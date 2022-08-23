Read full article on original website
Peggy Blair
5d ago
Wow, the girl had on a mid-shirt, I thought they weren't allowed to show their stomach. Which is it, show your body or cover yourself properly? I couldn't when I was school. The woman taking a picture was wrong because she hadn't called, an said she was going to enter without calling ahead an letting school staff know she was coming in. No one should, could have been a bad situation.
21Years Ago, A Women Disappeared Before Her Wedding DayJeffery MacDayton, OH
Video of porcupine enjoying corn on the cob goes viral for its adorable cutenessIntrovert boyCincinnati, OH
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Colerain Township's 5-year exodus spiraling out of controlThe Cincinnati PostColerain Township, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
UD Student pushing for change, Gem City Safe Bar Program expanding
"Sexual assaults occur everywhere. And so with these initiatives that we have, we want to bring awareness, situational awareness, and we want to mitigate and reduce our students and members of our community from being victimized," Chief Kidd explained.
Residents, officials and UC show concerns over rowdy parties in CUF neighborhood
In the CUF neighborhood, some residents are fed up with rowdy students, after some threw a massive party last week. Some videos of the party are circulating on social media.
Former local attorney, judge loses battle against acute leukemia
DAYTON — A.J. Wagner, well known for his decades of compassionate service to the Greater Dayton community, passed away last night after a four month battle with acute leukemia. An attorney by profession, Wagner served as Montgomery County Auditor and as a Common Pleas Court judge. He also ran...
Fox 19
‘Disturbing’ video allegedly shows man’s inappropriate actions outside CPS school
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - “Disturbing,” and “heart-wrenching” is how a Cincinnati Public Schools parent describes a video that has been circulating on social media. The video, which has been shared nearly 1,000 times on Facebook, appears to show a man inappropriately touching himself less than 10 feet from the entrance of Rothenberg Preparatory Academy. (FOX19 NOW is not showing the video due to its graphic nature)
WLWT 5
University of Cincinnati students celebrate student loan forgiveness plan while economics professor worries
CINCINNATI — Ask a college student about the cost of higher education and you'll get an earful about how expensive it's become. "College prices are at an all-time high right now," said Mason Hamsher, a freshman at the University of Cincinnati. "You kind of have to go to college...
‘All clear’ given after threat at Franklin City Schools campus; Investigation ongoing
FRANKLIN — Franklin Police are investigating a threat which prompted an evacuation of the Franklin High School/Franklin Junior High School campus Tuesday morning. A bomb threat was called in for the campus just before 8:40 a.m., according to district officials. Students and staff were then evacuated from the campus...
WLWT 5
An overnight shooting leaves 1 person dead on Galbraith Road in College Hill
CINCINNATI — One man has died following an overnight shooting on Galbraith Road. Around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Cincinnati police officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1200 block of W. Galbraith Road. Upon arrival, officials located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. According...
msn.com
Sheryl Long: Mayor's pick for city manager pledges to make City Hall 'accessible to all citizens'
A who's who of Cincinnati and Hamilton County turned out for a Friday afternoon press conference by Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval to see him introduce Assistant City Manager Sheryl Long as his pick to be Cincinnati's next city manager. Spotted in the crowd: City department heads, owners of sports teams,...
Man planned to use tranquilizer-laced Starburst to kidnap child from Ohio K-8 school, records show
XENIA, Ohio — An Ohio man said he went to a school open house with drug-laced candy in an attempt to “find a small child to obtain sexual favors,” court records show. Reid Duran, 35, was charged Tuesday with attempted kidnapping, felonious assault and felony escape. Police...
‘Unbelievable, sick, sick,’ community members react after man attacks Xenia officer with pen
XENIA — One man has been accused of impersonating a parent intending to kidnap a child, including a video that shows the man attacking a police officer with a pen during questioning. This all happened Monday night after officers said the suspect, Reid Duran, went to Saint Brigid School,...
Task force releases results from OVI checkpoint in Dayton
DAYTON — The Combine Agency OVI Task force operated sobriety checkpoints in Dayton Saturday night, according to a news release. The checkpoints were held along North Gettysburg near Kings Highway, OSHP said in a media release. The first checkpoint was conducted at 2150 N. Gettysburg Ave. According to the...
WLWT 5
Police: Man dead after shooting, crash near Cincinnati State that prompted lockdown
CINCINNATI — A man is dead after he was found shot inside his car that crashed near Cincinnati State's campus Friday, according to police on the scene. It happened around 9: 30 a.m. along Central Parkway between Ludlow and Monmouth avenues when police responded to a report of a crash.
Springfield NAACP responds to KKK flyers found in neighborhood
SPRINGFIELD — The N.A.A.C.P. in Springfield is planning a community-wide meeting so people can talk about flyers found promoting the KKK. >>Original Story: KKK flyers left in Springfield neighborhood; ‘We don’t want your hate mail,’ resident says. People in a Springfield neighborhood were stunned to find...
wyso.org
WYSO Morning News Update: More security cameras in Downtown Lebanon
WYSO Morning News Update for August 26, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. (Statehouse News Bureau) - Two Republican state lawmakers say homeowners’ associations shouldn’t be able to ban display of a flag that’s typically used to show support for police and law enforcement. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.
Fox 19
1 person hospitalized after shooting in Deer Park, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Deer Park Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they responded to the 7100 block of Ohio Avenue around 2:30 a.m. The victim was taken to UC Medical Center, police said. The extent of the...
WLWT 5
Churches heighten security in midst of prayer
CINCINNATI — Security is no longer an optional discussion, even in the sanctuary of a church. “We're watching and we are praying. It's now to the point where we have to have trained individuals inside the facility,” Bishop Bobby Hilton said. Hilton is the senior pastor at the...
msn.com
She Serves: 21-year-old serving as Black Hawk crew chief 15 years after coming to US
From the ground to the air, Sgt. Tyler He has chosen a life of service after coming to the United States only 15 years ago. “I’m an immigrant, so I came here when I was 6 years old,” Sgt. He said. A 911 operator in Montgomery County, she...
At least 1 person hospitalized following accident in Trotwood
TROTWOOD — At least one person is hospitalized Saturday evening after an accident in Trotwood, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>1 man taken by Careflight to hospital after crash involving a Model-T in Darke County. Crews were dispatched to the area of Salem Ave and Denlinger...
spectrumnews1.com
First of Fall Festival takes place at Boone County Fairgrounds
BURLINGTON, Ky. — Vendors lined the Boone County Fairgrounds on Saturday for the First of Fall Festival. Mandy Arlinghaus said she’s the coordinator of this inaugural event. She helps operate a crafting business and saw a need for something like this. “We noticed that there wasn’t really a...
Fox 19
Pedestrian hit, killed in Boone County, police says
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - One pedestrian was hit and killed in Boone County late Saturday night, according to Florence police. Officers say that the driver of a Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on U.S. 42 in the far right lane near the intersection of Wetherington Blvd. when the pickup truck hit the pedestrian who was standing there.
