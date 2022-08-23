PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Oneil Cruz, Tucupita Marcano and Bryan Reynolds all tripled and scored, and Roansy Contreras struck out seven over five innings to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates past the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 Sunday and end a seven-game losing streak. The Pirates won for only the third time in 16 games, and they also snapped the Phillies’ six-game winning streak. The Pirates became the second team this season to hit three triples in a game. It was the first time they had accomplished that feat since May 25, 2018. Cruz started the three-bagger parade when he lined one to center off Noah Syndergaard (8-9) on the second pitch of the game. Ke’Bryan Hayes singled on the third pitch for a 1-0 lead. Marcano tripled in the fourth and scored on Greg Allen’s sacrifice bunt. Reynolds tripled to right in the sixth and scored on Michael Chavis’ single.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO