Saint Petersburg, FL

The Associated Press

Pirates for 3! Yes! Triples lead Pirates past Phillies 5-0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Oneil Cruz, Tucupita Marcano and Bryan Reynolds all tripled and scored, and Roansy Contreras struck out seven over five innings to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates past the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 Sunday and end a seven-game losing streak. The Pirates won for only the third time in 16 games, and they also snapped the Phillies’ six-game winning streak. The Pirates became the second team this season to hit three triples in a game. It was the first time they had accomplished that feat since May 25, 2018. Cruz started the three-bagger parade when he lined one to center off Noah Syndergaard (8-9) on the second pitch of the game. Ke’Bryan Hayes singled on the third pitch for a 1-0 lead. Marcano tripled in the fourth and scored on Greg Allen’s sacrifice bunt. Reynolds tripled to right in the sixth and scored on Michael Chavis’ single.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Mookie Betts homers again as Dodgers beat Marlins 8-1

MIAMI (AP) — Mookie Betts homered for the third straight game, Julio Urías pitched six sparkling innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins 8-1 on Sunday. Justin Turner and Max Muncy had three hits apiece for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who are 28-8 since the All-Star break. Betts, who also doubled and singled, homered for the fourth time in the series. The six-time All-Star went deep twice in Friday’s 10-6 victory, and then connected again in Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Sandy Alcantara and Miami. “It’s been a good couple of days, things are going well,” Betts said. “The pitches I’ve been getting to hit, I’m hitting them. Sometimes you’re going to swing out of the zone but that kind of comes with being aggressive so you just live with it.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
