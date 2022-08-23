ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 brothers killed in standoff with Ohio officers had over 1,000 guns, 140,000 rounds of ammo, authorities say

By Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Kathy Whipple
5d ago

Just because they had so many guns & ammo. That is the point here. It’s not what makes a person bad or good! It’s their total right to have as many guns and such as they want! Why is that always the highlight of the story in these kind of cases?

I CARRY MY 9 MILI
5d ago

ain't no dam way nobody needs all that. THIS IS WHAT YOU NEED. ABOUT 3 HANDGUNS, AS YOU KNOW MY SUGGESTION IS THE 9. A CABINET WITH 5 TO 7 SHOTGINS FOR HUNTING. YOU DONT NEED ROCKET LAUNCHERS.

