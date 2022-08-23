2 brothers killed in standoff with Ohio officers had over 1,000 guns, 140,000 rounds of ammo, authorities say

Read full article on original website
Kathy Whipple
5d ago
Just because they had so many guns & ammo. That is the point here. It’s not what makes a person bad or good! It’s their total right to have as many guns and such as they want! Why is that always the highlight of the story in these kind of cases?
I CARRY MY 9 MILI
5d ago
ain't no dam way nobody needs all that. THIS IS WHAT YOU NEED. ABOUT 3 HANDGUNS, AS YOU KNOW MY SUGGESTION IS THE 9. A CABINET WITH 5 TO 7 SHOTGINS FOR HUNTING. YOU DONT NEED ROCKET LAUNCHERS.
New deadly drug combo being seen across Ohio
Those who treat people with substance abuse problems say a new deadly drug combination is starting to show up on the streets in other parts of the country and other communities in Ohio.
Two men convicted of rape in Richland, Crawford counties
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men were found guilty this week on charges of rape in neighboring Ohio counties. Kevin Cross, 66, was found guilty on six counts of rape and Jason Tupps, 47, was found guilty on one count of rape, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. Cross was sentenced on Friday to […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Vinton Co. teen becomes victim of a hate crime
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — One parent in Vinton County is demanding accountability as the local school district tries to calm families who are asking for answers regarding an alleged hate crime. A Vinton County father took to social media this week to tell his daughter’s story. The father, in...
$1 million house-stealing scam targets Gahanna couple
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Gahanna couple had no idea they were victims of an elaborate house-stealing scam until a man showed up at one of their properties and said he was the owner. That was the first time the couple would meet Shahiydullah A. Binraymond, 49, who’d plotted and forged documents to lure them […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Columbus-area schools superintendent accused of kidnapping
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A former superintendent of a Columbus-area school district is in custody and being held on kidnapping charges in West Virginia. William J. Morrison III was arrested Thursday and charged with kidnapping, a day after Huntington police asked for the public’s help identifying a person who lured two children into his vehicle. […]
Columbus man sentenced after selling meth to DEA agents
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after he sold meth to undercover agents. Levi Phillips, 25, was sentenced in federal court for possessing and intending to sell more than 750 grams of meth, according to Kenneth Parker, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. Philips […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Fight at Circleville Walmart
Circleville – Pickaway County Sheriff responded to the scene of a fight at Circleville Walmart around 4:30 pm. According to early reports, the fight was between a juvenile and an adult male, inside the store close to the security gates. The adult male attempted to leave the store when Pickaway deputies showed up.
sciotopost.com
BREAKING: Possible Abduction in Circleville
Circleville – Around 10 am a witness saw a woman who was intoxicated around 547 North Court Street, a unknown male “drug” her into the car and left the scene. According to a BOLO released by the Pickaway Sheriffs’ office after investigation, the vehicle was driven by an “Ed” with an unknown last name heading southbound possibly to Florida.
Fox 19
Ohio public employee pleads guilty to stealing $1.8M
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An Ohio public employee was convicted this week of stealing $1.8 million in public money through a phony vendor payment scheme, State Auditor Keith Faber announced Friday. Robert M. Vanderhorst, 63, pleaded guilty Thursday in Clark County Common Pleas Court to two felony counts of...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe man arrested for making gun threats toward Ross Co. Community Action
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe man was arrested this week after authorities say he made threats against Ross County Community. Reports say 44-year-old Michael Cydrus called a local recovery center and stated he had a .357 caliber handgun and was heading to Community Action. Police say Cydrus was found...
‘Unbelievable, sick, sick,’ community members react after man attacks Xenia officer with pen
XENIA — One man has been accused of impersonating a parent intending to kidnap a child, including a video that shows the man attacking a police officer with a pen during questioning. This all happened Monday night after officers said the suspect, Reid Duran, went to Saint Brigid School,...
Circleville father sentenced for 1-year-old son's overdose death
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — The Circleville father whose 1-year-old son died after ingesting fentanyl earlier this year was sentenced to at least 19 years in prison. Nicholas Lee's sentencing on Wednesday comes more than a week after the 1-year-old's mother, Brianna Roush, received a minimum 19-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in court on Aug. 15. The parents were convicted after their son died of a fentanyl overdose in the family's apartment.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Multiple townships responded to a large fire in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio—-Firefighters in Pickaway County responded to a large structure fire Friday night. According to dispatchers, the fire was located along the 2300 block of Weigand Road. Crews from multiple townships responded to assist in putting out the blaze. The Guardian could not independently confirm if there were...
2 charged in deadly Hilltop bar shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men were arrested in connection with the shooting at a Hilltop neighborhood bar that left two men dead and two others hurt. Kacee Kenner and Anthony Davis, both age 22, are charged with two counts each of murder and felonious assault in the shooting at Cain's Sports Bar on Sullivant Avenue on July 16.
Family of 6 escapes large house fire that destroyed home near Blacklick
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A family of six managed to escape a large fire that destroyed their home near Blacklick Saturday afternoon. The Columbus Division of Fire received a call about the fire in front of the house on the 800 block of Hanton Way just before 1:40 p.m. Three adults and three children were inside the home at the time.
West Virginia man indicted in Columbus for acquiring illegally transported ginseng
COLUMBUS, Ohio - A federal grand jury in Columbus indicted a West Virginia man on charges of receipt, acquisition or purchase of illegally transported protected plants and falsification of records, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Tony Lee Coffman, 59 of Birch River, West Virginia, faces six counts in...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fleeing suspect escapes capture by Ross Co. deputies
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A traffic stop in Bainbridge turned into a pursuit Wednesday morning as a motorbike rider fled from deputies. According to initial reports, a Ross County deputy initiated a traffic stop along Main Street in the early morning hours. The bike rider, deputies say, fled, leading them on a brief pursuit through the village.
Man gets maximum prison sentence for 2020 shooting death of co-worker
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 23-year-old man from Columbus was given a maximum prison sentence for a 2020 deadly shooting of a co-worker on the east side. A Franklin County judge gave Shannon Weaver a prison sentence of at least 14 years after he pled guilty Monday to one count of voluntary manslaughter with a […]
Man wanted, accused of shooting at truck with baby inside
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for a wanted man who they said shot at the back of a woman’s truck with her baby sitting in the backseat. Police said that on June 25 just after 9 p.m., the woman was at a Shell gas station on East Livingston Avenue with […]
Knox County identifies woman killed by sheriff’s deputy
ABOVE: A previous report on the deputy-involved shooting in Knox County on Monday. MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the woman fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies Monday after breaking into a home. Elizabeth A. Delano, 41, was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy after the sheriff’s […]
