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth, I’d been wondering whether it might be dotted with “doughnut deserts” – pockets of neighborhoods without an eatery to pick up a fritter or maple bar with a cup of coffee. For those who crave a more down-to-earth delicacy, or a better indulgence-to-dollar ratio, there’s nothing like the humble doughnut to satisfy that urge for carbs, oil and instant gratification.
SAN MATEO, CA
rwcpulse.com

As pandemic restrictions lift and travel resurges, San Mateo County is getting a rebrand

Just two weeks before the first known case of COVID-19 was detected in the Bay Area in January 2020, a group of visionaries gathered for a retreat. Board members of a local nonprofit, then known as the San Mateo County Silicon Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau, the attendees brainstormed ideas for reinvigorating the Peninsula. The major issue, as they saw it, was branding.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
losgatan.com

@ LG’s Library: Conversation between Gary Singh (Metro SV’s urban explorer) and author Dr. Rudy Rucker

You may have recently devoured his 2022 San Jose Jazz Summerfest round-up, enjoyed learning about the “ambient and dissonant sounds” of the “Industrial Triangle,” or the Hidden History of Lincoln Avenue, but now fans of writer Gary Singh—a columnist for sister publication Metro Silicon Valley—have something new to look forward to.
LOS GATOS, CA
losgatan.com

Los Gatos Concert Association celebrates 75th season

The Los Gatos Concert Association has been bringing world-class entertainers to town for 75 years but that legacy is in danger as the association seeks to rebuild its pre-Covid audience. The nonprofit organization was established in 1947 as the Los Gatos Community Concert Association but it dropped “community” from the...
LOS GATOS, CA
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: Appeal to stop West San Jose hotel denied

A group of West San Jose residents’ last ditch effort to stop development on a six-story hotel on Winchester Boulevard has failed. Residents Gaz Salihue, Shehana Marikar and others on behalf of the Hamann Park neighborhood appealed the environmental review and special use permit for a 119-room hotel at 1212-1224 S. Winchester Blvd. They’ve opposed... The post UPDATE: Appeal to stop West San Jose hotel denied appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA

