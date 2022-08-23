CINCINNATI (WXIX) - “Disturbing,” and “heart-wrenching” is how a Cincinnati Public Schools parent describes a video that has been circulating on social media. The video, which has been shared nearly 1,000 times on Facebook, appears to show a man inappropriately touching himself less than 10 feet from the entrance of Rothenberg Preparatory Academy. (FOX19 NOW is not showing the video due to its graphic nature)

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO